Mobile, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

MPD makes 2nd arrest in Flicker Drive shooting that damaged police vehicle

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police made a second arrest in connection with an incident in which officers were shot at on Flicker Drive. Tymetrick Devonte James, 20, was arrested Saturday and charged with two counts of attempted murder and shooting into an unoccupied dwelling. In what Police Chief Paul...
WKRG News 5

Fight at Bay Minette bar turns into shooting

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Bay Minette Police Department said their officers are investigating a shooting that happened at a business early Sunday morning. According to officers, a woman came into the Bay Minette Police Department to report a shooting. The woman said she and another woman got into a fight with […]
utv44.com

Mobile Police Department investigating homicide off of Highway 90

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE: According to MPD, officers responded to reports of shots fired at M & M food mart around 8:00 p.m. Saturday night. There they discovered a single male victim, 27, suffering from a life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was later transported to the hospital...
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigation Friday night stabbing

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 31-year-old man suffered multiple stab wounds late Friday after an assault, according to Mobile police. Officers were dispatched to Pride Gas Station, 1903 Saint Stephens Road, Pride Gas Station, around 10:48 p.m. Friday in reference to an individual cut. Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim suffering from multiple lacerations to his upper body. Reportedly, the victim was with another individual when an unknown male subject assaulted him.
utv44.com

Mobile Police Department promotes 13 officers

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Mobile Police Department held a promotion ceremony Friday afternoon, recognizing 13 members of the force who have moved up the ranks. Officers were promoted to captain, lieutenant, sergeant, and corporal. Lieutenant to Captain. Matthew James. Sergeant to Lieutenant. Charles Welch. Corporal to Sergeant. Matthew...
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police investigating homicide at M&M Food Mart

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department have announced they are investigating a homicide that occurred on Saturday, Sept. 24. Officials said around 8 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to M&M Food Mart after receiving reports that one person had been shot. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old man who had […]
WEAR

Deputies: Escambia County murder suspect shoots and kills himself

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- The suspect in Saturday morning's Escambia County murder shot and killed himself about an hour after the incident, according to deputies. Deputies tell WEAR News that the suspect is 47-year-old Jarrad Landry. Deputies located Landry while driving on U.S. Highway 29 in Cantonment around 10 a.m.
WALA-TV FOX10

Week after Prichard reported city’s ‘most wanted’ turned himself in

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - A week after saying that the city’s “most wanted” suspect had turned himself in, police on Thursday arrested him. Rashad Clanton, 42, of Mobile, has been charged with first-degree assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle in connection with a shooting on Sept. 4. He said nothing Thursday as police led him to a patrol vehicle to take him to Mobile County Metro Jail.
WALA-TV FOX10

Police chase ends with truck crashing out at Cherokee and Dublin streets

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A police chase ended with a truck crashing out at Cherokee and Dublin Streets. It happened around 11 p.m. Saturday night. Mobile Police were in pursuit of the suspect vehicle. After the crash -- we’re hearing the suspects fled on foot. Several officers were seen canvassing...
WEAR

Female found dead at Oakwood Terrace Apartments in Escambia County

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A death investigation is underway after a female was found dead at the Oakwood Terrace apartment complex in Escambia County Friday evening, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to the apartment complex on Truman Avenue at around 6:30 p.m. There is no...
WKRG News 5

Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating murder-suicide

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating two deaths that happened on Sept. 24. Deputies said they responded to Jardine Road and Rowland Court after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they located a man who was dead from a gunshot wound. Investigations revealed […]
utv44.com

MCSO: Drug distributor possibly overdosed on fentanyl in Theodore

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — 21-year-old Nicholas Zerlot died from a possible fentanyl overdose Friday morning in Theodore. Through their investigation, the sheriff's office discovered Zerlot had picked up the drugs in Mississippi and distributed it to people before trying the drugs himself. Law enforcement is now warning people who may have picked up from Zerlot not to consume or sell the tainted drugs.

