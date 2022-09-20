ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles County, CA

mynewsla.com

Bass, Caruso Spar Over Homelessness, Other Issues in LA Mayoral Debate

The two candidates for mayor of Los Angeles agree that the city is in crisis, but during a debate at the Skirball Cultural Center, they shared their different approaches to addressing homelessness and crime as they head to Election Day in November. Rep. Karen Bass and developer Rick Caruso made...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

LA County, State Easing Mask-Wearing Rules as COVID-19 Spread Slows

COVID-19 masking rules will be eased in Los Angeles County starting Friday, with health officials announcing they will lift the requirement for face coverings in correctional facilities and homeless shelters, while indoor mask-wearing in general will become a matter of individual preference. The county Department of Public Health announced it...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

LAUSD to Provide All Schools with Narcan Doses in Response to Recent Overdoses

Responding to recent fentanyl overdoses by students, including the death of a 15-year-old girl in a Hollywood school bathroom, the Los Angeles Unified School District announced Thursday it will make the anti-overdose medication Narcan available at all of its campuses by mid-October. Doses of Narcan, or naloxone, will also be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

LA Council Committee Delays Hearing on Controversial Hotel Project

A Los Angeles City Council committee did not take up an item Tuesday regarding the Bulgari Hotel project, a controversial proposal in Benedict Canyon that has united opponents running for city office and pitted celebrities against each other. The Planning and Land Use Committee voted 4-0, with Councilman Gil Cedillo...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

LAPD Union Seeks New Order Reinforcing Judge’s Testing Cost Directive

A judge who in July ruled in favor of the union representing Los Angeles Police Department officers, which sued the city over its requirement that employees unvaccinated against the coronavirus pay for their own COVID-19 testing, is being asked by the rank-and-file to reinforce his order directing the city to absorb the expenses.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Former West Covina Police Chief to Get Trial of Age Discrimination Suit

A former West Covina police chief who says he was wrongfully fired in 2019 because he was 61 years old can take his age discrimination suit to trial, a judge has ruled. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Daniel Murphy heard arguments on the city’s motion to dismiss plaintiff Marc Taylor’s suit last Wednesday, then took the case under submission before ruling on Monday.
WEST COVINA, CA
mynewsla.com

Average LA County Gas Price Rises for 21st Consecutive Day

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Friday for the 21st consecutive day, increasing 2.8 cents to $5.615, its highest amount since Aug. 2. The average price has increased 36.9 cents over the past 20 days, including 18.1 cents over the past...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

OC Man Charged with Punching Flight Attendant on LAX-Bound Flight

An Orange County man caught on video punching a flight attendant in the back of the head during a flight from Mexico to Los Angeles International Airport has been banned for life from flying on the airline and has been charged with a federal count of interfering with flight crew members and attendants.
WESTMINSTER, CA
mynewsla.com

Irvine Doctor Agrees to Plead Guilty to Illegally Prescribing Drugs

An Irvine physician agreed in federal court Wednesday to plead guilty to illegally distributing opioids, including some prescribed to a man convicted of running over and killing an off-duty Costa Mesa fire captain riding his bicycle in Mission Viejo. Dr. Dzung Anh Pham of Tustin, who owned Irvine Village Urgent...
IRVINE, CA
mynewsla.com

Woman Who Brought Dodgers to L.A. to be Honored by Team

Rosalind Wyman, who as a young City Councilwoman played a key role in bringing the Dodgers Los Angeles, Thursday evening will receive the inaugural Tommy Lasorda “I Bleed Dodger Blue” award. The award, which will be given to a member of the Los Angeles community that embodies the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Felon Accused in Hammer Attack at Garden Grove Bar

A 36-year-old felon was behind bars Wednesday on suspicion of attacking another man with a hammer in a Garden Grove bar, leaving the victim battling for his life. Jesse Bizarro was booked on suspicion of attempted murder and was being held on $1 million bail, according to police and jail records.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
mynewsla.com

Man With Diminished Mental Capacity Reported Missing in Redondo Beach

Police Tuesday sought the public’s help to locate a 63-year-old man with the mental capacity of a child who was last seen in Redondo Beach. Brindon Allen Stits was last seen Wednesday near his home in the 2700 block of Carnegie Lane, near Pacific Crest Cemetery, according to the Redondo Beach Police Department.
REDONDO BEACH, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Fatally Shot in Carson Identified

A man who was shot dead in Carson has been identified, county authorities said Friday. Deputies dispatched about 12:25 a.m. Sunday to Paradise Valley South regarding a “gunshot victim” call, found the victim unresponsive in an alley and suffering from trauma to his upper torso, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
CARSON, CA
mynewsla.com

Two People Shot in South Los Angeles

Two people are in the hospital Wednesday after being shot in an unincorporated area east of Inglewood in South Los Angeles. Deputies from the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 10:50 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of West 113th Street and South Normandie Avenue west of Western Avenue regarding multiple shots fired calls and they found the two victims suffering from gunshots wounds inside an SUV, Sgt. Ricky Osborne told City News Service.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Attorney Pleads Guilty to Setting Laguna Hills Home on Fire, DUI

An employment law attorney pleaded guilty Tuesday to drunken driving and setting his Laguna Hills home ablaze and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, but will avoid time behind bars through participation in a residential and outpatient program. Richard Edward Quintilone II, 49, accepted a plea deal that dismissed...
LAGUNA HILLS, CA

