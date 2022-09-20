Read full article on original website
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best Burgers in all of North CarolinaTravel MavenGastonia, NC
History of Charlotte, NC's Main Airport CLTTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Best Restaurants at Charlotte Douglas International AirportTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Fun Arcade and Pizza Place in Belmont, NCTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Charlotte restaurant makes New York Times' list of 50 best restaurants in the United StatesTyler Mc.Charlotte, NC
Therapeutic horseback riding organization to visit Truist Field Tuesday night
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kids Rein, a therapeutic horseback riding non-profit organization, will be at Truist Field Tuesday night, Sept. 27, at the Charlotte Knights baseball team's Community Corner. "The Charlotte Knights are proud to support awareness campaigns of local non-profits through our Community Corner program," Abbey Miller, Charlotte Knights...
Woman rushed to the hospital on her wedding day gets a special ceremony at Novant Health
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's the day most girls dream about as a child, your wedding day. For Ashley Haas, her wedding date was especially meaningful. You see, Haas was set to get married on Aug.15, which is her father's birthday and the anniversary of her grandfather's passing. Novant Health...
Man dies after skydiving accident in Chester County
CHESTER, S.C. — A man with extensive experience in skydiving died after an accident happened after he jumped from a plane. Skydive! Carolina, a skydiving company with locations in both North and South Carolina, stated that on Saturday a 35-year-old man died during a skydiving jump. The company says...
Developer breaks ground on active-adult community in Indian Land
Indian Land, S.C. — A group plotting residential projects that target residents ages 55 and older has broken ground on a community in the region. Arden announced that it has broken ground on Arden at Indian Land, a 128-unit active-adult project at 9885 Harrisburg Road. The building will be four stories and 152,000 square feet, including one- and two-bedroom units for rent. The project is expected to be completed and open in 2024.
Area near Crowders Mountain to get developed, city council votes
GASTONIA, N.C. — This week, the Gastonia City Council unanimously voted to rezone an area of Crowders Mountain to pave the way for a new development to be built. The 285.22-acre development, which will be between South Myrtle School Road and Archie Whitesides Road just south of West Franklin Boulevard, would include about 100,000 square feet of commercial space and has enough room for as many as 360 different types of multi-family dwelling types like apartments and space for as many as 500 single-family houses or townhomes.
Duke Energy puts its stamp on new office tower in uptown Charlotte
CHARLOTTE — Duke Energy Corp. says all major exterior work on its 40-story soon-to-be headquarters is complete with the installation of its corporate logo on the north and south sides of the building. In the next couple of months, the company will be testing the exterior lighting that will...
Rare Rembrandt drawings on display at North Carolina museum
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — After years of anticipation, a collection of rarely exhibited drawings by Dutch master Rembrandt van Rijn is now on display at the Ackland Art Museum. The Ackland’s newest exhibit, “Drawn to Life: Master Drawings from the Age of Rembrandt in the Peck Collection” includes dozens of 17th and 18th-century drawings by Dutch and Flemish artists, including five sketches by Rembrandt, who died in 1669.
A possible Whataburger in Charlotte has residents drooling
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Say it ain't so! Whataburger, the beloved Texas burger chain, may be opening up a location in Charlotte. A pre-submittal meeting plan filed by Lee Johnson of Kimco Realty asks the city to meet about developing a former Suntrust Bank property into a Whataburger in the Tyvola Square shopping center, which is located at 5301 South Boulevard in Charlotte near Tyvola Road.
Chronicle Mill apartments in Belmont set for long-awaited opening in October
BELMONT, N.C. — Nearly a decade after developers John and Jennifer Church purchased the Chronicle Mill site in Belmont, residents will soon begin moving into the apartments at that adaptive-reuse project. John Church spoke at a Gaston Business Association breakfast event this morning and said that the Chronicle Mill...
fortmillsun.com
New Elementary & Middle Schools Planned in New Deal to Use Fort Mill Impact Fees￼
Two new elementary schools and one middle school are needed in the coming years to address Fort Mill’s growth. And high schools facilities need more seat space. The announcement came last week amid a deal for the school district to get their hands on over $50 million in impact fees already collected. On Monday night, the York County Council passed a resolution that should allow the district to use the fees for “construction of future school facilities,” according to Joe Burke, Chief Communications Officer.
Rejected CATS bus driver contract has nearly 11% raise
The contract that Charlotte bus drivers rejected Wednesday included a nearly 11% raise, but would also reduce the number of days drivers can take off without a reason. The current contract pays first-year bus drivers about $18.80 an hour. The new proposed contract calls for new drivers to make $20.80 an hour. That’s a nearly 11% bump.
Kannapolis police searching for kid who's great at coloring
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Creative kids unite! The Kannapolis Police Department is holding a children's coloring contest. Children who live in Kannapolis and are between the ages of 4 and 10 are asked to print the designated coloring page online here and color it using any type of coloring material they'd like.
Why are fewer people buying convertibles?
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why are fewer people buying convertibles?. Sales of traditional drop-tops and roadsters have plummeted in the US to less than 100,000 vehicles annually. That's down from over 300,000 back in 2006. A century ago, nearly all cars were open-aired or convertibles and a hardtop was a...
Cheesecake Factory adding restaurant in Huntersville’s Birkdale Village, building permit shows
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Rumors about the Cheesecake Factory adding a location at Birkdale Village in Huntersville are gaining traction. A pending building permit has been filed in Mecklenburg County for a project called Birkdale Village Cheesecake Factory. It lists 8701 Townley Road as the address. That 8,579-square-foot space was...
Columbus McKinnon moving headquarters to Charlotte from New York
CHARLOTTE — Columbus McKinnon Corp. is moving its headquarters to Charlotte from the Buffalo area of New York within the next 18 months and will look to grow its local headcount. The move will include CEO David Wilson and the company’s other top three executive leaders. Eric Bormann,...
Power restored for thousands in west Charlotte, Duke Energy confirms
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Duke Energy officials are investigating after over 3,000 customers lost power in west Charlotte Thursday afternoon. The outage was reported just after 3:30 p.m. in the area near Billy Graham Parkway, not far from West Tyvola Road, officials said. Power was restored for over 3,000 customers...
Statesville Record & Landmark
New Lake Norman North Carolina Stake is formed
Membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Iredell and Mecklenburg counties has substantially increased over the past few years. As a result, on Sept. 18, under the direction of worldwide Church leadership, the Lake Norman North Carolina Stake was established. Congregations in the Church of Jesus...
'It never gets easy' | Iredell County Animal Shelter workers share the stress they feel daily but why they keep coming back
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — The people who work at Iredell County Animal Services do it for their passion and love for the animals there that are trying to find their forever homes. Unfortunately, when those same workers realize some of those pets won't find a family, they go through...
thecentersquare.com
North Carolina taxpayers to pay $15M or $300K per job to keep ACC headquarters in state
(The Center Square) — The Atlantic Coast Conference will take advantage of $15 million in state funds to move its headquarters from Greensboro to Charlotte, an incentive designed to keep 50 jobs in the state. That adds up to $300,000 in taxpayer money per job at the ACC’s headquarters....
State officials advised Gaston County Schools to not use system causing payroll issues
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — Emails released between state officials show that Gaston County Schools administrators were advised to not transition to a payroll system that has led to missing paychecks and retirement funds. North Carolina Representative Kelly Hastings (R-110) revealed emails between him and Eric Moore, North Carolina General...
