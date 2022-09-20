Read full article on original website
Girls Soccer: Bergen County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022
The Bergen County Tournament seeds have been finalized and defending champion Ridgewood, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, is the top seed in the bracket. The preliminary round will be played by Sunday, Oct. 25, and the first round will be played before Sunday, Oct. 2. The quarterfinal round will be played on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Indian Hills. The semifinals will take place on Sunday, Oct. 16, at River Dell, and the final is set for Saturday, Oct. 22, at River Dell.
No. 16 Scotch Plains-Fanwood stuns No. 4 Westfield in shutout at Red Bull Arena
Walking out of the tunnel at Red Bull Arena on Thursday night, Scotch Plains-Fanwood took it all in. Playing under the lights at a professional soccer stadium would be the highlight of a young lifetime for most soccer players, but for the Raiders it wouldn’t mean anything unless they came out with a win.
Top girls soccer seniors in N.J. - Our picks, your votes
New Jersey is a state littered with Division I talent and All-Americans every year. Some of those playmakers are the catalysts for the best programs in the state, while other shine at smaller schools. This year’s senior class is headlined by some elite stars.
Top 50 daily girls soccer stat leaders for Thursday, Sept. 22
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Thursday, Sept. 22, in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Thursday night.
Girls volleyball Top 20: Powerhouse teams cement spots, two new squads squeeze into Top 10
Note: All matches through September 22 count towards this week’s NJ.com Top 20 ranking. Any match that takes place on September 23 will be considered for the next edition.
Field Hockey: Offensive Players of the Week for Sept. 23
NOTE: Hey coaches, did you have a defensive player that really excels over the course of a week? Nominate your player by sending Brian an email at the address below. This period covers Sept. 16-22.
Young Linden football standout dies of apparent head trauma from Sept. 9 game
Tragedy struck in Union County for the second time in two weeks when Linden sophomore Xavier McClain died Wednesday from an apparent head injury sustained in a Big Central Conference game against Woodbridge Sept. 9. That fatal injury was suffered only one day after Rahway senior Ali Muhamad died in...
N.J.’s Top 2 football recruits clash in Saturday’s Bergen-Bosco heated rivalry
Bergen-Bosco is the biggest football rivalry in New Jersey and that has a lot to do with the gaudy amount of talent that takes the field in this game each year. The NJ.com Top 50 is a list of New Jersey’s top 50 high school football recruits regardless of their grade. Each week, I will pick the game that will host the most Top 50 talent on the field and break it down from a recruiting perspective.
Jets’ Robert Saleh pays tribute to Linden football standout who died after apparent head injury
The Jets were making their final preparations for the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday. But they were also thinking about a tragedy in the local high school football community. Linden sophomore Xavier McClain died Wednesday, nearly two weeks after he sustained an apparent head injury in a Sept. 9 game against Woodbridge. Jets head coach Robert Saleh started his Friday news conference with a message to McClain’s family and those who knew him well.
Devils training camp: Biggest takeaways from Day 3, including Jonathan Bernier, coach Ryan McGill’s impact and Simon Nemec
Day 3 of Devils training camp had a few surprises. After Group A –– which is made up of Jack Hughes, Ondrej Palat, Alexander Holtz and others –– finished practice in the morning, Groups B and C played in a live, three-period scrimmage. Group B, led by Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt and Yegor Sharangovich, defeated Group C, led by Miles Wood and Erik Haula, in a lopsided 8-1 margin.
Penn State embraces Chad Powers, begins selling gear of Giants’ Eli Manning’s alter ego
Chad Powers is taking over Penn State. On Monday, a hilarious video of Eli Manning returning to football came out on “Eli’s Places.”. BUY GIANTS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The former New York Giants quarterback went undercover with the alias “Chad Powers” in the walk-on tryout...
Ex-wrestler from N.J. high school fatally shot on city street
A former wrestler from Montclair High School died Thursday after authorities said he was shot on a street in Orange. Katon Washington, 28, of Montclair, was found by police officers responding to a shooting about 1 a.m. in the area of Aldine and Cleveland streets in Orange, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.
Rutgers’ Shameen Jones hopes Big Ten opener vs. Iowa trumps previous night game memories | Q&A
It has been a long, long time since Rutgers last hosted a night game in Big Ten play. The fifth-year wide receiver is one of just three players on the current roster — walk-ons Rani Abdulaziz and Parker Day being the others — who was a Scarlet Knight during the 2017 season, when Rutgers welcomed Ohio State to SHI Stadiium. He did not play in the 56-0 loss that marked the last prime-time game played in Piscataway — he redshirted that season — but he remembers the stadium being packed.
Shakur Stevenson forfeits title belts after missing weight prior to Newark bout
Newark native Shakur Stevenson failed to make weight for his Friday night homecoming bout against Robson Conceicao, announcing on Twitter that he would prioritize his health and forfeit his WBC and WBO junior lightweight world titles. “I gave it my all,” Stevenson tweeted on Thursday afternoon. “I’ve been professional my...
Large brawl after N.J. HS football game leaves 2 brothers injured
A 17-year-old and a 19-year-old were attacked and beaten in a McDonald’s parking lot during a large brawl following a high school football game in Elizabeth on Friday night, authorities said. The fight, portions of which were recorded by a bystander, shows the Elizabeth High School student and his...
From breakfast runs to self critiques, Giants’ Evan Neal impresses as Cowboys’ Micah Parsons awaits
Jon Feliciano walked into the Giants’ offensive line meeting room on a recent Friday and could hardly believe what he saw — and smelled. It was glorious — piles of mini breakfast sandwiches from Chick-fil-A. Rookie Evan Neal had outdone himself and seemingly “bought out the whole...
Pick 6 lottery ticket worth $7.1M sold at ShopRite in N.J.
A lucky New Jersey Lottery player who bought a Pick 6 ticket for Thursday’s drawing at a supermarket in Burlington County won the $7.1 million jackpot. The winning ticket was purchased at ShopRite on Route 38 east in Hainesport. Thursday’s winning numbers were 8, 15, 28, 31, 33 and 39.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone’s message after clinching playoff spot
NEW YORK — Yankees manager Aaron Boone didn’t address the team in the clubhouse after it clinched a playoff spot Thursday night. Following a thrilling 5-4, 10-inning victory over the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium — capped by Josh Donaldson’s walk-off single — Boone hung back as the players held their post-victory celebration and Player of the Game coronation.
Jets must fix 3 big issues in Week 3 to have a chance against Bengals
The Jets haven’t been above .500 after multiple games of a season since 2017. And they haven’t won back-to-back games in a season since 2020. Sunday against the Bengals they have the chance to put both of those stats behind them.
NFL upholds suspension of ex-Giants offensive lineman, report says
NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports he’s “Hearing officer Derrick Brooks, jointly appointed by the NFL and NFLPA, has affirmed the one-game suspension for #Bills OL Bobby Hart -- who was suspended for attempting to take a swing at an opposing player, but accidentally hitting a #Titans coach.”
