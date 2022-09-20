ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Latta, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpde.com

Horry County dog is a contender for 'America's Favorite Pet'

AYNOR, S.C. (WPDE) — An Aynor woman and her pooch are one step closer to becoming America’s favorite pet. Terri Hemsing entered her dog, Bailey, in the PAWS "America’s Favorite Pet" contest after coming across an advertisement on Facebook. In the first round, Bailey beat out 81...
AYNOR, SC
wpde.com

Galivants Ferry man facing 2 attempted murder charges

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WODE) — Police arrested a Galivants Ferry man over the weekend and charged him with attempted murder. Two victims with gunshot wounds were located around midnight Saturday morning off Juniper Bay Road in the Conway area of Horry County. A male victim told Horry County police...
GALIVANTS FERRY, SC
wpde.com

First responder hurt in structure fire in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, SC (WPDE) — Horry County firefighters are investigating a structure fire in Atlantic Beach. Around 3:17 Monday morning, crews were sent to the 300 block of 30th Avenue South right off of Highway 17. One first responder was transported to the hospital with injuries, investigators said. Chief...
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Latta, SC
Latta, SC
Elections
Latta, SC
Government
wpde.com

Police searching for person of interest in Conway card fraud cases

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Conway Police Dept. is investigating financial transaction fraud cases that happened at multiple Conway businesses on Sept. 3. Investigators were able to get pictures of the person of interest and are asking for help to identify the person pictured. NEW: 'In Ukraine, we had a...
CONWAY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Politics Local#Election Local#Democratic#Dillon County Council
wpde.com

Lake City street reopens after 5 years of being closed

LAKE CITY, SC (WPDE) — The section of Dansing Street at the Rodgers Avenue intersection in Lake City has reopened after being closed for more than five years. The section of the road had been closed after aged stormwater pipes deteriorated and undermined patches of the road surface. The...
LAKE CITY, SC
wpde.com

One person killed in Laurinburg crash

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — One person died early Sunday morning following a crash just outside of Laurinburg, according to officials with the Laurinburg Fire Department. Officials said the wreck involved a single car on Leisure Road at Bostick Road resulting in one fatality on the scene. ABC 15 has...
LAURINBURG, NC
wpde.com

North America Diving Dogs take a plunge in Murrells Inlet

MURRELS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — On Sunday afternoon, North American Diving Dogs (NADD) hit the deck and took a dive at a sanctioned dog dock diving event in Murrells Inlet. Diving dogs is a sport for canines. NEW: Skeletal remains found in Georgetown; investigators processing the scene, coroner notified.
MURRELLS INLET, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
wpde.com

2nd Annual OktoberFest returning to Barefoot Landing in NMB

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The 2nd Annual OktoberFest is returning to Barefoot Landing on Oct. 1 in North Myrtle Beach. From 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., participating restaurants and eateries will have German and fall-inspired food and drink items. Event wristbands can be purchased for $10 to...
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Police investigate deadly shooting incident in Fairmont

FAIRMONT, N.C. (WPDE) — The Fairmont Police Dept. is investigating a deadly shooting over the weekend. On Saturday, Sept. 24, at 8:40 pm officers with the Fairmont Police Department responded to a call for "shots fired in the area" on Madison St. in Fairmont. While en route they learned that a person had been shot and was found at 616 Madison St.
FAIRMONT, NC
wpde.com

Pickleball brings hundreds to the Grand Strand for club tournament

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — One of the largest pickleball tournaments in South Carolina was held in Myrtle Beach this weekend. The Carolina Coastal Pickleball club hosted over 700 players during the five-day event. The sport has been around since 1965, but has gained popularity in the last few...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy