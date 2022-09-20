ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Motley Fool

Is This Blue Chip Dividend Stock a Buy?

The company’s net revenue and earnings set new records for the second quarter. The home retailer boasts a market-beating, well-covered payout. The stock appears to be undervalued at the current share price. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 High-Dividend REITs Now Trading Below Book Value

The following real estate investment trusts (REITs) are interesting because each one bears a balance sheet not too different from those considered desirable in Benjamin Graham’s classic “The Intelligent Investor.” Graham, of course, is deemed the father of value investing and greatly influenced Warren Buffett, his student at Columbia University.
REAL ESTATE
Motley Fool

Tech Sell-Off: 1 Nasdaq Stock Down 61% to Buy Before It Starts Soaring

A struggling tech sector and tepid revenue growth have weighed on Nvidia stock. Even in the midst of the downturn, the company has continued to steal market share from rivals. Nvidia's industry-leading position and large addressable market should help the stock come roaring back. You’re reading a free article with...
STOCKS
International Business Times

Analysis-FedEx Investors Frustrated With New CEO After Withdrawn Forecast

FedEx Corp dented investor confidence in the new chief executive's vision to deliver a long-awaited turnaround at the shipping company, sending its shares into a freefall after it withdrew its full-year profit forecast last week. After Raj Subramaniam succeeded founder Fred Smith in June as FedEx's CEO, the Tennessee company...
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for PayPal Holdings

Over the past 3 months, 28 analysts have published their opinion on PayPal Holdings PYPL stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Mercer Intl: Dividend Insights

Monday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from Mercer Intl MERC. The company announced on Thursday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 7.5 cents per share. On Tuesday, Mercer Intl will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 7.5 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

What 27 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About ServiceNow

ServiceNow NOW has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 27 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, ServiceNow has an average price target of $547.96 with a high of $650.00 and a low of $495.00.
STOCKS
Benzinga

6 Analysts Have This to Say About NextEra Energy Partners

Within the last quarter, NextEra Energy Partners NEP has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 6 analysts have an average price target of $83.67 versus the current price of NextEra Energy Partners at $79.8, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...
STOCKS
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: Accenture, Darden Restaurants, home builders and more

Check out the companies making headlines before the bell:. Accenture (ACN) – The consulting firm reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit and revenue, but gave a weaker-than-expected revenue forecast for the current quarter. Accenture pointed to IT spending cuts by corporate customers and a negative impact from the stronger dollar. Nonetheless, Accenture gained 1% in premarket trading.
STOCKS
Benzinga

General Mills, Lennar And 3 Stocks To Watch Heading Into Wednesday

With US stock futures trading slightly lower this morning on Wednesday, some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are as follows:. Wall Street expects General Mills, Inc. GIS to report quarterly earnings at $1.00 per share on revenue of $4.72 billion before the opening bell. General Mills shares fell 0.2% to $75.25 in after-hours trading.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Accenture: Q4 Earnings Insights

Accenture ACN reported its Q4 earnings results on Thursday, September 22, 2022 at 06:45 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Accenture beat estimated earnings by 1.17%, reporting an EPS of $2.6 versus an estimate of $2.57. Revenue was up $2.00 billion from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

General Mills Has Room For Further Guidance Boost, Says Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse analyst Robert Moskow reiterated a Neutral rating on the shares of General Mills Inc GIS and raised the price target to $77 from $74. Contrary to the expectations, Q1 FY23 gross margin turned expansionary in the quarter, owing to strong elasticity and less bad operating deleverage. The company...
BUSINESS

