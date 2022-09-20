Read full article on original website
Related
utv44.com
Foley moving forward with plans for $5M first responder safe room
FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Protecting those who help the community recover after a storm; that's the goal of a new first responder safe room, which is now moving forward in the city of Foley. The memories of the destruction left in the wake of Hurricane Sally in September 2020,...
utv44.com
Baldwin Co roundabout at intersection of County Road 32 and County Road 13 completed
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — The Baldwin County Highway Department announces today that the construction of the roundabout at the intersection of County Road 32 and County Road 13 has been completed. Beginning today Friday, September 23, 2022, the intersection at County Road 32 and County Road 13 will...
utv44.com
Mobile Co. Commission works on raise, bonus for county employees
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — On Thursday's Mobile County Commission work session agenda are items to provide a one-time bonus of $2,500 to full-time county employees and $1,250 to part-time employees including employees in their working test period and on military leave. County employees would see a bonus, a...
Baldwin Co. EMA encourages residents to sign up for Alert Baldwin
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Whether it’s severe weather, a hazardous spill or a missing person, the Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency has a system to alert residents of emergencies called Alert Baldwin. When an emergency occurs, the system sends a notification to people who are opt-in for notifications. Baldwin County EMA Zach Hood explains […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WALA-TV FOX10
Proposed subdivision in Foley causing headaches for some residents
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - There was a heated debate Wednesday night at the Foley planning commission meeting where many residents were in uproar over a proposed subdivision that will potentially disrupt traffic flow, amongst other concerns. “This is a nightmare getting ready to happen,” said Larry Laugher, who lives where...
Mobile Police will impound unapproved electronic scooters: City
UPDATE (10:00 p.m.): WKRG News 5 reached out to the owner of EZRide Scooters, and he spoke to News 5. Muhamad Hamden is the owner of EZRide Scooters, and when he found out the city was impounding his scooters, he was upset. He explained that his company is local, so he thought the city would […]
utv44.com
Orange Beach building new $5M fire station on Canal Road
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — Millions of dollars in public safety improvements are underway in Orange Beach as the city moves forward with the construction of a new fire station on Canal Road. Orange Beach Fire Department’s new Station 3 will be a state-of-the-art building, and the first of...
WEAR
Escambia County Fire Rescue frees woman trapped under car in Cantonment
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman was trapped under a car in Cantonment Thursday afternoon. The fire department got to her house on Chemstrand Road around 1 p.m. Rescue crew says the woman was working on the car when the jack gave way, trapping her underneath. Escambia Fire Rescue freed...
RELATED PEOPLE
utv44.com
Baldwin County's new program protects against rogue volunteers after disasters
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Volunteers are often a critical part of recovery after a natural disaster, like a hurricane, but Baldwin County leaders are stepping up to prevent unorganized help, which can help more than it helps. We often see the best of humanity in the days after...
Gulf Shores Police work to solve 2005 cold case
Only on News 5, a cold case involving a young Hispanic man who drowned in September of 2005. With the anniversary of his death approaching, there is a renewed effort to find out his name and solve an almost two-decades-old mystery.
WEAR
Florida Power & Light provides program to conserve energy usage
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Florida Power & Light is trying to help lower your power bill. The company recently launched their Community Energy Saver Program. Thursday, they went to one woman's home to see how they could reduce her bill. FP&L swapped out her LED lightbulbs. They also put in weather-stripping...
WPMI
Mobile native shot and killed outside Biloxi casino, suspect's car spotted in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A Mobile native was shot and killed outside a Biloxi casino Tuesday morning. Police say 36 year old Nicholas Craig lived in California, but he's originally from Mobile. They say he was celebrating his birthday at the Scarlet Pearl Casino when he was shot and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Man allegedly steals $7,500 from Orange Beach construction company
ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach Police Department is investigating a possible fraud case after a man allegedly stole thousands of dollars from an Orange Beach construction company and used the money at a Lowe’s. Loper Construction Company of Orange Beach noticed a suspicious transaction in July. Lt. Trent Johnson, with the Orange […]
WPMI
Plans leak for proposed Mobile County Park
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Draft Conceptual plans for a new park in the Downtown Mobile area were leaked online Friday. The park, named Lewis Landing, was originally approved by the Mobile County Commission as part of the Mobile County Park Initiative Project in July 2021. Mobile County officials declined...
Fiery fatal Crash at I-10, Mobile Police investigate
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Firefighters with Mobile Fire-Rescue were called to a crash that killed one person at I-10 Wednesday, Sept. 21. The crash involved a FedEx truck and SUV. When firefighters arrived, they put out flames that sprang up following the crash. The SUV appears to have struck the back end of the truck. […]
utv44.com
Mobile Police warn parents about downtown curfew
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Halloween wouldn't be complete without a haunted house and apparently the scariest one in the city, at least according to promoters, will be open on St. Francis Street in downtown Mobile this year, just outside the city's entertainment district. "We do feel that that's probably...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
utv44.com
ALEA: Pedestrian from Birmingham killed in crash west of Foley
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred at approximately 5:28 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, has claimed the life of a Birmingham man. Tom Isaiah Steele, 34, was fatally injured when he was struck by a 2008 GMC Sierra driven by...
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Publix opens newest store in Mobile, Alabama
Publix Food Markets on Wednesday opened its newest Alabama location at Bickley Station shopping center in Mobile. The 48,387-square-foot supermarket is located at 9124 Cottage Hill Rd. Ste. 100 and will offer departments for grocery, dairy, frozen food, meat and fresh produce, as well as a full-service bakery, deli and pharmacy. The store also features a full-service seafood department, with fresh whole fish and fillets, Publix said in a statement.
Daphne Police search for suspects in months-long string of thefts
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Daphne Police Department is looking for several people wanted in a string of store thefts spanning several months, according to a Facebook post from DPD. The alleged thefts occurred between May and September 2022. Daphne Police said the suspects were driving a white box truck and a white sedan of […]
utv44.com
Chickasaw Fire Dept. receives hefty grant for critical rescue gear and more
CHICKASAW, Ala. (WPMI) — The Chickasaw Fire Department will soon be getting some much-needed upgrades to it's critical safety equipment thanks to a hefty grant. "They are several generations behind the newest stuff and significantly heavier than the newest stuff as well. So, there's more work involved in using them and there's less air in it," Chickasaw Firefighter and Paramedic Noah Wilson said.
Comments / 4