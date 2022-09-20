Read full article on original website
Kait 8
Jonesboro Jaycees announce future of projects after disbanding
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Christmas For Kids and the Jonesboro Christmas parade will be some of the local annual projects with new administrations. According to a news release from the Jonesboro Jaycees, the organization disbanded on April 30 after 70 years of service to the community. However, they ensured their...
Kait 8
Tornado sirens wrongly activated; ‘It was a mistake,’ officials say
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Many people were out and about Saturday night at festivals and other community events when tornado sirens across the region sounded. While the threat of a tornado was real for many areas, a question still stands. Why did Jonesboro’s sirens go off if it wasn’t under the threat of the storm?
Kait 8
Lane of traffic closed to land helicopter for crash
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A lane of traffic in Jonesboro was closed to land a helicopter for a crash victim. According to the Jonesboro Desk Sergeant, a head-on crash on Highway 18 near Hytrol affected both sides of the street. Injuries have been reported, and one person was taken to a...
Kait 8
Blessed Sacrament's Fall Festival featuring BBQ and family fun
Each Friday at 11:30 a.m. Region 8 Anchor Chris Gage previews weekend happenings around our viewing area. Ask the Expert: Progressive Eye Center using new technology to help children with learning difficulties. Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT. |. Progressive Eye Center recently won a national contest, securing...
Kait 8
Cooks ready to show off skills at Downtown Jonesboro BBQ Festival
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With the Downtown Jonesboro BBQ Festival kicking off on Friday, Sept. 23, the two-year hiatus has made the contestants hungrier than ever to bring home that first-place prize. Cooks of different experience levels are ready to test their luck, such as Mike Foster, who is an...
Kait 8
Ask the Expert - Progressive Eye Center offers new technology to help children with learning difficulties
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Progressive Eye Center recently won a national contest, securing funding for new RightEye Reading EyeQ equipment. First Horizon Bank’s “Back to Business” contest was open to for-profit businesses in several states to enter. Out of the top 50 finalists for Arkansas, Progressive Eye Center received enough votes to win second place.
KTLO
Fulton County inmate accused of injuring deputy with kick to knee
A man originally being jailed in Fulton County for public intoxication is now accused of injuring a deputy’s knee, requiring him to need an MRI. Forty-four-year-old Jason Pittman is charged with felony counts of second-degree escape and second-degree battery. According to the probable cause affidavit, the Fulton County Sheriff’s...
Kait 8
‘Best day ever’, Jonesboro woman describes BBQ Festival
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The smell of bbq filled the air Friday night as pit masters fired up the smokers for the annual Jonesboro BBQ Festival... But something else filled the air, music. The music hit the eardrums of festival-goers as soon as they stepped into downtown Jonesboro. “The music...
KTLO
Traffic stop by Arkansas State Police leads to multiple charges for MH man
A traffic stop by Arkansas State Police leads to an arrest of a Mountain Home man on multiple charges after he ran from the trooper. 44-year-old Jason Chorba is charged with driving on a suspended license, no liability insurance, failure to register vehicle, no seatbelt, fictitious license sticker, obstruction of government operations, fleeing on foot, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
republic-online.com
Jonesboro, AR Ranks as One of the Poorest Big Cities in the Country
Large cities and metropolitan areas have long been hubs of economic activity and prosperity in the United States. Large employers that can pay enough to attract top talent from around the country often have operations in places like Austin, Chicago, New York, and San Francisco. As a result, these cities, and many others like them, have a high concentration of high-income residents. But while some American cities stand out for the economic opportunity they offer, many others are notable for the opposite reason.
Kait 8
Young boy follows in father’s footsteps
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Taking steps to remember those gone. A young boy followed in his dad’s footsteps, quite literally, for an annual tribute to first responders who lost their lives during the 9/11 attacks. This year the 8-year-old boy wanted to do his part in the tribute. “110″,...
KTLO
Woman who robbed bank wants bond lowered — judge says no
A woman who passed a note to a teller at the First Security Bank branch inside the Mountain Home Walmart demanding money and warning she had a bomb in her purse appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Fifty-one-year-old Crystal Sherr of Calico Rock had already pled not guilty to...
Kait 8
‘Armed and dangerous’ suspect in manhunt caught
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A man who multiple police agencies had been searching for after they said he had stolen a firearm has been caught. At 8:32 p.m., Craighead County Chief Deputy Justin Rolland said a man took off from police when officers tried to stop him for a stolen firearm. Rolland said he wrecked his car east of Monette on Highway 18.
Kait 8
Hospital seeing low number of coronavirus cases, severe sickness
WEST PLAINS, Mo. (KAIT) - A glimmer of hope, as COVID-19 cases in Arkansas and Missouri are going down, especially compared to last year. In 2021, Ozarks Healthcare in West Plains was forced to open a coronavirus unit, but now, the hospital has seen some of its lowest numbers. Emergency...
Kait 8
Former Craighead County clerk sentenced to prison
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) – Former Craighead County clerk Kade Holliday was sentenced to 57 months in federal prison on Wednesday for taking more than $1.5 million in county money for his personal use. On Sept. 21, United States District Court Judge James Moody, Jr. also imposed three years...
Kait 8
SCAM ALERT: Deputies warn of text messaging scam hitting county
IZARD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) – Deputies are warning you there’s a scam floating around Izard County, and your personal information could be stolen. On Thursday, Sept. 23, the Izard County Sheriff’s Office said they were made aware of someone using their landline phone number to send text messages to people.
KTLO
Man charged with thefts wants bond lowered — judge doesn’t approve
A man first charged with breaking into a single vehicle and ending up being accused of doing the same thing six more times appeared in Baxter County Circuit Court Monday. Twenty-six-year-old Nathaniel Ryan Kramer of Salesville has been an inmate in the Baxter County jail since July 28 with bond set at slightly more than $50,000.
Kait 8
Sept. 26: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. We have a nice fall week ahead! The days will be sunny and the nights will be clear and cool. We are expecting highs in the 80s at first before the coolest air of...
These 9 Kids Have Been Missing In Arkansas Since June
Can you help find these 9 missing kids in Arkansas? These kids have been missing since June 1. Please look closely at these missing posters. Most of these kids are from Central and Northwest Arkansas but you never know, you might spot them in our area. Remember never to approach them, but please call the local authorities to help bring these kids home.
Kait 8
Vote for the Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week (9/23/22)
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An Arkansas tradition continues: The Yarnell’s Sweetest Play of the Week. Here are the NEA nominees from games played on September 23rd, 2022. Batesville (Pioneers block FG, Jaiden Henderson 82 yd walkoff TD) Nominee #1 is Batesville. The Pioneers block a Nettleton go ahead field...
