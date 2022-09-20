ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boulder, CO

Colorado Daily

Boulder City Council talks future of Boulder Junction

Boulder is beginning the second phase of planning and redevelopment in the Boulder Junction area, kicking off a two-year process that will likely end with changes in the ways in which land can be used and an update to the transportation connections plan. The City Council on Thursday had its...
BOULDER, CO
Natasha Lovato

Lone Tree announces potential road reconstruction to meet population growth

Traffic congestion in Lone Tree.The City of Lone Tree. (Lone Tree, Colo.) Lone Tree officials believe regional growth will worsen safety and congestion issues. To help mitigate expected population growth, the Advancing Lincoln Avenue project will help address safety and mobility needs for Lincoln Avenue from Park Meadows Drive to Oswego Street, including the I-25 interchange.
LONE TREE, CO
PLANetizen

A New Urban Growth Boundary for Metro Denver

The Denver metropolitan area has a new southern growth boundary, at least for a while, reports John Aguilar for the Denver Post. According to Aguilar, Douglas County’s master plan shows no urban development south of the town of Larkspur, “And if it ever does, it will be largely hemmed in by large swaths of land protected by conservation easements and preservation designations — the result of the purchasing power of Douglas County’s nearly 30-year-old open space sales and use tax.” In November, voters will weigh in on a 15-year extension for the tax.
DENVER, CO
Mike McKibbin

Castle Rock water rates to increase in 2023

Town of Castle Rock water rates will be higher in 2023. |Town of Castle Rock. By Mike McKibbin / NewsBreak Denver / Sept. 21, 2022. [CASTLE ROCK, COLO.] — Castle Rock residents will pay an average of $4 more monthly for their water next year under an ordinance unanimously adopted by the town council Tuesday.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
Colorado Daily

Researchers push for more research to better understand, forecast hailstorms

As the state and U.S. continue to invest in research and mitigation work to prevent or lessen the blow from natural disasters such as hurricanes and wildfires, researchers also are urging people to pay attention to a weather phenomenon that might not seem as dangerous but has cost Colorado and the country billions in home and vehicle damage while still imposing harm to people and animals.
COLORADO STATE
Government Technology

Google Donates $125K to Longmont, Colo., High School

(TNS) — Google is donating $125,000 to St. Vrain Valley's P-TECH, or Pathways in Technology Early College High School, program at Skyline High School in Longmont. St. Vrain will use the donation to help cover the cost of tuition, fees, technology and textbooks for Skyline's FalconTECH students. Students enrolled...
LONGMONT, CO
coloradopolitics.com

Denver Gazette: Gun control hits a wall in Colorado

Gun-control measures enacted in Boulder County have been placed on hold by the federal courts; left in doubt by a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling, and, as reported in The Gazette last week, stymied even more amid further court developments here in Colorado. All of which should prompt advocates of...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

Another Historic Colorado Restaurant Has Closed For Good After 40 Years

Another Colorado restaurant bites the dust... After opening its doors in 1981, this long-time Colorado restaurant staple has sadly closed its door for good. A lot has changed around Colorado since the COVID19 pandemic began in the spring of 2020. I remember sitting on an airplane in February 2020, coming home from a quick trip to Florida and reading memes about Corona Virus... Nobody, including myself, clearly knew what was about to go down. Craziest time in my thus far, for sure.
COLORADO STATE
KKTV

WATCH: Excavator falls into hole at Denver-area construction site, causes water main break

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (KKTV) - A Denver-area construction site had its own geyser Tuesday morning after an excavator tumbled into a hole and broke a water main. Wadsworth was closed at 40th Avenue for about three hours while the Colorado Department of Transportation assessed whether any erosion had occurred underneath the road. It was later deemed safe and cleared for the open commute.
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
Weather record set 127 years ago falls in Colorado

According to the National Weather Service, a temperature record that was initially set in 1895 fell in Colorado on September 20. The temperature hit 90 degrees at Denver International Airport for the 10th time of the month, passing a previous record of nine 90-degree-plus days during the month of September. The former nine-day record was initially set in 1895, tied in 2005, 2017, and 2018.
DENVER, CO

