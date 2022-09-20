Read full article on original website
WHSV
Voting in the Valley: Early in-person voting begins Friday, Sept. 23
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - In-person voting for the November general election begins Friday, Sept. 23 and continues through Saturday, Nov. 5. To vote early in-person, registered voters should go to the general registrar’s office for the jurisdiction in which they are registered, present their ID and cast a ballot. You can find the location of your general registrar’s office here.
theriver953.com
Winchester Council approves a 34 unit development in the city
The Winchester City Council approved a plan to build 34 three story town houses at 520 North Pleasant Valley Road. The development will be known as Laurelwood Commons and will sit on an almost 3 acre plot of land that has already been approved for rezoning. The plan also includes...
Virginia county hires superintendent with no education experience
The Spotsylvania School Board has finalized their choice for the district's new superintendent, a controversial candidate with no educational background and a history of inflammatory social media posts.
royalexaminer.com
Warren County students escape serious injury in 1-81 crash, bus driver charged
There were 17 students on the school bus at the time of the crash. The driver of the work truck, a 21-year-old male of Salem, Va., suffered minor injuries in the crash and was treated on the scene. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts at the time of the incident. Lowe...
WHSV
Waynesboro man arrested after pursuit in Augusta County
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Late Thursday morning, a Waynesboro man was arrested after a pursuit in Augusta County. Around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday night, a deputy with the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a speeding vehicle on East Side Highway just outside of the city limits. The vehicle, a light-colored Ford Explorer, disregarded the emergency lights and siren.
WHSV
Augusta Regional Dental Clinic brings in new staff with state grant
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to the Augusta Health Community Needs Assessment, about 65% of low-income residents of the Augusta County area have not visited the dentist in the past 12 months. For some, going to the dentist creates great anxiety. For others, it’s the cost. Low-income Valley residents...
'He's not qualified per our own criteria' | Board member speaks out on new Spotsylvania superintendent
SPOTSYLVANIA, Va. — The controversial pick for school superintendent in Spotsylvania County has signed a contract for the job despite no background in education. A spokesman for the school board told WUSA9 Mark Taylor signed the contract for $245,000 per year. That's $30,000 more than his predecessor was paid, with nearly four years of pay guaranteed.
WHSV
Police look to address speeding issues near Elkton Middle School
ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Elkton Police Department is working to reduce speeding outside of Elkton Middle School on Blue and Gold Drive. During the first week of school, the department placed a radar trailer on the road as a proactive measure to discourage speeding and collect data on the speed of vehicles in the school zone. Once the data was gathered the department became concerned by the findings.
WHSV
Shenandoah County offering weekly religious instruction for elementary students
SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - In January, the Shenandoah County School Board voted 5 to 1 in favor of allowing some elementary students to leave school for religious education. Last week, the Weekday Religious Education Association began its first classes for second, third, and fourth graders. The once-a-week classes are...
cbs19news
Bremo Power Station to be demolished
FLUVANNA COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A 90-year-old power plant is set to be demolished on Friday. Dominion Energy is taking down the Bremo Power Station in Fluvanna County. Public areas near the old power station, which went into operation in 1931 and shut down in 2018, will be closing at 9:15 a.m.
wina.com
Augusta sheriff looking for escaped MRRJ inmate
STAUNTON (WINA) – The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an inmate who escaped from a deputy on his way back to the Middle River Regional Jail after a court appearance in Highland County. The sheriff’s office says the deputy’s vehicle was on Route 250 at the Highland-Augusta county line when 34-year old Shaun Gwin kicked out a window and dove out. The deputy was not injured.
theriver953.com
Schools across Virginia receive non-credible threats
Several schools across the Commonwealth received direct calls of active shooter incidents around 3 p.m. Sept. 19. Those schools included Skyline Middle School, Signal Knob Middle School, Strasburg High School and others. Out of an abundance of caution all schools involved were placed in lockdown with the threats being deemed...
Augusta Free Press
Rockingham County: Warren County school bus involved in crash on Interstate 81
Virginia State Police is investigating a crash involving a school bus in Rockingham County that occurred Wednesday at 9:54 p.m. along Interstate 81 at the 261-mile-marker. A highway work zone was being set up in the northbound lanes of I-81. A highway truck with its message board flashing to direct traffic to the left travel lane was traveling in the right travel lane for the protection of the highway work zone workers out setting up the cones for the lane closure, when the truck was rear-ended by a Warren County Public Schools bus.
WHSV
Augusta County to host Hazardous Waste Disposal Day Saturday
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Residents of the Staunton, Augusta and Waynesboro area are invited to bring household hazardous waste materials to the Augusta County Government Center in Verona this Saturday, Sept. 24 starting at 8:30 a.m. The following products will be accepted: gasoline, diesel fuel, antifreeze, kerosene, #2 fuel oil,...
cbs19news
Targeting speeders, distracted drivers in Albemarle County
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department is trying to discourage dangerous driving habits through special enforcement efforts. Earlier this week, officers conducted a driving enforcement initiative on Seminole Trail, specifically focused on speeding and distracted driving. Officers were also on the lookout for other aggressive...
WHSV
Central Feeding Ministry in Staunton finding new ways to serve the community
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - For the last 13 years, United Methodist Church’s Central Feeding Ministry has made it its mission to provide meals to those in the Staunton area. “They are our sisters and brothers in need, and if we can fill that need, that’s what we want to do,” Coordinator for the Feeding Ministry Caroline Jones said.
Augusta Free Press
Single lane closures in downtown Waynesboro begin tonight
Single block closures will start tonight between the hours of 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. in downtown Waynesboro. The closures are to facilitate the installation of stamped asphalt crosswalks, according to a news flash sent to residents by the City of Waynesboro. This project is scheduled to last five nights...
pagevalleynews.com
Home of Richard’s Bus set for Oct. 12 auction
LURAY — Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc. announces the auction of the longtime home of Richard’s Bus lines — a three-bay, 3,264-square-foot commercial building on a .17-acre lot at 311 Mechanic Street near downtown Luray at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 12 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
WHSV
Gloria’s Pupuseria reopens at new location following historic floods in Staunton
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - August 2020 for Gloria and John Gerber, looks a lot different than September 2022. “It was raining so much. We came here and the place was five feet high [with water],” Gloria said. The Staunton floods destroyed their cozy restaurant two years ago, forcing them...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County Police make 94 traffic stops, write 112 tickets on Seminole Trail on Tuesday
The Albemarle County Police Department conducted a driving enforcement initiative with a focus on speeding and distracted driving on Tuesday from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Seminole Trail. It was a busy day: ACPD officers conducted 94 traffic stops and issued 112 summonses in the 12-hour period. “Our department...
