Is ‘Serial Vandalism’ a Problem in The Treasure Valley?
Drive around the Treasure Valley and for the most part, you're going to notice a lot of "clean" streets and presentable store fronts. It is always so eye-opening when you travel out of state or out of the area and find that in many similarly sized cities, "curb appeal" just isn't what we have in Boise. Spend any time in a large, major city and you'll really miss being home in Boise.
'100 Deadliest Days' on Idaho Roads Ends With 80 Fatalities, According to Preliminary Data
BOISE - Preliminary data from the Idaho Office of Highway Safety shows that 80 people were killed in traffic crashes on Idaho roads during the 2022 '100 Deadliest Days' of summer. The busy summer days between Memorial Day and Labor Day weekends are known as the '100 Deadliest Days' on Idaho roads.
6 Dumb Reasons to Sue Someone in Boise
One of the best parts about this job is the fact that we get to share the amazing finds in Boise and the Treasure Valley with you in these articles. Whether it’s restaurants or shops, one source of information is always valuable when looking for something juicy to share… reviews. Recently, when looking for those juicy reviews I stumbled across a shocking story from 2018 where a woman was sued for leaving a bad Yelp review of her doctor.
The Largest Land Owner in Idaho May Surprise You
"With an area of 83,570 square miles (216,400 km2), Idaho is the 11th largest state by land area" -Wikipedia. "With an area of 83,570 square miles (216,400 km2), Idaho is the 11th largest state by land area" -Wikipedia. 10 Celebrities You're Most Likely to Encounter in Idaho. This $3.9 Million...
The Internet’s Thoughts On What Idaho Smells Like Has Us Rolling
Idaho is famous for potatoes. Google it. Look up some hashtags on TikTok. It doesn't matter where you go, that continues to be the punchline in 2022. While our economy in the Gem State does benefit from some hot potato action, it isn't the only thing that defines Idaho. For...
Idaho’s Dog Hotel is a Global Hit
I am a massive dog lover, but clearly not the biggest dog lover in the state of Idaho. Nope that award goes to Frances and Dennis who have constructed this home that perfectly resembles a Beagle dog. You can stay in this one of a kind pup palace. It is...
Behind the Business: A Casino Event Idaho
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Living within a 45 minute to an hour’s drive from Nevada, it’s not uncommon to have family employed by a casino in Jackpot. And this was true for Bridgette Hopper. “I grew up in the basement of Cactus Pete’s all four of...
An 8-Second Video Proves There Are Idiots Among the Good People of Idaho
Last week, the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office posted a video on their Facebook page looking for help from the community in finding the driver of a truck who had sped past a stopped school bus while children were getting off the bus. The short video quickly gathered more than 50 thousand views and dozens of comments from the public.
Man arrested for strangling, killing mother in Sandpoint hotel
SANDPOINT, Idaho – Sandpoint Police have arrested an Arizona man they believe strangled and killed his mother. Police responded to the Best Western Hotel on Bridge Street Wednesday evening for reports of a suspicious death. Officers found an 86-year-old woman dead in the hotel room. Investigators believe her 57-year-old son strangled her. The suspect, who has not been identified by...
Lottery winner thought they won $1,000 in Idaho, but they were missing a few zeroes
When an Idaho lottery winner came to cash their ticket, they were puzzled by the staff’s excitement. “They didn’t understand why we were so excited to give away the $1,000 prize,” Idaho lottery officials said in a Wednesday, Sept. 21 Facebook post. The winner, who chose to...
Idaho’s Best Restaurant With a View is Totally Bucket List Worthy
With the beautiful Boise foothills as the backdrop, there’s no shortage of restaurants with breathtaking views in the Treasure Valley. But if you want THE BEST view? You’ll have to do some traveling!. As we sat down to write this article, we asked a few friends “Which restaurant...
How spring water rejuvenated an old mining town in Idaho
Mackay, Idaho — Hidden in Idaho's White Knob Mountains, you'll find what's left of the copper and silver mines that first put the small town of Mackay on the map. "There were over 1,200 people living on this mountain," Mayor Wayne Olsen said. Now, he said, it's "just the...
Driving From Star to Boise at 5 a.m. is Surprisingly Awesome
Sometimes the best part of waking up has nothing to do with what's in my cup. Coming from someone who has a yin for the nectar of the gods as big as mine, that's a bold statement. But local commuters and caffeine addicts like myself who're regularly hampered by 90-minute bouts of traffic and/or setbacks brought about by construction, accidents, or high-density school bus routes get it. Sometimes the preemptive cure to a hectic day of meetings that could've or should've been emails is a nearly solitary cruise eastbound on State Street.
Where did $50 million in pandemic education relief money in Idaho go?
Originally published Sept. 6 on IdahoCapitalSun.com.In 2020, Idaho found itself with $1.25 billion in federal funding to spend on coronavirus relief. Of that money, $50 million went to a program providing families with education spending grants. To get the money in those families’ hands, Idaho awarded a lucrative no-bid contract to a company represented by longtime Idaho Republican Tom Luna. Parents have largely been appreciative of the grants, which helped...
Story Behind Idaho’s Biggest Tourist Trap: The Center of the Universe
The quirky and witty reason that this became one of Idaho's biggest tourist attractions is a unique one. If you don't know the story behind how this spot in Idaho was officially dubbed Center of the Universe then it is time you learned. Idaho's biggest tourist trap, you may have...
I Heard A Big Clank Near The Gallows at Idaho’s Old Penitentiary
Boise is Home to one of the Most Haunted Places in America. Stories about the Old Penitentiary have surrounded Idaho for decades and decades and decades. Everything from the riots to the fires to the hauntings have been told in various ways over and over again. The prison originally opened in 1872 and a lot has happened behind the raised towered walls since.
Should Obnoxious Kids Get Kicked Out of Idaho Restaurants?
On its face, the question seems pretty straightforward. But given more than a moment's thought, however, what are really talking about?. As someone who spent more than 10 years in Special Education, I've been humbled by little peoples' challenging behaviors more times than I can recall. From managing run-of-the-mill toddler temper-tantrums as a preschool teacher, to helping teenagers deescalate from the throws of an emotional crisis, I've been around the school yard when it comes to behavior management.
One of The Most Expensive Hotels In The World Is South of Idaho
Could you imagine booking a hotel room at a rate of $4,913 per night? Travel Magazine compiled a list of the most expensive hotels in the world and Amangiri was named fifth and is located in Utah. Amangiri, just located north of the Arizona offers breathtaking views of towering mesas,...
Idaho’s Best Sandwich Shop for a Tasty Lunch, According to Lovefood
Yum. Anybody want a sandwich? We can’t learn about the best sandwich shop in Idaho and NOT also start craving sandwiches haha! Thankfully, we’re in a great area for lots of different sandwich shops and options. When it comes to having great food and restaurant options, there’s definitely...
The Most Viewed YouTube Videos For 8 Idaho Cities
YouTube is one of the most magical places of all time and if you're ever looking to pass the time, it's the place to go. You know the drill - you tell yourself to go to bed early and there you are staying up late, scrolling through videos and the next thing you know, it's 3:00 AM.
