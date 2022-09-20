ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Benzinga

Overview Of Value Stocks In The Basic Materials Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Benzinga Insights has compiled a list of...
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Financial Services Sector

A value stock traditionally has a lower price when compared to stock prices of companies in the same industry. This indicates that the company may be undervalued, as investors are not expressing as much interest in such companies. The most commonly used way to check for value is with the price-to-earnings multiple, or P/E. A low P/E multiple is a good indication that the stock is undervalued.
STOCKS
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
Motley Fool

Is This Blue Chip Dividend Stock a Buy?

The company’s net revenue and earnings set new records for the second quarter. The home retailer boasts a market-beating, well-covered payout. The stock appears to be undervalued at the current share price. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
msn.com

US Stocks Open Lower As Dow Drops 100 Points

U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping around 100 points on Thursday. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.32% to 30,088.03 while the NASDAQ fell 0.89% to 11,120.70. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.57% to 3,768.14. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy shares...
STOCKS
msn.com

Best Energy Stocks for 2022

Energy prices have soared this year, and there has been a lot of focus on the different options for powering our homes, offices and cars. Energy stocks in general have performed much better than the rest of the market this year — it’s one of the few sectors that is up overall — but it’s not too late to get on board.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants DRI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-09-22. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Darden Restaurants will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.56. Darden Restaurants bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
TheStreet

Housing Charts: Trading KB Home and Lennar on Earnings

KB Home (KBH) and Lennar (LEN) posted earnings on Wednesday after the close and the reports couldn’t have come at a more interesting time. On Wednesday the Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 0.75 percentage point, with plans to continue raising rates through the end of the year. Chairman...
STOCKS

