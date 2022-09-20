Read full article on original website
A 4-year-old becomes second US child in a week to bring a handgun to school. Gun safety group warns of 'tremendous problem.'
A four-year-old from Texas is the second US child in a week to bring a handgun to a school campus, following a similar incident in Arizona.
Teen Victim Ordered To Pay $150,000 To Her Rapist’s Family
Iowa teen was sentenced to five years of supervised probation and ordered to pay the attacker's family $150,000 in restitution
Mother Says Eighth Grade Boy Died By Suicide At School
Students at Wendell Middle School were released early on Tuesday after an eighth-grade student died by suicide at the school.
Mom says son was mistakenly put on school bus and dropped off alone on 1st day of school
A North Carolina mom is speaking out after she said her son's school mistakenly placed him on a school bus he was never supposed to be on. Tracy Williamson told "Good Morning America" she went to the school to pick up her 6-year-old son Avery at the end of his first day of school but couldn't locate him.
Teen awarded $1M in bullying lawsuit shares why she ‘forgives’ former classmates
A California teen awarded $1 million by a court that determined her former school didn't stop her bullies, is speaking out, "to bring attention to other kids going through similar situations." Eighteen-year-old Eleri Irons is a former student of El Segundo Middle School in California where she attended grades six...
25 years after Kentucky school shooting, a chance at parole
When 14-year-old Michael Carneal opened fire on his fellow students during a before-school prayer meeting in 1997, school shootings were not yet a part of the national consciousness. The carnage that left three students dead and five more injured at Heath High School, near Paducah, Kentucky, ended when Carneal put down his weapon and the principal walked him to the school office — a scene that seems unimaginable today.
