Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater (ACL Live) is a state-of-the-art, 2,750-person capacity live music venue that serves as the new home for the taping of the acclaimed KLRU-TV produced PBS series Austin City Limits, the longest running music series in American television history. The venue hosts approximately 100 concerts a year. ACL Live is nestled next to the W Austin Hotel & Residences™, which are both part of the 1.1 million square foot mixed-use Block 21 project in downtown Austin developed by Stratus Properties and the Canyon-Johnson Urban Fund II. ACL Live is the premier destination in Austin for live performances as well as numerous special and private events, and is one of only two dedicated live music venues in the country built to the U.S. Green Building Council’s LEED rated standards of sustainability.

