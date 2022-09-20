Former NFL star Antonio Brown to give rap performance at nightclub
Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown is trying to break into the music industry, and on Thursday night he will give a live rap performance.
Brown will headline a 5-hour, 30-minute concert at Whiskey on Water, a nightclub in Worcester, Mass. He previously performed at Rolling Loud — a music festival in Miami — this past July.
Half of the tickets for the event have already sold out.
Brown, 34, spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2010-18), New England Patriots (2019) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2020-21) across 11 seasons in the NFL.
In 146 career games (110 starts), Brown hauled in 928 receptions for 12,291 yards and 83 touchdowns. He is a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and also won a Super Bowl with Tampa Bay at the end of the 2020 season. He was also named to the Hall of Fame All-2010s team.
–Field Level Media
