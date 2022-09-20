ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery, NJ

Comments / 0

Related
NJ.com

Girls Soccer: Bergen County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022

The Bergen County Tournament seeds have been finalized and defending champion Ridgewood, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, is the top seed in the bracket. The preliminary round will be played by Sunday, Oct. 25, and the first round will be played before Sunday, Oct. 2. The quarterfinal round will be played on Saturday, Oct. 8, at Indian Hills. The semifinals will take place on Sunday, Oct. 16, at River Dell, and the final is set for Saturday, Oct. 22, at River Dell.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Top girls soccer seniors in N.J. - Our picks, your votes

New Jersey is a state littered with Division I talent and All-Americans every year. Some of those playmakers are the catalysts for the best programs in the state, while other shine at smaller schools. This year’s senior class is headlined by some elite stars.
SOCCER
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watchung, NJ
Sports
City
Montgomery, NJ
City
Watchung, NJ
City
Skillman, NJ
Montgomery, NJ
Sports
NJ.com

N.J.’s Top 2 football recruits clash in Saturday’s Bergen-Bosco heated rivalry

Bergen-Bosco is the biggest football rivalry in New Jersey and that has a lot to do with the gaudy amount of talent that takes the field in this game each year. The NJ.com Top 50 is a list of New Jersey’s top 50 high school football recruits regardless of their grade. Each week, I will pick the game that will host the most Top 50 talent on the field and break it down from a recruiting perspective.
ORADELL, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Field Hockey
NJ.com

Jets’ Robert Saleh pays tribute to Linden football standout who died after apparent head injury

The Jets were making their final preparations for the Cincinnati Bengals on Friday. But they were also thinking about a tragedy in the local high school football community. Linden sophomore Xavier McClain died Wednesday, nearly two weeks after he sustained an apparent head injury in a Sept. 9 game against Woodbridge. Jets head coach Robert Saleh started his Friday news conference with a message to McClain’s family and those who knew him well.
LINDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Devils training camp: Biggest takeaways from Day 3, including Jonathan Bernier, coach Ryan McGill’s impact and Simon Nemec

Day 3 of Devils training camp had a few surprises. After Group A –– which is made up of Jack Hughes, Ondrej Palat, Alexander Holtz and others –– finished practice in the morning, Groups B and C played in a live, three-period scrimmage. Group B, led by Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt and Yegor Sharangovich, defeated Group C, led by Miles Wood and Erik Haula, in a lopsided 8-1 margin.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Ex-wrestler from N.J. high school fatally shot on city street

A former wrestler from Montclair High School died Thursday after authorities said he was shot on a street in Orange. Katon Washington, 28, of Montclair, was found by police officers responding to a shooting about 1 a.m. in the area of Aldine and Cleveland streets in Orange, according to acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
NJ.com

Rutgers’ Shameen Jones hopes Big Ten opener vs. Iowa trumps previous night game memories | Q&A

It has been a long, long time since Rutgers last hosted a night game in Big Ten play. The fifth-year wide receiver is one of just three players on the current roster — walk-ons Rani Abdulaziz and Parker Day being the others — who was a Scarlet Knight during the 2017 season, when Rutgers welcomed Ohio State to SHI Stadiium. He did not play in the 56-0 loss that marked the last prime-time game played in Piscataway — he redshirted that season — but he remembers the stadium being packed.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Yankees’ Aaron Boone’s message after clinching playoff spot

NEW YORK — Yankees manager Aaron Boone didn’t address the team in the clubhouse after it clinched a playoff spot Thursday night. Following a thrilling 5-4, 10-inning victory over the Red Sox at Yankee Stadium — capped by Josh Donaldson’s walk-off single — Boone hung back as the players held their post-victory celebration and Player of the Game coronation.
BRONX, NY
NJ.com

NFL upholds suspension of ex-Giants offensive lineman, report says

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reports he’s “Hearing officer Derrick Brooks, jointly appointed by the NFL and NFLPA, has affirmed the one-game suspension for #Bills OL Bobby Hart -- who was suspended for attempting to take a swing at an opposing player, but accidentally hitting a #Titans coach.”
NFL
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
221K+
Followers
123K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy