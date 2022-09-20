Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Video Catches American Airlines Passenger Sucker Punching Flight Attendant in HeadLarry LeaseLos Angeles, CA
5 Facts You May Not Know About Norms, LA’s Iconic DinerLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Hit and Run leaves woman on life support in downtown LA.Gloria AdamsLos Angeles, CA
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Attempt to Be Mother Teresa but It BackfiresAmancay TapiaBeverly Hills, CA
Orange County Restaurant Turns Instant Noodles into $55 Dish and Instagram Is DividedLet's Eat LAGarden Grove, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
Felon Accused of Fatally Shooting Man in Menifee Arraigned
A convicted felon accused of gunning down a 58-year-old man during a confrontation near Menifee pleaded not guilty Thursday to murder and other offenses. Arturo Recinos, 52, of Menifee was arrested earlier this month following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of Jesus Carlon of Wildomar.
mynewsla.com
Mistrial Declared as Jurors Deadlock in Huntington Beach Murder Trial
A mistrial was declared Thursday in the trial of a 32-year-old man charged with gunning down a bookie he worked with in a Huntington Beach parking lot when jurors deadlocked on a verdict. Dennis Tri Gia Dang was charged with murder with sentencing enhancements for discharge of a firearm causing...
mynewsla.com
Felon Charged in Garden Grove Bar Hammer Attack
A 36-year-old felon was charged Thursday with attacking another man with a hammer in a Garden Grove bar, leaving the victim battling for his life. Jesse Bizarro was charged with attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon, along with sentencing enhancements for attempted premeditated murder, inflicting great bodily injury on the victim, the personal use of a deadly weapon and committing an offense while released from custody, according to court records.
mynewsla.com
Teens Plead Not Guilty To Coachella Robbery, Sentenced to 5 Years In Prison
A teen is facing five years in prison Thursday after pleading guilty to one count of robbery in connection to two Coachella robberies and a stolen vehicle. Jason Anthony Orosco, 18, of Riverside, was arrested on Sept. 8 with Fabian Heredia Mondragon, 18, of Indio and a 14-year-old juvenile in connection with a pair of robberies in Coachella, Sgt. Edward Soto of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department told City News Service.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in Carson Identified
A man who was shot dead in Carson has been identified, county authorities said Friday. Deputies dispatched about 12:25 a.m. Sunday to Paradise Valley South regarding a “gunshot victim” call, found the victim unresponsive in an alley and suffering from trauma to his upper torso, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
mynewsla.com
Armed Suspect Arrested After 3-Hour Standoff in South LA
An armed suspect was taken into custody early Friday after being shot an officer and subsequently barricading himself following a pursuit in South Los Angeles. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department on patrol came into contact with the suspect, who was riding a bicycle, at 10:24 p.m. Thursday in the vicinity of Imperial Highway and Success Avenue, and after determining that he was wanted for an assault with a deadly weapon pursued him after he failed to stop, LAPD Officer Hernandez told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Killed in Collision in Granada Hills
A pedestrian was struck and killed Friday in Granada Hills. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 3:15 a.m. to the southbound San Diego (405) Freeway and Devonshire Street where they found the victim on the freeway, CHP Officer Stephan Brandt told City News Service. The victim was...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian, 81, Struck and Killed on Moreno Valley Street
An 81-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed Wednesday near a Moreno Valley intersection. Gil Revoir of Moreno Valley was fatally injured at about 12:50 a.m. on Perris Boulevard, just north of Bay Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. The agency said Revoir was in the roadway when...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
Villanueva Defends Record from Challenger Luna in LA County Sheriff Debate
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva defended his record from criticism by former Long Beach Police Department Chief Robert Luna in a debate Wednesday evening at the Skirball Cultural Center. Since taking office in 2018, Villanueva has drawn criticism for not doing enough to address alleged deputy gangs in the...
mynewsla.com
LAPD Union Seeks New Order Reinforcing Judge’s Testing Cost Directive
A judge who in July ruled in favor of the union representing Los Angeles Police Department officers, which sued the city over its requirement that employees unvaccinated against the coronavirus pay for their own COVID-19 testing, is being asked by the rank-and-file to reinforce his order directing the city to absorb the expenses.
mynewsla.com
Attorney Pleads Guilty to Setting Laguna Hills Home on Fire, DUI
An employment law attorney pleaded guilty Tuesday to drunken driving and setting his Laguna Hills home ablaze and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, but will avoid time behind bars through participation in a residential and outpatient program. Richard Edward Quintilone II, 49, accepted a plea deal that dismissed...
mynewsla.com
Man Pleads Not Guilty in Arson Fire at Historic South LA Church
A 23-year-old man pleaded not guilty Wednesday in connection with an arson fire that destroyed a historic church in South Los Angeles and left three firefighters injured. Carlos Francisco Diaz is charged with two counts of arson of a structure and one count of arson of a property, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynewsla.com
Judge Removes LAPD Officer From Suit Over Elderly Man’s Shooting Death
A lawsuit filed against the city by the children of a 70-year-old man allegedly shot to death by a Los Angeles police officer in 2017 was trimmed Tuesday by a judge who removed one of two officers as defendants in the case. Ruling on the city’s motion to dismiss the...
mynewsla.com
Suspect Arrested After Allegedly Attempting to Set Man on Fire in Westminster
A 36-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday after allegedly attempting to light another man on fire in Westminster. Westminster Police Department officers were called about 11:45 a.m. to the area of McFadden Avenue and Oakcliff Drive, near Coronet Park, on reports of an assault and made contact with the victim who said he was sitting in his vehicle when he was approached by a man, according to a department statement.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Found Dead in Carson Business
Authorities Wednesday identified a Gardena man who was found stabbed to death in a Carson business and continued their investigation into the death. Deputies were sent to the 1700 block of East Del Amo Boulevard at about 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Xiaoyi...
mynewsla.com
One Killed, One Critically Injured in Eight-Vehicle Freeway Crash in South LA
A person was killed and another person was critically injured during a crash involving at least eight vehicles Thursday on the Century (105) Freeway in South Los Angeles, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics dispatched at 6:58 a.m. to the eastbound freeway at the Harbor (110) Freeway also evaluated five people...
mynewsla.com
Former West Covina Police Chief to Get Trial of Age Discrimination Suit
A former West Covina police chief who says he was wrongfully fired in 2019 because he was 61 years old can take his age discrimination suit to trial, a judge has ruled. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Daniel Murphy heard arguments on the city’s motion to dismiss plaintiff Marc Taylor’s suit last Wednesday, then took the case under submission before ruling on Monday.
mynewsla.com
OC Man Charged with Punching Flight Attendant on LAX-Bound Flight
An Orange County man caught on video punching a flight attendant in the back of the head during a flight from Mexico to Los Angeles International Airport was charged Thursday with a federal count of interfering with flight crew members and attendants. Alexander Tung Cuu Lee, 33, of Westminster, was...
mynewsla.com
Woman, 46, Reported Missing in Palmdale
Authorities Wednesday sought the public’s help to find a 46-year-old woman who was last seen in Palmdale. Juanita Esparza was last seen about 8 a.m. Monday in the 37000 block of 70th Street East, near Knight High School, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Esparza is...
mynewsla.com
Man, 26, Reported Missing After Last Being Seen in Rosemead
A 26-year-old man with depression was reported missing after last being seen in Rosemead Thursday. Jaime Liborio Del Razo was last seen about 4 p.m. in the 7500 block of Hellman Avenue, near the San Bernardino (10) Freeway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Del Razo is...
Comments / 0