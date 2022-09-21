ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Women, If You've Ever Found Yourself In A Deep Personal Rut, We Want To Know How You Got Out Of It

By Raven Ishak
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hTKfQ_0i3XKkYu00

Have you ever gone through an incredibly difficult situation in life that left you feeling like you were in a personal rut?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3serB7_0i3XKkYu00

Maybe you felt like the same thing was happening over and over again and you couldn't get out or away from it, no matter how hard you tried.

Leopatrizi / Via Getty Images

If you have gone through something similar, we would love to know what that part of your life was like — and what you did to get out of it.

Perhaps you went through a tough situation with a toxic family member that you lived with. There wasn't an immediate way to distance yourself, but you at least found alternative ways to deal with the situation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rI4c2_0i3XKkYu00
Prostock-studio / Via Getty Images/iStockphoto

Or maybe it was incredibly difficult to improve certain aspects of your life — because you didn't have a college degree or felt trapped in a co-dependent relationship — but you found support through a free learning community, you found the strength to leave the relationship, or you got yourself a second job to help save money and fund next steps.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ntedh_0i3XKkYu00
Courtneyk / Via Getty Images

Or finally, maybe you felt like you were in a rut for years because you simply didn't know what to do with your life and therapy wasn't accessible, but you found something — whether it was: volunteering, making small everyday changes, or simply getting away from "perfectionism" — that helped you to better understand yourself and your needs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1uJtzK_0i3XKkYu00
Aleksandarnakic / Via Getty Images

Whatever the story may be, we want to know what happened during this time in your life and how you got out of this rut. Share your story in the comments below — or via this Google form .

Some of the responses will be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rut#Getty Images#Get Out#Courtneyk
Well+Good

The ‘Wall Test’ Will Tell You How You View the World—Here’s How To Do It in 2 Minutes

Judging by our collective fascination with Myers-Briggs, enneagrams, attachment styles, and love languages, it's safe to say we are keen to learn more about ourselves, and personality tests are a fun and easy way to do that. The trending "wall test" on TikTok is another one worth trying, which can provide insight into how you overcome barriers, deal with difficult challenges that come up in life, and how you view the world overall.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Google
Well+Good

Can’t Stop Scrolling? Maybe It’s Time for a Social Media Break

Thanks to the invention of infinite scrolling, social media platforms present a never-ending loop of heavily diverse content: one second you’re watching a funny cat video and the next you’re viewing disturbing news coverage. And while most of us know we ought to take a break from the mindless scrolling, it still makes logging off more difficult than ever.
CELL PHONES
intheknow.com

Kitten gets ‘busted’ after sneaking into baby’s crib: ‘I’ll do what I want’

Watch this adorable kitten get “busted” when its owner finds it sneaking into a baby’s crib. Charley Ellis (@charleyellis94) is a TikToker and proud mom of both an adorable baby son and an 8-week-old kitten. Ellis’s kitten has a mischievous streak and isn’t content to simply play with cat toys. Instead, the sneaky kitten likes to hop into its human sibling’s crib to play with the toys there.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Miami Herald

My son did not learn this lesson, but I did — why I’m a stickler for making the bed

One of the most endearing habits practiced by The Hubby was established early in our marriage, and since then there’s been a special place in my heart for his attention to this household chore. I love the fact that he makes the bed every morning. I love that he does this without being reminded. Better yet: He fluffs the pillows and arranges the shams just the way I like it.
HOME & GARDEN
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

14K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy