WEAU-TV 13
1 hurt after two-vehicle crash in Pierce County
SPRING VALLEY, Wis. (WEAU) -One person is hurt after a two-vehicle crash in Pierce County Tuesday. According to a media release from the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, on Sept. 20, 2022 around 9:04 p.m. the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office was informed of a two-vehicle crash with injury on Highway 29 near Park Drive in Spring Valley, Wis.
WATCH LIVE: Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer’s memorial service
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WKBT) — Sheriff Ron Cramer, who died unexpectedly last week, will be laid to rest. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.
WEAU-TV 13
JONAH asks Mayo Clinic Health System to save Luther Lakeside Apartments
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - People living at the Luther Lakeside Apartments in Eau Claire will have find a new place to live by June 30, 2023. That’s because the property’s owner, Mayo Clinic Health System, is repurposing the property across the street from its Eau Claire Luther campus.
WEAU-TV 13
Clean N’ Classy offering free car washes to police, emergency and hospital workers this weekend
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -This weekend, free car washes are being offered to all police, emergency and hospital workers. A social post from Clean N’ Classy car wash via their Facebook Page says they will be offering free washes to all law enforcement, first responders and hospital workers at both its Clairemont and Brackett Avenue locations in Eau Claire. The free wash includes even the most expensive option.
WEAU-TV 13
Walmart awards grant to veteran support group
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Veterans are getting help from an area business to support them in their recovery from post traumatic stress disorder. Thursday the Eau Claire Walmart awarded a $2,500 dollar community grant to the VFW Warfighter Advance Committee. The Program is a week long retreat in Maryland for...
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire man arrested, suspected of OWI after ramming police car
LAKE HALLIE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire man is in custody after ramming a police car and fleeing law enforcement Wednesday evening in Lake Hallie, according to the Lake Hallie Police Department. In a release, the Police Department said 53-year-old James Tyler of Eau Claire was arrested on suspicion...
drydenwire.com
Rep. Dave Armstrong Disappointed By Decision To Withdraw Birth Services From Barron
BARRON COUNTY -- Mayo Clinic Health Services recently announced its decision to transition labor and delivery services from its Barron hospital to its Family Birth Center in Eau Claire, although the Barron location will continue to provide pre- and postpartum care and services. “I am disappointed that mothers in the...
WEAU-TV 13
$1 million cash bond set for 2nd suspect in Altoona homicide
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people have been charged with homicide and both are being held on a $1 million cash bond after an Altoona man was found dead in April. 55-year-old Tracey Clark of Altoona and 46-year-old Brandon Gaston of Rockford, Ill. were charged with 1st-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse, both as a party to a crime, on Sept. 15 in Eau Claire County Circuit Court.
Flags to fly at half-staff to honor former Eau Claire County Sheriff who died unexpectedly
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WKBT) — Flags will fly at half-staff Tuesday to honor former Eau Claire County Sheriff Ron Cramer. According to a Facebook post from Eau Claire County, Gov. Tony Evers authorized flags to be lowered at half-staff Tuesday. Sheriff Cramer died unexpectedly September 13. Chippewa Valley Cremation...
WEAU-TV 13
Plea entered for woman charged in death of toddler hit and killed by train in Taylor County
MEDFORD, Wis. (WEAU) -A plea is entered for a woman who is charged in the death of her two-year-old son in Taylor County. Sept. 21, 2022 court records show 31-year-old Natasha Bratland of Lublin, Wis. pleaded no contest and was found guilty of all three counts. She was ordered to serve two years on probation, and if she follows all the conditions of her sentence, after three years, the first count of felony neglect of a child causing death will be dismissed.
WEAU-TV 13
Eau Claire Academy to close
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - After 55 years, the Eau Claire Academy is closing its doors Nov. 12. The adolescent mental health treatment facility will no longer provide in-patients long-term care. It’s day school will remain open. It’s closing because it doesn’t have enough staff. The academy’s...
WEAU-TV 13
Victim identified in overnight shooting in Eau Claire
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Eau Claire Police Department has named the victim of a shooting in Eau Claire. The victim has been identified as 39-year-old Christopher Conner. Conner was a resident of Altoona, Wis. The Eau Claire Police Department said that officers responded to the intersection of Bergen Avenue and...
WEAU-TV 13
HSHS Sacred Heart, St. Joseph’s hospitals’ Volunteer Partners to hold coat and blanket drive
EAU CLAIRE AND CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -The Volunteer Partners of HSHS Sacred Heart and St. Joseph’s hospitals is collecting winter coats, accessories, as well as blankets to be donated to those in need this winter. According to a media release from the hospitals, all donations must be clean...
WEAU-TV 13
Gov. Evers announces nearly $32 million for EMS services
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) -Governor Tony Evers made a stop in Chippewa Falls in support of Wisconsin’s EMS system. Evers visited the Chippewa Falls Fire Station to talk about plans he announced during his 2022 State of the State Address. These plans include grants totaling more than $31 million for what he calls under resourced EMS services across Wis.
Eau Claire Police identify homicide victim killed Saturday
Police identified the Altoona resident killed in an apparent homicide Saturday afternoon.
WEAU-TV 13
Fall COVID boosters available at UW-Eau Claire evening clinics
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Fall COVID boosters are now available at UW-Eau Claire evening clinics. According to a media release from the Eau Claire City-County Health Department, beginning Sept. 21, there will be two walk-up vaccine clinics at UW-Eau Claire Water Street parking lot, 101 Chippewa Street, Eau Claire, for people to get the fall updated COVID booster that helps protect against the Omicron and original strains of COVID-19.
wisconsinlife.org
Chippewa Falls man helps give back by giving new life to old bicycles
Many times in life things start out of necessity. Chippewa Falls native Mike Van Dusseldorf began fixing bicycles in his garage because of just that. “My wife and I had some bikes that we rode, and little things would break on the way,” Dusseldorf said. “So, I’d start carrying tools and stuff and tweaking on them. And it was just kind of something that I enjoyed.”
WEAU-TV 13
YMCA Membership-For-All program
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The YMCA of the Chippewa Valley offers ways for people to afford a YMCA membership. The Membership-for-all program offers assistance for those who need help to join the YMCA. Thousands of people receive sponsored memberships to the YMCA because they cannot afford a membership. The community supports this program through an annual campaign.
Motorcyclist killed after striking deer in Wabasha County
WABASHA COUNTY, Minn. -- The driver of a motorcycle is dead and a passenger is injured after they collided with a deer on a county road in southeastern Minnesota Monday.According to the Wabasha County Sheriff's Office, deputies at 11:28 p.m. responded to the report of a motorcycle accident involving a deer. The crash occurred at the intersection of County Road 17 and 335th Avenue. The driver of the motorcycle, a 51-year-old Lake City man, died at the scene. The passenger, a woman also of Lake City, was taken to a Rochester hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officials say this is the second fatal accident of the year involving a deer for Wabasha County. In July, a motorcycle passenger was killed when the driver swerved to avoid a deer.
WEAU-TV 13
Winona County COVID-19 Bivalent Booster Vaccine Clinic
WINONA, Minn. (WEAU) -Winona County Public Health is hosting a COVID-19 Bivalent Booster Vaccination Clinic. According to a media release from Winona County Health & Human Services, the Clinic is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022 at 12:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. located at East Recreation Center, 210 Zumbro Street, Winona, MN 55987. You can register online here.
