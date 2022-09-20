Read full article on original website
Related
mynewsla.com
Bass, Caruso Spar Over Homelessness, Other Issues in LA Mayoral Debate
The two candidates for mayor of Los Angeles agree that the city is in crisis, but during a debate at the Skirball Cultural Center, they shared their different approaches to addressing homelessness and crime as they head to Election Day in November. Rep. Karen Bass and developer Rick Caruso made...
mynewsla.com
Villanueva Defends Record from Challenger Luna in LA County Sheriff Debate
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva defended his record from criticism by former Long Beach Police Department Chief Robert Luna in a debate Wednesday evening at the Skirball Cultural Center. Since taking office in 2018, Villanueva has drawn criticism for not doing enough to address alleged deputy gangs in the...
mynewsla.com
LA County, State Easing Mask-Wearing Rules as COVID-19 Spread Slows
COVID-19 masking rules will be eased in Los Angeles County starting Friday, with health officials announcing they will lift the requirement for face coverings in correctional facilities and homeless shelters, while indoor mask-wearing in general will become a matter of individual preference. The county Department of Public Health announced it...
mynewsla.com
LAUSD to Provide All Schools with Narcan Doses in Response to Recent Overdoses
Responding to recent fentanyl overdoses by students, including the death of a 15-year-old girl in a Hollywood school bathroom, the Los Angeles Unified School District announced Thursday it will make the anti-overdose medication Narcan available at all of its campuses by mid-October. Doses of Narcan, or naloxone, will also be...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mynewsla.com
LA Council Committee Delays Hearing on Controversial Hotel Project
A Los Angeles City Council committee did not take up an item Tuesday regarding the Bulgari Hotel project, a controversial proposal in Benedict Canyon that has united opponents running for city office and pitted celebrities against each other. The Planning and Land Use Committee voted 4-0, with Councilman Gil Cedillo...
mynewsla.com
LAPD Union Seeks New Order Reinforcing Judge’s Testing Cost Directive
A judge who in July ruled in favor of the union representing Los Angeles Police Department officers, which sued the city over its requirement that employees unvaccinated against the coronavirus pay for their own COVID-19 testing, is being asked by the rank-and-file to reinforce his order directing the city to absorb the expenses.
mynewsla.com
Former West Covina Police Chief to Get Trial of Age Discrimination Suit
A former West Covina police chief who says he was wrongfully fired in 2019 because he was 61 years old can take his age discrimination suit to trial, a judge has ruled. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Daniel Murphy heard arguments on the city’s motion to dismiss plaintiff Marc Taylor’s suit last Wednesday, then took the case under submission before ruling on Monday.
mynewsla.com
K Line Connecting Los Angeles with Inglewood, El Segundo to Open in October
The K Line, a rail line connecting Los Angeles with Inglewood and El Segundo, will partially open Oct. 7, Metro announced Thursday. To mark the occasion, Metro will offer free rides on all of its buses and trains that entire weekend. Initially dubbed the Crenshaw/LAX Line, the K Line brings...
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
Average LA County Gas Price Rises for 21st Consecutive Day
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County rose Friday for the 21st consecutive day, increasing 2.8 cents to $5.615, its highest amount since Aug. 2. The average price has increased 36.9 cents over the past 20 days, including 18.1 cents over the past...
mynewsla.com
OC Man Charged with Punching Flight Attendant on LAX-Bound Flight
An Orange County man caught on video punching a flight attendant in the back of the head during a flight from Mexico to Los Angeles International Airport has been banned for life from flying on the airline and has been charged with a federal count of interfering with flight crew members and attendants.
mynewsla.com
Mistrial Declared as Jurors Deadlock in Huntington Beach Murder Trial
A mistrial was declared Thursday in the trial of a 32-year-old man charged with gunning down a bookie he worked with in a Huntington Beach parking lot when jurors deadlocked on a verdict. Dennis Tri Gia Dang was charged with murder with sentencing enhancements for discharge of a firearm causing...
mynewsla.com
Suits by Trio Alleging Injuries in Collision With Actor’s Son Consolidated
A judge has consolidated two separate lawsuits filed by three plaintiffs who say they were injured in a 2020 automobile accident in Brentwood that was allegedly caused by a son of actor and former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger. On Monday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Michael E. Whitaker combined the cases...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
mynewsla.com
Irvine Doctor Agrees to Plead Guilty to Illegally Prescribing Drugs
An Irvine physician agreed in federal court Wednesday to plead guilty to illegally distributing opioids, including some prescribed to a man convicted of running over and killing an off-duty Costa Mesa fire captain riding his bicycle in Mission Viejo. Dr. Dzung Anh Pham of Tustin, who owned Irvine Village Urgent...
mynewsla.com
Woman Who Brought Dodgers to L.A. to be Honored by Team
Rosalind Wyman, who as a young City Councilwoman played a key role in bringing the Dodgers Los Angeles, Thursday evening will receive the inaugural Tommy Lasorda “I Bleed Dodger Blue” award. The award, which will be given to a member of the Los Angeles community that embodies the...
mynewsla.com
Judge Removes LAPD Officer From Suit Over Elderly Man’s Shooting Death
A lawsuit filed against the city by the children of a 70-year-old man allegedly shot to death by a Los Angeles police officer in 2017 was trimmed Tuesday by a judge who removed one of two officers as defendants in the case. Ruling on the city’s motion to dismiss the...
mynewsla.com
Felon Accused in Hammer Attack at Garden Grove Bar
A 36-year-old felon was behind bars Wednesday on suspicion of attacking another man with a hammer in a Garden Grove bar, leaving the victim battling for his life. Jesse Bizarro was booked on suspicion of attempted murder and was being held on $1 million bail, according to police and jail records.
mynewsla.com
Man With Diminished Mental Capacity Reported Missing in Redondo Beach
Police Tuesday sought the public’s help to locate a 63-year-old man with the mental capacity of a child who was last seen in Redondo Beach. Brindon Allen Stits was last seen Wednesday near his home in the 2700 block of Carnegie Lane, near Pacific Crest Cemetery, according to the Redondo Beach Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in Carson Identified
A man who was shot dead in Carson has been identified, county authorities said Friday. Deputies dispatched about 12:25 a.m. Sunday to Paradise Valley South regarding a “gunshot victim” call, found the victim unresponsive in an alley and suffering from trauma to his upper torso, the Sheriff’s Information Bureau reported.
mynewsla.com
Two People Shot in South Los Angeles
Two people are in the hospital Wednesday after being shot in an unincorporated area east of Inglewood in South Los Angeles. Deputies from the South Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station responded at approximately 10:50 p.m. Tuesday to the intersection of West 113th Street and South Normandie Avenue west of Western Avenue regarding multiple shots fired calls and they found the two victims suffering from gunshots wounds inside an SUV, Sgt. Ricky Osborne told City News Service.
mynewsla.com
Attorney Pleads Guilty to Setting Laguna Hills Home on Fire, DUI
An employment law attorney pleaded guilty Tuesday to drunken driving and setting his Laguna Hills home ablaze and was sentenced to 180 days in jail, but will avoid time behind bars through participation in a residential and outpatient program. Richard Edward Quintilone II, 49, accepted a plea deal that dismissed...
Comments / 0