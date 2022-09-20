ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Comments / 0

Related
KIDO Talk Radio

Is ‘Serial Vandalism’ a Problem in The Treasure Valley?

Drive around the Treasure Valley and for the most part, you're going to notice a lot of "clean" streets and presentable store fronts. It is always so eye-opening when you travel out of state or out of the area and find that in many similarly sized cities, "curb appeal" just isn't what we have in Boise. Spend any time in a large, major city and you'll really miss being home in Boise.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

6 Dumb Reasons to Sue Someone in Boise

One of the best parts about this job is the fact that we get to share the amazing finds in Boise and the Treasure Valley with you in these articles. Whether it’s restaurants or shops, one source of information is always valuable when looking for something juicy to share… reviews. Recently, when looking for those juicy reviews I stumbled across a shocking story from 2018 where a woman was sued for leaving a bad Yelp review of her doctor.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

The Largest Land Owner in Idaho May Surprise You

"With an area of 83,570 square miles (216,400 km2), Idaho is the 11th largest state by land area" -Wikipedia. "With an area of 83,570 square miles (216,400 km2), Idaho is the 11th largest state by land area" -Wikipedia. 10 Celebrities You're Most Likely to Encounter in Idaho. This $3.9 Million...
IDAHO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
KIDO Talk Radio

Idaho’s Dog Hotel is a Global Hit

I am a massive dog lover, but clearly not the biggest dog lover in the state of Idaho. Nope that award goes to Frances and Dennis who have constructed this home that perfectly resembles a Beagle dog. You can stay in this one of a kind pup palace. It is...
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Behind the Business: A Casino Event Idaho

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Living within a 45 minute to an hour’s drive from Nevada, it’s not uncommon to have family employed by a casino in Jackpot. And this was true for Bridgette Hopper. “I grew up in the basement of Cactus Pete’s all four of...
JACKPOT, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Driving#Police#Behind The Wheel#Blue Lights#Law Enforcement#Idahoan#Boise Drivers Road Rage
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Man arrested for strangling, killing mother in Sandpoint hotel

SANDPOINT, Idaho – Sandpoint Police have arrested an Arizona man they believe strangled and killed his mother.  Police responded to the Best Western Hotel on Bridge Street Wednesday evening for reports of a suspicious death.  Officers found an 86-year-old woman dead in the hotel room. Investigators believe her 57-year-old son strangled her.  The suspect, who has not been identified by...
SANDPOINT, ID
CBS News

How spring water rejuvenated an old mining town in Idaho

Mackay, Idaho — Hidden in Idaho's White Knob Mountains, you'll find what's left of the copper and silver mines that first put the small town of Mackay on the map. "There were over 1,200 people living on this mountain," Mayor Wayne Olsen said. Now, he said, it's "just the...
MACKAY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KIDO Talk Radio

Driving From Star to Boise at 5 a.m. is Surprisingly Awesome

Sometimes the best part of waking up has nothing to do with what's in my cup. Coming from someone who has a yin for the nectar of the gods as big as mine, that's a bold statement. But local commuters and caffeine addicts like myself who're regularly hampered by 90-minute bouts of traffic and/or setbacks brought about by construction, accidents, or high-density school bus routes get it. Sometimes the preemptive cure to a hectic day of meetings that could've or should've been emails is a nearly solitary cruise eastbound on State Street.
BOISE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Where did $50 million in pandemic education relief money in Idaho go?

Originally published Sept. 6 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.In 2020, Idaho found itself with $1.25 billion in federal funding to spend on coronavirus relief. Of that money, $50 million went to a program providing families with education spending grants. To get the money in those families’ hands, Idaho awarded a lucrative no-bid contract to a company represented by longtime Idaho Republican Tom Luna. Parents have largely been appreciative of the grants, which helped...
IDAHO STATE
103.5 KISSFM

I Heard A Big Clank Near The Gallows at Idaho’s Old Penitentiary

Boise is Home to one of the Most Haunted Places in America. Stories about the Old Penitentiary have surrounded Idaho for decades and decades and decades. Everything from the riots to the fires to the hauntings have been told in various ways over and over again. The prison originally opened in 1872 and a lot has happened behind the raised towered walls since.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Should Obnoxious Kids Get Kicked Out of Idaho Restaurants?

On its face, the question seems pretty straightforward. But given more than a moment's thought, however, what are really talking about?. As someone who spent more than 10 years in Special Education, I've been humbled by little peoples' challenging behaviors more times than I can recall. From managing run-of-the-mill toddler temper-tantrums as a preschool teacher, to helping teenagers deescalate from the throws of an emotional crisis, I've been around the school yard when it comes to behavior management.
BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

The Most Viewed YouTube Videos For 8 Idaho Cities

YouTube is one of the most magical places of all time and if you're ever looking to pass the time, it's the place to go. You know the drill - you tell yourself to go to bed early and there you are staying up late, scrolling through videos and the next thing you know, it's 3:00 AM.
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

KIDO Talk Radio

Boise, ID
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KIDO Talk is Idahos talk station. With an all-star lineup, we bring you Idahos latest local news, information and features. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy