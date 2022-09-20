Read full article on original website
El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom HandyEl Paso, TX
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Abbott touts job growth records in Texas ahead of El Paso visitEuri Giles | ClareifiEl Paso, TX
El Paso mayor gives his opinion in response to migrant influx
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser responded to a letter sent out by three City Council members Wednesday calling on him to issue a disaster declaration in response to the influx of migrants coming to the area. Mayor Leeser sent a lengthy statement via press release late Thursday afternoon. “While I […]
Get a Free Tattoo or Haircut at Gold Out El Paso’s Fun Event
Everyone in El Paso knows how great it feels to help a good cause and do a good deed. El Pasoans who need a haircut or love tattoos will definitely want to support this cause. Gold Out El Paso is a non-profit organization that spreads awareness about kids who get cancer too. Gold Out El Paso's mission is to turn El Paso Gold for the month of September to spread awareness about kids with cancer.
How Many Votes El Paso D.A. Yvonne Rosales Received – EXPLAINED
Yvonne Rosales is the District Attorney for the 34th Judicial District, which represents the state and victims of crime committed in El Paso, Culberson and Hudspeth counties. Here is how she won the election. March 2020 - PRIMARY ELECTION. There were four Democrats who ran in the primary election. No...
We LOVE NYC: At least 20% of the illegal migrants in El Paso WANT to travel to the Big Apple and are NOT forced onto Gov. Abbott's buses against their will says boss of charity that runs overwhelmed shelter in Texas city
About a fifth of the migrants being bussed from El Paso to New York allegedly want to travel to the Big Apple and are not being transported against their will. Blake Barrow, CEO of the El Paso Rescue Mission charity, said his organization has been overwhelmed by the influx of migrants crossing the border illegally, but the immigrants have been more than happy to take up Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's offer to bus them to New York City.
El Paso Teachers Share The Strangest Things They’ve Confiscated From Students
Children are interesting creatures. I can say that because at one point in my life I was a child and I was DEFINITELY an interesting child. Some may say I still haven’t grown out of my “interesting” phase but I call those people, haters!! Jk. Anyways, we...
El Paso News
Former El Paso mayor stands with D.A. in online forum
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – After weeks of turmoil in the District Attorney’s Office, former El Paso Mayor John Cook decided to step in. Claiming that he felt that El Pasoans are not getting the full story about Yvonne Rosales, he decided to create a Political Action Committee called Truth Matters.
nmsuroundup.com
Breaking: Dean of Students office announces death of NMSU student
In a statement sent to The Round Up on Thursday (Sept. 22), the Dean of Students office announced the death of a New Mexico State University student, which occurred off campus. An investigation into her death is on-going. Emilia Rueda, 20, from El Paso, Texas, was a junior studying art...
New RGV Border Patrol chief plans to build coalitions
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Success is about lessons learned, and in the case of Gloria I. Chavez, 2019 was a defining moment. That is when the newly appointed U.S. Border Patrol El Paso Sector chief agent was assigned to manage a migrant surge the likeness of it not seen in years. Press reports […]
Reader’s Digest Says This is the Best Pizza in All of Texas
I think by now, it has become very obvious that I LOVE pizza. A while back I was upset that the best pizza in El Paso (according to TripAdvisor) wasn't a local place, then it began what I called "the great pizza debate". Well, today I come with another list,...
Another delay in the Chilton case leaves trial date unknown
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On September 21st a status hearing was held for the case against 26-year-old Tristan Chilton. He is accused of murdering Tyler Croke back in 2017 and has not been tried since then. During the hearing, judge Marcos Lizarraga granted the motion for a continuance to delay the trial once again. […]
Could the Red Flag Law have prevented a tragedy in Las Cruces?
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – As Dona Ana County Sheriff’s Office continues investigating the murder of Las Cruces restaurant owner Kimberly Yacone allegedly killed by her husband Robert Yacone, questions arise whether there was any way to prevent it with New Mexico’s Red Flag Law. Robert Yacone is being charged with first degree murder of […]
KVIA
Injured El Paso marine back in United States, showing progress in his recovery
EL PASO, Texas -- Alex Ortiz, the El Paso marine who was injured while fighting in Ukraine, is back in the United States and is showing progress in his health, his mother tells ABC-7. Ortiz sustained life-threatening injuries while in Ukraine and received medical treatment in a German hospital. His family had been trying to get him back in the U.S. and had to charter a special medical flight home.
KVIA
El Pasoans invited to 18th annual Chihuahuan Desert Fiesta this Saturday and Sunday
EL PASO, Texas - The El Paso Zoo and Franklin Mountains State Park are hosting the 18th Annual Chihuahuan Desert Fiesta, Saturday at the El Paso Zoo and Botanical Gardens from 10:30am to 3:00pm, and Sunday at the Tom Mays section of Franklin Mountains State Park and Castner Range. This is the second year in a row that the Fiesta is being held over two days in two different locations.
12 Travelers Memorial honors former Mexican President Juarez with statue
Former Mexican President Benito Juarez, whose city across the border from El Paso, Texas, bears his name since 1888, is one of the iconic characters honored by the 12 Travelers Memorial of the Southwest with a bronze statue.
First evidence of its kind reveals unborn babies reacting to taste & smell
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Researchers at England’s Durham University found the first direct evidence that babies can actually react to taste and smell in the womb, according to a study published on Sep. 21. Fetuses exposed to carrot showed more “laughter-face” responses while those exposed to kale showed more “cry-face” responses, the study said. The team […]
Body remains discovered at Rio Grande
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On Sep. 21, a body was found inside of the Rio Grande approximately located on the north east of Juarez. Juarez police received an emergency call today regarding the remains of a body within the Rio Grande. The victim was identified to be a male with casual clothing. According to […]
Popular TX Blogger Showed Love During A Stay At An El Paso Hotel
Lately the Sun City has been shown a ton of love from people all over social media; from influencers choosing some great local restaurants, or just coming to visit for the first time. Well recently another influencer, the Texas Travel blogger, Ana aka The Bucket List Latina, on Instagram, has...
Bel Air HS assistant principal to participate in Texas Tech fellowship
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Vania Reyes, assistant principal at Bel Air High School, has been selected to participate in the 2022-23 Texas Education Policy Fellowship Program (TX-EPFP), a Texas Tech University initiative designed to help education professionals deepen their knowledge and develop skills in leadership and public policy. Reyes is a Ysleta ISD graduate, […]
KVIA
Emergence Health Network reminds community of services available during suicide prevention month
EL PASO, Texas -- September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month. Organizations like Emergence Health Network want to remind El Pasoans of services available to the community to prevent suicide in the region. According to the El Paso County Medical Examiner's annual report from 2020 to 2021, suicides went up from...
Halloween Fanatics In El Paso Rejoice for This Spooky Light Show
The El Paso community can look forward to a Halloween light show that is coming soon. If you have always enjoyed the Christmas light show at Fred Loya, you will enjoy this Halloween spectacular. Now Halloween is still quite a ways away but everyone in El Paso loves to celebrate...
