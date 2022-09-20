La Crosse Police, county first responders see success in mental health crisis collaboration

LA CROSSE (WKBT) — The need for mental health resources is high. Two community resources teamed up to create a response unit a year ago. Tuesday, those responders hope they are working to meet that need.

By combining resources offered by the La Crosse Police Department and La Crosse County, responders say the Community Resource Unit is helping to address the whole person in crisis.

In moments of crisis, safety means more than just protection.

“Creating that relationship and trust—so they feel they can call us in that time of need,” said Whitney Hughes, an investigator for the community resource unit.

Safety is a connection. La Crosse Community Resource Officer Joel Miller knows that well.

“One of the things that’s really frustrating as a patrol officer is either not knowing what to do or not having access to the thing that you need… the thing that you know needs to be done,” Miller said.

By teaming up with mental health crisis specialists offered by the county, like Morgan Wittkowske, resources are plentiful.

Together, teams like Miller and Wittkowske’s team take to the streets to meet people in crisis where they’re at.

“Make it less and make it better and calm it down, and by doing that help that person get the help that they need,” Miller said.

The program started with a goal to reduce the number of people incarcerated .

“We’ve also been able to divert people after arrest,” Miller said.

This team believes it has done even more than that.

“If they have an aversion to police, walking in with a police uniform– It doesn’t matter who’s wearing it,” Miller said.

Over the past year, the program has built relationships.

“We really dive deep into the root cause of the crisis,” Hughes said.

These first responders come together to get to people quickly.

“A safe space for people to express how they’re feeling can really help them find what they need to be successful,” Wittkowske said.

If requested, those responders will stay connected to the people they meet.

“We can provide this service to everyone, but providing a little extra to the people that need it a little more can help them navigate life every day,” Wittkwoske said.

These first responders say that by having this team, they are able to help really focus on those who need it most even more than they could before.

The teams take calls from dispatch and calls to the county’s crisis line.

La Crosse County’s crisis line is 784-HELP (4357). They are available 24/7, according to the county website.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY NEWS 8 NOW/NEWS 8000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.