cbs19news
Brown adds new dynamic to Virginia backfield
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- For Virginia fans who did not know about freshman running back Xavier Brown before last Saturday, they know him now, but nothing about the performance surprised the UVA coaching staff. "Nothing stood out, it's just what the kid has been doing in practice, so it's...
cbs19news
Versatile D'Sean Perry making plays on the edge for UVA
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Only a few days before Virginia hosted Old Dominion, junior linebacker D'Sean Perry was called into the offices at the McCue Center to meet with coach Clint Sintim about another position change. A few days later Perry, in his new position at Bandit, put in...
cbs19news
'Just Be Brennan': Virginia rallies behind Armstrong
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- Admittedly, Brennan Armstrong is a tough critic of himself, so the imperfect start for the Virginia offense has hit the senior signal caller harder than others. "Just finding joy again because I'm trying to be perfect out there," Armstrong said on Saturday after Virginia's 16-14...
After visit, Syracuse basketball appears in strong shape with 4-star guard
Syracuse basketball recently hosted 2023 four-star guard Mike Williams from Maryland on an official visit, and according to a media report, that visit went quite well. As we noted not too long ago, some national recruiting analysts had suggested that a strong official visit to the ‘Cuse could put the Orange in the lead for the 6-foot-4 Williams, who is a top-100 prospect and a top-15 shooting guard in his class, per 247Sports.
cardinalnews.org
Both Virginia and Virginia Tech face grudge matches
There is a grudge match aspect to the football games facing both Virginia and Virginia Tech this week. Attendees at the Roanoke Valley Sports Club on Monday got to hear former Virginia Tech defensive coordinator Bud Foster reflect on a 2003 game in Morgantown, W.Va., where then-No. 3 Tech lost to the Mountaineers 28-7.
cbs19news
A UVA Reunion: Cavaliers matchup against Anae and Beck in Syracuse
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- The last time Brennan Armstrong saw his former Virginia offensive coordinator Robert Anae and quarterbacks coach Jason Beck, they were wearing a different shade of orange and blue. "It'll be fun, exciting, get to see them again, probably say high to them before the game,"...
cbs19news
UVA men's soccer shuts out American
CHARLOTTESVILLE Va. (CBS19 SPORTS)-- UVA men's soccer cruised past American 2-0 in their last home appearance until October. After 10 minutes of back-and-forth action, Virginia grew into the game and dictated play as the Cavaliers created a pair of chances for Phil Horton early on. However, despite the Cavaliers managing seven shots compared to American’s one in the opening 45 minutes, Virginia was unable to unlock the Eagles’ defense in the first half as the teams went into the break scoreless.
cbs19news
New four-legged member of UVA athletics is the ultimate teammate
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 SPORTS) -- There's an elite new member of UVA Athletics, who is already making an impact on Grounds, and his name is Champ. "So Champ is a service dog in training," explained his handler Missi Sanders. "He is going to be with me from eight weeks old to a year, and during that time, he'll be working on his socialization."
Garrett Shrader confirms there was a team illness last week, says he’s ready to go for Week 4
Syracuse, N.Y. — After alluding Saturday to struggles he’d had going into the Purdue game, Garrett Shrader confirmed to media Tuesday that the team battled an illness during Week 3 of practice. “We did have some sickness going around,” Shrader said. “I was fine.”. The quarterback...
Warning Issued Against VMI for Unconstitutional Overreach in Violating Cadets’ First Amendment Rights
A warning letter to the Virginia Military Institute’s Commandant, Col. (ret.) Adrian Bogart III co-signed by The Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) and the Student Press Law Center (SPLC) was formally presented at the VMI Board of Visors (BOV) meeting in Lexington on Wednesday September 21st. FIRE’s and SPLC’s warning, based on hundreds […]
cbs19news
The Chris Long Foundation hosts a fundraiser at Pro Re Nata
CROZET, Va (CBS19 News) -- Thursday afternoon The Chris Long Foundation partnered with a local brewery to hold a guest host event pouring a few pints at Pro Re Nata in Crozet. Thursday's event was a fundraiser to help support programs The Chris Long Foundation has started, including Waterboys, which helps provide clean wells for villages in Africa.
The Disgraceful Desecration of Lee and His Chapel
. . . let us with caution indulge the supposition that morality can be maintained without religion. Whatever may be conceded to the influence of refined education on minds of peculiar structure, reason and experience both forbid us to expect that National morality can prevail in exclusion of religious principle. George Washington – Farewell Address […]
C-Ville Weekly
Touch me not
The Cleopatra Project expands the collaboration between UVA Health System, the Blue Ridge Poison Center, and Virginia Master Naturalists with an educational booklet about poisonous animals, illustrated by members of Firnew Farm Artists’ Circle. Images courtesy of the artists. Support C-VILLE Weekly. C-VILLE Weekly is Charlottesville’s leading newspaper. Founded...
localsyr.com
Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse, according to Tripadvisor
(STACKER)- Brunch—the portmanteau is combining the words “breakfast” and “lunch”—is the best of both worlds. An event as much as a meal, brunches are weekend affairs, where a large meal is served in the late morning and into the early afternoon, featuring not just coffee but drinks like bloody marys and mimosas alongside waffles, pancakes, french toast, and mounds of eggs, toast, and breakfast meats. Whether you’re looking for eggs benedict or bottomless mimosas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated brunch restaurants in Syracuse on Tripadvisor. Tripadvisor rankings factor in the average rating and number of reviews.
cbs19news
Keswick Vineyards opens mini golf course
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A nine-hole mini golf course is now open at Keswick Vineyards. Owner Cindy Schornberg said it's something she has wanted to do for at least six years. "I always wanted to give something here for our customers to be able to do as they're...
cbs19news
UVA Center for Politics hosts book signing with former Wisconsin Senator
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Larry Sabato and the University of Virginia Center for Politics hosted a discussion and a book signing with three guests, including former Senator Russ Feingold, the Democrat from Wisconsin that served from 1993 until 2011. Feingold's book, called "The Constitution in Jeopardy," talks about the...
cbs19news
National Guard soldiers return to Virginia
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Some Virginia National Guard soldiers from the Charlottesville area have returned home. According to a release, the first groups of soldiers assigned to Task Force Red Dragon returned to Virginia on Thursday. They have been serving on federal active duty since November on a security...
cbs19news
UVA leaders send message regarding incidents on Grounds
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- There have been several incidents on Grounds this year, including the discovery of a noose on the statue of Home earlier this month. University of Virginia leaders sent a letter to the community on Thursday, saying none of the incidents appear to be connected, and only one appears to be a hate crime.
informnny.com
UPDATE: Missing woman found in North Carolina
UTICA, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Utica Police Department is reporting that 37-year-old April Bartlett of Utica has been found safe in North Carolina. April had been missing since Saturday, September 18th, 2022. UPD would like to thank everyone for their assistance.
