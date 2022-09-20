Read full article on original website
tdalabamamag.com
Jalen Milroe getting Alabama’s defense prepared for Vandy’s dual-threat quarterbacks
Alabama is facing a different Vanderbilt team to open its Southeastern Conference schedule. The Commodores are 3-1 and averaging 42 points per game. Clark Lea, a Vanderbilt alum, is changing the culture of the program in his second year as head coach. Alabama is hosting the Commodores on Saturday at...
Former Alabama 4-Star Recruit Is Reportedly Transferring
An Alabama defensive lineman will reportedly search for a new school. According to Matt Zenitz of On3 Sports, former four-star recruit Braylen Ingraham has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer. Ingraham hasn't played for the Crimson Tide since recording one tackle in a 63-3 win over Kentucky on...
thecomeback.com
CFB world reacts to Alabama fan birthday cake surprise
Rivalries in the SEC run deep and few run deeper than the rivalry between Alabama and LSU. While Alabama has dominated the series, for the most part, winning 10 out of the last 11 games, including last year’s game in Tuscaloosa, there are some hard feelings between the two schools.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama freshman Tyler Booker has turned heads as a ‘nasty, mean, and physical’ offensive lineman
Alabama had a nasty, mean, and physical offensive line in 2020. Each player has a place in the hearts of fans, but Landon Dickerson was the leader. His brand of toughness, physicality, and dominance led to the Crimson Tide having a perfect national championship season. The Tide seems to have found a freshman that carries the same passion as Dickerson. Tyler Booker arrived on campus in the 2022 class as the most versatile lineman.
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama LB Deontae Lawson earning Nick Saban’s trust on defense
Alabama’s most respected inside linebackers in the Nick Saban era have been in-state products. Rolando McClain, C.J. Mosley, Reggie Ragland, Reuben Foster, Shaun Dion Hamilton, and Rashaan Evans led the defense to national championships with their leadership and energy in the middle. Foster was born in Alabama, moved to Georgia for a while, and then returned to Alabama to play at Auburn High School. All players listed were successful middle linebackers that fans loved seeing on the field. The Crimson Tide has yet to have a thumper at that position in a while, but a new in-state talent is emerging. Deontae Lawson, a redshirt freshman, wears No. 32 — the number Mosley and Evans made special in Tuscaloosa.
tdalabamamag.com
Where Alabama commits play this week
Multiple Alabama football commits will be back in action this week, starting Thursday. Here is a look at where they will play and who they are going up against. Caleb Downs – 5-Star – Defensive Back / Mill Creek High School. When: Friday, Sept. 23. Where: Hoschton, GA.
Prize Wide Receiver Jalen Hale Commits to Alabama
Crimson Tide adds another top prospect in its push to finish with the No. 1 recruiting class in the nation.
tdalabamamag.com
Will Bill O’Brien remain at Alabama after this season?
Much speculation is happening as to whether Bill O’Brien will remain at Alabama after this season. His name has been linked to a couple of head coaching vacancies, including Nebraska and Arizona State. O’Brien is coordinating Alabama’s offense for a second season. He helped the Crimson Tide to a...
Alabama Slides Down Vegas’ Title Odds List
Alabama football will always be a contender for a national championship under Nick Saban's lead. It's just a fact at this point. However, the Crimson Tide find themselves in danger of falling behind a fellow SEC foe for the second-straight season this fall. After 2010 Auburn, 2019 LSU and several...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama commits react to the Tide landing Jalen Hale
Multiple Alabama football commits shared their reaction to Jalen Hale announcing his commitment to the Crimson Tide Wednesday via social media.
tdalabamamag.com
4-Star WR Jalen Hale set to announce commitment decision
Jalen Hale is set to announce his commitment Wednesday between 12 and 1 p.m. CST. Hale attends Longview High School in Texas, and he currently garners a four-star rating from multiple recruiting sites. He will Choose between Alabama, Georgia, Texas and Texas A&M. Each program hosted Hale for an official...
tdalabamamag.com
Alabama fans react to news Bill O’Brien is a top candidate for Nebraska’s head coach vacancy
As Nebraska begins its search for its new head coach, one name that’s at the top of the program’s list is Alabama offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien. The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman reported that O’Brien is one of three that the school is looking closely at, at this point of the season.
Gov. Kay Ivey says Alabama needs to ‘lean in’ on electric vehicles
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey says the bus is leaving the station and the bus is electric. Delivering opening remarks at an electric vehicle summit in Birmingham today, Ivey told the crowd of a few hundred attendees that the future of transportation was electric, and that Alabama is being proactive in embracing the changing automotive markets.
birminghamtimes.com
Why Some Women in Birmingham Are Overlooking The Dangers of BBL Surgeries
Before deciding to undergo a Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL), Kelsey—a 22-year-old Vestavia Hills, Alabama, resident preparing to have her procedure done—reached out to her own circle of experts. “I talked to my homegirls that have actually had the procedure because I wanted a real-life opinion and to see...
Eutaw Gets New Spiller Furniture Store Downtown
Friday, September 16th the brand new Spiller Furniture store in Eutaw held their grand opening event. The store employs staff who are all from the Greene County area according to President of Spiller Furniture Shane Spiller. "We're excited about the new store that we've got in Eutaw. We got 8,000...
samford.edu
Samford Elects Six New Members to Board of Trustees
Six new members have joined the Samford University Board of Trustees. Amy Allen, Hon. Karon O. Bowdre ’77, J.D. ’81, Peter J. Clemens IV ’87, Rhega Gordon, Julie K. Jenkins and Steve Vinyard were elected on Friday, Sept. 9 during the Board of Trustees meeting. This is the second term for Bowdre.
wbrc.com
Emergency rooms around Ala. are full
Shelby Co. Humane Society at capacity SOURCE: Shelby County Humane. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama. Alabama coach Nick Saban addresses media before Vandy game SOURCE: University of Alabama.
North Alabama oncologist has license permanently revoked in connection with overdose death
The medical license of a Decatur-based oncologist facing allegations of a prescription drug-riddled affair has been permanently revoked.
wbrc.com
Crash on I-20/59 SB closes all lanes in Tuscaloosa
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - All lanes of I-20/59 Southbound in Tuscaloosa are closed due to a major crash. The crash has closed all lanes leading up the the I-359 junction. We will provide more updates as they become available. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news...
New Pilgrim Baptist pastor followed a legend, then became one
The Rev. James H. Brooks, pastor of New Pilgrim Baptist Church in Birmingham since 2007, was remembered by politicians, friends, family and church members today for his leadership. Brooks, who suffered from pancreatic cancer, died Sept. 14. He was 56. “He was kind, sincere and a gentle giant,” said the...
