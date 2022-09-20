ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former NFL star Antonio Brown to give rap performance at nightclub

 5 days ago

Former NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown is trying to break into the music industry, and on Thursday night he will give a live rap performance.

Brown will headline a 5-hour, 30-minute concert at Whiskey on Water, a nightclub in Worcester, Mass. He previously performed at Rolling Loud — a music festival in Miami — this past July.

Half of the tickets for the event have already sold out.

Brown, 34, spent time with the Pittsburgh Steelers (2010-18), New England Patriots (2019) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2020-21) across 11 seasons in the NFL.

In 146 career games (110 starts), Brown hauled in 928 receptions for 12,291 yards and 83 touchdowns. He is a seven-time Pro Bowl selection and also won a Super Bowl with Tampa Bay at the end of the 2020 season. He was also named to the Hall of Fame All-2010s team.

–Field Level Media

