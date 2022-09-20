Read full article on original website
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD makes 2nd arrest in Flicker Drive shooting that damaged police vehicle
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police made a second arrest in connection with an incident in which officers were shot at on Flicker Drive. Tymetrick Devonte James, 20, was arrested Saturday and charged with two counts of attempted murder and shooting into an unoccupied dwelling. In what Police Chief Paul...
Fight at Bay Minette bar turns into shooting
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Bay Minette Police Department said their officers are investigating a shooting that happened at a business early Sunday morning. According to officers, a woman came into the Bay Minette Police Department to report a shooting. The woman said she and another woman got into a fight with […]
9 arrested in undercover drug operation, Mobile Police still looking for 7
Through the operation, police confiscated 4.5 pounds of marijuana, 4.5 grams of cocaine, 3.8 grams of meth, 40 hydrocodone pills, 31 grams of codeine syrup, $1,866, and five guns.
utv44.com
Mobile Police Department investigating homicide off of Highway 90
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE: According to MPD, officers responded to reports of shots fired at M & M food mart around 8:00 p.m. Saturday night. There they discovered a single male victim, 27, suffering from a life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was later transported to the hospital...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigation Friday night stabbing
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 31-year-old man suffered multiple stab wounds late Friday after an assault, according to Mobile police. Officers were dispatched to Pride Gas Station, 1903 Saint Stephens Road, Pride Gas Station, around 10:48 p.m. Friday in reference to an individual cut. Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim suffering from multiple lacerations to his upper body. Reportedly, the victim was with another individual when an unknown male subject assaulted him.
WEAR
'It hurts': Family identifies man who died in Escambia County Jail
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The family of a man who died in the Escambia County Jail Thursday have identified him as 42-year-old Adrian Hackworth. Hackworth was arrested in July on sexual battery charges. The Escambia County Sheriff's Office says they found the man unresponsive in a jail cell Thursday morning.
utv44.com
Social media threat leads to heightened law enforcement presence at Blount High School
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — After a social media threat was posted over the weekend, 10-20 Prichard Police and Mobile Co. Sheriff's vehicles were at at Blount High School Monday morning. Some parents were observed picking up their children. The message threatened a shooting at 9 Monday morning -which did...
utv44.com
Mobile Police Department promotes 13 officers
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department held a promotion ceremony Friday afternoon, recognizing 13 members of the force who have moved up the ranks. Officers were promoted to captain, lieutenant, sergeant, and corporal. Lieutenant to Captain. Matthew James. Sergeant to Lieutenant. Charles Welch. Corporal to Sergeant. Matthew...
WEAR
Body cam video of Escambia County in-custody death released; Deputy will not be charged
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The sheriff's office released the body cam video Friday of May's in-custody death in Escambia County, announcing a former deputy involved will not be charged. It happened on the afternoon of May 20 at Beverley Pkwy. and W Street near the Brent Raiders football field. Frank...
Mobile Police investigating homicide at M&M Food Mart
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have announced they are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday, Sept. 24. Officials said around 8 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to M&M Food Mart after receiving reports that one person had been shot. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man who had […]
WEAR
Deputies: Escambia County murder suspect shoots and kills himself
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The suspect in Saturday morning's Escambia County murder shot and killed himself about an hour after the incident, according to deputies. Deputies tell WEAR News that the suspect is 47-year-old Jarrad Landry. Deputies located Landry while driving on U.S. Highway 29 in Cantonment around 10 a.m.
WALA-TV FOX10
Week after Prichard reported city’s ‘most wanted’ turned himself in
PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - A week after saying that the city’s “most wanted” suspect had turned himself in, police on Thursday arrested him. Rashad Clanton, 42, of Mobile, has been charged with first-degree assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle in connection with a shooting on Sept. 4. He said nothing Thursday as police led him to a patrol vehicle to take him to Mobile County Metro Jail.
WALA-TV FOX10
Police chase ends with truck crashing out at Cherokee and Dublin streets
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A police chase ended with a truck crashing out at Cherokee and Dublin Streets. It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday night. Mobile Police were in pursuit of the suspect vehicle. After the crash -- we’re hearing the suspects fled on foot. Several officers were seen canvassing...
Man found dead from apparent fentanyl overdose: Mobile Co. deputies
A second overdose death tied to fentanyl in Mobile County in just a month's time.
WEAR
Female found dead at Oakwood Terrace Apartments in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A death investigation is underway after a female was found dead at the Oakwood Terrace apartment complex in Escambia County Friday evening, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the apartment complex on Truman Avenue at around 6:30 p.m. There is no...
Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating murder-suicide
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating two deaths that happened on Sept. 24. Deputies said they responded to Jardine Road and Rowland Court after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they located a man who was dead from a gunshot wound. Investigations revealed […]
utv44.com
MCSO: Drug distributor possibly overdosed on fentanyl in Theodore
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — 21-year-old Nicholas Zerlot died from a possible fentanyl overdose Friday morning in Theodore. Through their investigation, the sheriff's office discovered Zerlot had picked up the drugs in Mississippi and distributed it to people before trying the drugs himself. Law enforcement is now warning people who may have picked up from Zerlot not to consume or sell the tainted drugs.
2nd man charged with attempted murder for allegedly shooting at Mobile Police Tuesday night
UPDATE (11:52 a.m.): Officials with the Mobile Police Department said Tymetrick James was charged with two counts of attempted murder due to his alleged involvement in a shooting on Flicker Drive Tuesday, Sept. 20. On Tuesday, a police vehicle was shot up at the 1600 block of Flicker Drive. On Sept. 21, Valeido L. Davidson, […]
Alabama woman steals $200K from employer, sentenced to 2 years in prison
SATSUMA, Ala. (WKRG) — A Satsuma woman was sentenced to two years in prison for “stealing money from her employer,” defrauding the business of more than $200K in money and personal items, according to a release from the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Alabama. Angela Clifton, 43, plead guilty to three counts of […]
Escambia Co. deputies investigating possible fentanyl overdose at county jail
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Deputies were to the Escambia County Jail on Thursday morning for a possible fentanyl overdose. Deputies said an inmate was found unresponsive in his cell on Thursday, Sept. 22. Deputies said during their investigation, they found fentanyl inside the cell, but cannot confirm if the overdose was from the drug. […]
