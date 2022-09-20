Read full article on original website
Horry County dog is a contender for 'America's Favorite Pet'
AYNOR, S.C. (WPDE) — An Aynor woman and her pooch are one step closer to becoming America’s favorite pet. Terri Hemsing entered her dog, Bailey, in the PAWS "America’s Favorite Pet" contest after coming across an advertisement on Facebook. In the first round, Bailey beat out 81...
Galivants Ferry man facing 2 attempted murder charges
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WODE) — Police arrested a Galivants Ferry man over the weekend and charged him with attempted murder. Two victims with gunshot wounds were located around midnight Saturday morning off Juniper Bay Road in the Conway area of Horry County. A male victim told Horry County police...
Man arrested following domestic incident in Florence County: Deputies
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man has been arrested following a domestic incident in Florence County Saturday morning. Deputies and the SWAT team responded to the situation on Poston Corner in the Johnsonville community of lower Florence County, according to Florence County sheriff T.J. Joye. Joye said it...
First responder hurt in structure fire in Atlantic Beach
ATLANTIC BEACH, SC (WPDE) — Horry County firefighters are investigating a structure fire in Atlantic Beach. Around 3:17 Monday morning, crews were sent to the 300 block of 30th Avenue South right off of Highway 17. One first responder was transported to the hospital with injuries, investigators said. Chief...
'This is a killer:' Officials rage war on opioid crisis across Pee Dee
WPDE — Law enforcement are raging war against the opioid epidemic across the Pee Dee. The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said 530 people have died from overdoses in the Pee Dee and Grand Strand in 2019 and 2020. Sadly, officers expect those numbers to rise dramatically...
'Welcome to Halloween!' Conway business owners react to city's seasonal name change
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — The city of Conway is taking spooky season to a whole new level by temporarily changing its name to the city of Halloween for the month of October. City officials said that for the past several years, Conway has seen an increase in visitors. They said this name change will only boost that growth even more.
'In Ukraine, we had a perfect life:' Family fled war, starting new life in Horry County
HORRY, S.C. (WPDE) — Friday marks 218 days since Russia invaded Ukraine, but a family of six that left the country the day it happened remembers every detail that lead to their new life in Horry County. "In Ukraine, we had a perfect life," Irina Bobir said. "My husband...
Police searching for person of interest in Conway card fraud cases
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — Conway Police Dept. is investigating financial transaction fraud cases that happened at multiple Conway businesses on Sept. 3. Investigators were able to get pictures of the person of interest and are asking for help to identify the person pictured. NEW: 'In Ukraine, we had a...
Lake City street reopens after 5 years of being closed
LAKE CITY, SC (WPDE) — The section of Dansing Street at the Rodgers Avenue intersection in Lake City has reopened after being closed for more than five years. The section of the road had been closed after aged stormwater pipes deteriorated and undermined patches of the road surface. The...
One person killed in Laurinburg crash
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — One person died early Sunday morning following a crash just outside of Laurinburg, according to officials with the Laurinburg Fire Department. Officials said the wreck involved a single car on Leisure Road at Bostick Road resulting in one fatality on the scene. ABC 15 has...
North America Diving Dogs take a plunge in Murrells Inlet
MURRELS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — On Sunday afternoon, North American Diving Dogs (NADD) hit the deck and took a dive at a sanctioned dog dock diving event in Murrells Inlet. Diving dogs is a sport for canines. NEW: Skeletal remains found in Georgetown; investigators processing the scene, coroner notified.
Deputies investigating death of Robeson County woman found shot in car
ROBESON COUNTY (S.C.) — Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators are investigating the death of a woman who was shot Monday morning while in a car in the area of Highway 710 South and Tom M. Road in the Rowland area, according to Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. Wilkins...
Hundreds gather in North Myrtle Beach for Irish-Italian International Festival
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday in North Myrtle Beach, hundreds gathered for the Irish Italian International Festival. Tents outlined Main Street as folks walked down enjoying food, drinks, and music. ABC15 caught up with some vendors and attendees at the festival. "It’s a people festival and...
2nd Annual OktoberFest returning to Barefoot Landing in NMB
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — The 2nd Annual OktoberFest is returning to Barefoot Landing on Oct. 1 in North Myrtle Beach. From 12 p.m. to 8 p.m., participating restaurants and eateries will have German and fall-inspired food and drink items. Event wristbands can be purchased for $10 to...
$17,400 worth of illegal drugs seized, man arrested in Florence Co. traffic stop: Deputies
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A Florence man was arrested for drug trafficking charges Thursday, according to a release from the Florence County Sheriff's Office. Waddell Dontrell Daniels, III is charged with trafficking methamphetamine, trafficking cocaine and trafficking heroin. Deputies said he was arrested after a traffic stop on...
Police investigate deadly shooting incident in Fairmont
FAIRMONT, N.C. (WPDE) — The Fairmont Police Dept. is investigating a deadly shooting over the weekend. On Saturday, Sept. 24, at 8:40 pm officers with the Fairmont Police Department responded to a call for "shots fired in the area" on Madison St. in Fairmont. While en route they learned that a person had been shot and was found at 616 Madison St.
1 killed 3 hurt after two motorcycles collide near Surfside Beach, troopers say
HORRY COUNTY, SC (WPDE) — South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a deadly motorcycle wreck. Two motorcycles collided on Highway 17 Business about two miles South of Surfside Beach Sunday night around 9:40, troopers said. Both bikes were heading North when one rear-ended the other, they said. Each...
Home struck, injuries reported following two-vehicle crash in Loris area
LORIS, S.C. (WPDE) — A crash in Loris has several lanes of traffic blocked as crews respond to the scene. Highway 66 and Daisy Road in Loris are blocked due to a two-vehicle crash in which a home was struck by one of the involved vehicles. Two people are...
Woman drives through red light, collides with golf cart in NMB: Police report
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — North Myrtle Beach police responded to a crash involving a golf cart on Sea Mountain Highway on Thursday around 11 a.m. Police said the crash happened on Sea Mountain Highway and Hill Street and a person was laying in the street. The westbound lanes of Sea Mountain Highway were shut down.
Pickleball brings hundreds to the Grand Strand for club tournament
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — One of the largest pickleball tournaments in South Carolina was held in Myrtle Beach this weekend. The Carolina Coastal Pickleball club hosted over 700 players during the five-day event. The sport has been around since 1965, but has gained popularity in the last few...
