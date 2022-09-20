ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

WCNC

Therapeutic horseback riding organization to visit Truist Field Tuesday night

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Kids Rein, a therapeutic horseback riding non-profit organization, will be at Truist Field Tuesday night, Sept. 27, at the Charlotte Knights baseball team's Community Corner. "The Charlotte Knights are proud to support awareness campaigns of local non-profits through our Community Corner program," Abbey Miller, Charlotte Knights...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Man dies after skydiving accident in Chester County

CHESTER, S.C. — A man with extensive experience in skydiving died after an accident happened after he jumped from a plane. Skydive! Carolina, a skydiving company with locations in both North and South Carolina, stated that on Saturday a 35-year-old man died during a skydiving jump. The company says...
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
WSOC Charlotte

Developer breaks ground on active-adult community in Indian Land

Indian Land, S.C. — A group plotting residential projects that target residents ages 55 and older has broken ground on a community in the region. Arden announced that it has broken ground on Arden at Indian Land, a 128-unit active-adult project at 9885 Harrisburg Road. The building will be four stories and 152,000 square feet, including one- and two-bedroom units for rent. The project is expected to be completed and open in 2024.
INDIAN LAND, SC
Charlotte, NC
WCNC

Area near Crowders Mountain to get developed, city council votes

GASTONIA, N.C. — This week, the Gastonia City Council unanimously voted to rezone an area of Crowders Mountain to pave the way for a new development to be built. The 285.22-acre development, which will be between South Myrtle School Road and Archie Whitesides Road just south of West Franklin Boulevard, would include about 100,000 square feet of commercial space and has enough room for as many as 360 different types of multi-family dwelling types like apartments and space for as many as 500 single-family houses or townhomes.
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

Rare Rembrandt drawings on display at North Carolina museum

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — After years of anticipation, a collection of rarely exhibited drawings by Dutch master Rembrandt van Rijn is now on display at the Ackland Art Museum. The Ackland’s newest exhibit, “Drawn to Life: Master Drawings from the Age of Rembrandt in the Peck Collection” includes dozens of 17th and 18th-century drawings by Dutch and Flemish artists, including five sketches by Rembrandt, who died in 1669.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

A possible Whataburger in Charlotte has residents drooling

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Say it ain't so! Whataburger, the beloved Texas burger chain, may be opening up a location in Charlotte. A pre-submittal meeting plan filed by Lee Johnson of Kimco Realty asks the city to meet about developing a former Suntrust Bank property into a Whataburger in the Tyvola Square shopping center, which is located at 5301 South Boulevard in Charlotte near Tyvola Road.
CHARLOTTE, NC
#Linus Realestate#Linus Rent#Affordable Housing#The Apartments#Charlotte City Council#City Planning#Construction Maintenance#The Peppertree Apartments#Peppertree Apartments
fortmillsun.com

New Elementary & Middle Schools Planned in New Deal to Use Fort Mill Impact Fees￼

Two new elementary schools and one middle school are needed in the coming years to address Fort Mill’s growth. And high schools facilities need more seat space. The announcement came last week amid a deal for the school district to get their hands on over $50 million in impact fees already collected. On Monday night, the York County Council passed a resolution that should allow the district to use the fees for “construction of future school facilities,” according to Joe Burke, Chief Communications Officer.
FORT MILL, SC
WFAE

Rejected CATS bus driver contract has nearly 11% raise

The contract that Charlotte bus drivers rejected Wednesday included a nearly 11% raise, but would also reduce the number of days drivers can take off without a reason. The current contract pays first-year bus drivers about $18.80 an hour. The new proposed contract calls for new drivers to make $20.80 an hour. That’s a nearly 11% bump.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Kannapolis police searching for kid who's great at coloring

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — Creative kids unite! The Kannapolis Police Department is holding a children's coloring contest. Children who live in Kannapolis and are between the ages of 4 and 10 are asked to print the designated coloring page online here and color it using any type of coloring material they'd like.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WCNC

Why are fewer people buying convertibles?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Why are fewer people buying convertibles?. Sales of traditional drop-tops and roadsters have plummeted in the US to less than 100,000 vehicles annually. That's down from over 300,000 back in 2006. A century ago, nearly all cars were open-aired or convertibles and a hardtop was a...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Statesville Record & Landmark

New Lake Norman North Carolina Stake is formed

Membership in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Iredell and Mecklenburg counties has substantially increased over the past few years. As a result, on Sept. 18, under the direction of worldwide Church leadership, the Lake Norman North Carolina Stake was established. Congregations in the Church of Jesus...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
WCNC

WCNC

Charlotte local news

