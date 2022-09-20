ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KTSM

El Paso mayor gives his opinion in response to migrant influx

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser responded to a letter sent out by three City Council members Wednesday calling on him to issue a disaster declaration in response to the influx of migrants coming to the area. Mayor Leeser sent a lengthy statement via press release late Thursday afternoon. “While I […]
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

Get a Free Tattoo or Haircut at Gold Out El Paso’s Fun Event

Everyone in El Paso knows how great it feels to help a good cause and do a good deed. El Pasoans who need a haircut or love tattoos will definitely want to support this cause. Gold Out El Paso is a non-profit organization that spreads awareness about kids who get cancer too. Gold Out El Paso's mission is to turn El Paso Gold for the month of September to spread awareness about kids with cancer.
EL PASO, TX
Daily Mail

We LOVE NYC: At least 20% of the illegal migrants in El Paso WANT to travel to the Big Apple and are NOT forced onto Gov. Abbott's buses against their will says boss of charity that runs overwhelmed shelter in Texas city

About a fifth of the migrants being bussed from El Paso to New York allegedly want to travel to the Big Apple and are not being transported against their will. Blake Barrow, CEO of the El Paso Rescue Mission charity, said his organization has been overwhelmed by the influx of migrants crossing the border illegally, but the immigrants have been more than happy to take up Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's offer to bus them to New York City.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
El Paso, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Government
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
Local
Texas Entertainment
El Paso News

Former El Paso mayor stands with D.A. in online forum

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After weeks of turmoil in the District Attorney’s Office, former El Paso Mayor John Cook decided to step in. Claiming that he felt that El Pasoans are not getting the full story about Yvonne Rosales, he decided to create a Political Action Committee called Truth Matters.
EL PASO, TX
nmsuroundup.com

Breaking: Dean of Students office announces death of NMSU student

In a statement sent to The Round Up on Thursday (Sept. 22), the Dean of Students office announced the death of a New Mexico State University student, which occurred off campus. An investigation into her death is on-going. Emilia Rueda, 20, from El Paso, Texas, was a junior studying art...
EL PASO, TX
Border Report

New RGV Border Patrol chief plans to build coalitions

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Success is about lessons learned, and in the case of Gloria I.  Chavez, 2019 was a defining moment. That is when the newly appointed U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector chief agent was assigned to manage a migrant surge the likeness of it not seen in years. Press reports […]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Banned Books Week#The Young Woman#Christian Association#El Paso City Council#Ywca#The Texas Tribune#Ycwa
KTSM

Another delay in the Chilton case leaves trial date unknown

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On September 21st a status hearing was held for the case against 26-year-old Tristan Chilton. He is accused of murdering Tyler Croke back in 2017 and has not been tried since then. During the hearing, judge Marcos Lizarraga granted the motion for a continuance to delay the trial once again. […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Could the Red Flag Law have prevented a tragedy in Las Cruces?

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office continues investigating the murder of Las Cruces restaurant owner Kimberly Yacone allegedly killed by her husband Robert Yacone, questions arise whether there was any way to prevent it with New Mexico’s Red Flag Law. Robert Yacone is being charged with first degree murder of […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KVIA

Injured El Paso marine back in United States, showing progress in his recovery

EL PASO, Texas -- Alex Ortiz, the El Paso marine who was injured while fighting in Ukraine, is back in the United States and is showing progress in his health, his mother tells ABC-7. Ortiz sustained life-threatening injuries while in Ukraine and received medical treatment in a German hospital. His family had been trying to get him back in the U.S. and had to charter a special medical flight home.
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
News Break
Politics
KVIA

El Pasoans invited to 18th annual Chihuahuan Desert Fiesta this Saturday and Sunday

EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso Zoo and Franklin Mountains State Park are hosting the 18th Annual Chihuahuan Desert Fiesta, Saturday at the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens from 10:30am to 3:00pm, and Sunday at the Tom Mays section of Franklin Mountains State Park and Castner Range. This is the second year in a row that the Fiesta is being held over two days in two different locations.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

First evidence of its kind reveals unborn babies reacting to taste & smell

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Researchers at England’s Durham University found the first direct evidence that babies can actually react to taste and smell in the womb, according to a study published on Sep. 21. Fetuses exposed to carrot showed more “laughter-face” responses while those exposed to kale showed more “cry-face” responses, the study said. The team […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Body remains discovered at Rio Grande

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Sep. 21, a body was found inside of the Rio Grande approximately located on the north east of Juarez. Juarez police received an emergency call today regarding the remains of a body within the Rio Grande. The victim was identified to be a male with casual clothing. According to […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Bel Air HS assistant principal to participate in Texas Tech fellowship

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Vania Reyes, assistant principal at Bel Air High School, has been selected to participate in the 2022-23 Texas Education Policy Fellowship Program (TX-EPFP), a Texas Tech University initiative designed to help education professionals deepen their knowledge and develop skills in leadership and public policy. Reyes is a Ysleta ISD graduate, […]
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy