Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Denver, Colorado Residents To Get $1,000 To $6,500 PaymentsCadrene HeslopDenver, CO
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in Colorado this monthKristen WaltersBrighton, CO
Airport noise costs Denver millionsDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver extends homeless hotel vouchers through MarchDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver’s Golden Triangle to add 330 luxury apartmentsMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
Related
Colorado Daily
Boulder City Council talks future of Boulder Junction
Boulder is beginning the second phase of planning and redevelopment in the Boulder Junction area, kicking off a two-year process that will likely end with changes in the ways in which land can be used and an update to the transportation connections plan. The City Council on Thursday had its...
Lone Tree announces potential road reconstruction to meet population growth
Traffic congestion in Lone Tree.The City of Lone Tree. (Lone Tree, Colo.) Lone Tree officials believe regional growth will worsen safety and congestion issues. To help mitigate expected population growth, the Advancing Lincoln Avenue project will help address safety and mobility needs for Lincoln Avenue from Park Meadows Drive to Oswego Street, including the I-25 interchange.
coloradohometownweekly.com
Superior residents sue town, trustees, developer of controversial Town Square project
Locals appear willing to exhaust all available avenues to overturn a controversial split decision by Superior’s Board of Trustees that paved the way for construction of a massive life-science project that will transform the town’s downtown. Just days after a pair of Superior residents began circulating a petition...
PLANetizen
A New Urban Growth Boundary for Metro Denver
The Denver metropolitan area has a new southern growth boundary, at least for a while, reports John Aguilar for the Denver Post. According to Aguilar, Douglas County’s master plan shows no urban development south of the town of Larkspur, “And if it ever does, it will be largely hemmed in by large swaths of land protected by conservation easements and preservation designations — the result of the purchasing power of Douglas County’s nearly 30-year-old open space sales and use tax.” In November, voters will weigh in on a 15-year extension for the tax.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
2 Colorado recreational trails make national top 10
Coloradans near and far do not suffer long when searching for a trail to hike in their neck of the woods. The state holds a seemingly endless caring capacity for trails and now, USA Today has named two of those Centennial State trails to their 2022 best-of list.
Castle Rock water rates to increase in 2023
Town of Castle Rock water rates will be higher in 2023. |Town of Castle Rock. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 21, 2022. [CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — Castle Rock residents will pay an average of $4 more monthly for their water next year under an ordinance unanimously adopted by the town council Tuesday.
Colorado Daily
Researchers push for more research to better understand, forecast hailstorms
As the state and U.S. continue to invest in research and mitigation work to prevent or lessen the blow from natural disasters such as hurricanes and wildfires, researchers also are urging people to pay attention to a weather phenomenon that might not seem as dangerous but has cost Colorado and the country billions in home and vehicle damage while still imposing harm to people and animals.
Government Technology
Google Donates $125K to Longmont, Colo., High School
(TNS) — Google is donating $125,000 to St. Vrain Valley's P-TECH, or Pathways in Technology Early College High School, program at Skyline High School in Longmont. St. Vrain will use the donation to help cover the cost of tuition, fees, technology and textbooks for Skyline's FalconTECH students. Students enrolled...
IN THIS ARTICLE
coloradohometownweekly.com
Louisville leaders approve already built beer garden for owners who jumped the gun
The order of operations for building out a new business typically goes something like this: An owner brings plans to city staff for review, those plans are approved by elected or appointed officials, permits are issued and construction starts. That wasn’t the case at Rocky Mountain Tap and Garden, which...
coloradopolitics.com
Denver Gazette: Gun control hits a wall in Colorado
Gun-control measures enacted in Boulder County have been placed on hold by the federal courts; left in doubt by a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling, and, as reported in The Gazette last week, stymied even more amid further court developments here in Colorado. All of which should prompt advocates of...
Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years
Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust... After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Corona Virus... Nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
KKTV
WATCH: Excavator falls into hole at Denver-area construction site, causes water main break
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KKTV) - A Denver-area construction site had its own geyser Tuesday morning after an excavator tumbled into a hole and broke a water main. Wadsworth was closed at 40th Avenue for about three hours while the Colorado Department of Transportation assessed whether any erosion had occurred underneath the road. It was later deemed safe and cleared for the open commute.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The 2nd Best City For Beer Lovers In The Country Is In Colorado
Colorado beer fans rejoice as a new study just named one Colorado city as the number two place for beer lovers out of 180 different cities in the entire United States. Do you agree?. Colorado City Is The Second Best City For Beer Lovers. It's no surprise to anyone that...
Jeffco taxpayers will see additional TABOR checks
Taxpayers in Jefferson County will get some money back in their pockets from the county, thanks to the Taxpayer Bill of Rights, known as TABOR.
wanderwisdom.com
Video of Elk Strolling Along and Minding Their Business at Colorado Resort Is Quite the Sight
Holy Elk! Not your typical lunch guests! Okay, most of us love and admire nature and all of her beautiful creatures, but this is mind-blowing and pretty wild! This herd of elk led by the 'ring leader' boss with enormous antlers decided to take a stroll along the water's edge by the Estes Park Resort located in beautiful Colorado.
Weather record set 127 years ago falls in Colorado
According to the National Weather Service, a temperature record that was initially set in 1895 fell in Colorado on September 20. The temperature hit 90 degrees at Denver International Airport for the 10th time of the month, passing a previous record of nine 90-degree-plus days during the month of September. The former nine-day record was initially set in 1895, tied in 2005, 2017, and 2018.
Rodents spark wildfire in Waterton Canyon
A fire that burned about a half acre of land near the Strontia Springs Dam early Wednesday morning was caused by rodents that chewed through wires.
Popular supermarket chain opening another new location in Colorado this month
A popular supermarket chain is opening another new location in Colorado this month. Read on to learn more. Natural Grocers recently announced that they would be opening a brand new grocery store in Brighton, Colorado, on September 30, 2022.
1 of 3 finalists in Aurora police chief search drops out after announcement
AURORA, Colo. — The City of Aurora on Wednesday named three finalists for a new police chief –five months after the firing of former Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson – but one of the finalists almost immediately withdrew from the process. Scott C. Booth, police chief in...
Summit Daily News
Vehicle versus bicycle accident closes Colorado Highway 9 between Silverthorne and Heeney
Editor’s note: This is a breaking story that will be updated as more information is made available. An accident reportedly involving a bicyclist has shut down both directions of Colorado Highway 9 between Silverthorne and Heeney. Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons said the accident likely involves an accident between...
Comments / 0