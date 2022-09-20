ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 4

Related
utv44.com

Foley moving forward with plans for $5M first responder safe room

FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — Protecting those who help the community recover after a storm; that's the goal of a new first responder safe room, which is now moving forward in the city of Foley. The memories of the destruction left in the wake of Hurricane Sally in September 2020,...
FOLEY, AL
utv44.com

Mobile Co. Commission works on raise, bonus for county employees

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — On Thursday's Mobile County Commission work session agenda are items to provide a one-time bonus of $2,500 to full-time county employees and $1,250 to part-time employees including employees in their working test period and on military leave. County employees would see a bonus, a...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Baldwin Co. EMA encourages residents to sign up for Alert Baldwin

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Whether it’s severe weather, a hazardous spill or a missing person, the Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency has a system to alert residents of emergencies called Alert Baldwin. When an emergency occurs, the system sends a notification to people who are opt-in for notifications. Baldwin County EMA Zach Hood explains […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Health
State
Alabama State
Mobile, AL
Health
City
Mobile, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Proposed subdivision in Foley causing headaches for some residents

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - There was a heated debate Wednesday night at the Foley planning commission meeting where many residents were in uproar over a proposed subdivision that will potentially disrupt traffic flow, amongst other concerns. “This is a nightmare getting ready to happen,” said Larry Laugher, who lives where...
FOLEY, AL
utv44.com

Orange Beach building new $5M fire station on Canal Road

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WPMI) — Millions of dollars in public safety improvements are underway in Orange Beach as the city moves forward with the construction of a new fire station on Canal Road. Orange Beach Fire Department’s new Station 3 will be a state-of-the-art building, and the first of...
ORANGE BEACH, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Jones
WEAR

Florida Power & Light provides program to conserve energy usage

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Florida Power & Light is trying to help lower your power bill. The company recently launched their Community Energy Saver Program. Thursday, they went to one woman's home to see how they could reduce her bill. FP&L swapped out her LED lightbulbs. They also put in weather-stripping...
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ambulances#Ambulance Service#Clarke Counties#The Mobile City Council
WKRG News 5

Man allegedly steals $7,500 from Orange Beach construction company

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — The Orange Beach Police Department is investigating a possible fraud case after a man allegedly stole thousands of dollars from an Orange Beach construction company and used the money at a Lowe’s. Loper Construction Company of Orange Beach noticed a suspicious transaction in July. Lt. Trent Johnson, with the Orange […]
ORANGE BEACH, AL
WPMI

Plans leak for proposed Mobile County Park

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Draft Conceptual plans for a new park in the Downtown Mobile area were leaked online Friday. The park, named Lewis Landing, was originally approved by the Mobile County Commission as part of the Mobile County Park Initiative Project in July 2021. Mobile County officials declined...
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
WKRG News 5

Fiery fatal Crash at I-10, Mobile Police investigate

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Firefighters with Mobile Fire-Rescue were called to a crash that killed one person at I-10 Wednesday, Sept. 21.  The crash involved a FedEx truck and SUV. When firefighters arrived, they put out flames that sprang up following the crash. The SUV appears to have struck the back end of the truck. […]
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Mobile Police warn parents about downtown curfew

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Halloween wouldn't be complete without a haunted house and apparently the scariest one in the city, at least according to promoters, will be open on St. Francis Street in downtown Mobile this year, just outside the city's entertainment district. "We do feel that that's probably...
MOBILE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
ALA
utv44.com

ALEA: Pedestrian from Birmingham killed in crash west of Foley

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, a single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred at approximately 5:28 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 18, has claimed the life of a Birmingham man. Tom Isaiah Steele, 34, was fatally injured when he was struck by a 2008 GMC Sierra driven by...
FOLEY, AL
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Publix opens newest store in Mobile, Alabama

Publix Food Markets on Wednesday opened its newest Alabama location at Bickley Station shopping center in Mobile. The 48,387-square-foot supermarket is located at 9124 Cottage Hill Rd. Ste. 100 and will offer departments for grocery, dairy, frozen food, meat and fresh produce, as well as a full-service bakery, deli and pharmacy. The store also features a full-service seafood department, with fresh whole fish and fillets, Publix said in a statement.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Daphne Police search for suspects in months-long string of thefts

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Daphne Police Department is looking for several people wanted in a string of store thefts spanning several months, according to a Facebook post from DPD. The alleged thefts occurred between May and September 2022. Daphne Police said the suspects were driving a white box truck and a white sedan of […]
DAPHNE, AL
utv44.com

Chickasaw Fire Dept. receives hefty grant for critical rescue gear and more

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WPMI) — The Chickasaw Fire Department will soon be getting some much-needed upgrades to it's critical safety equipment thanks to a hefty grant. "They are several generations behind the newest stuff and significantly heavier than the newest stuff as well. So, there's more work involved in using them and there's less air in it," Chickasaw Firefighter and Paramedic Noah Wilson said.
CHICKASAW, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy