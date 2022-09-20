Alabama’s most respected inside linebackers in the Nick Saban era have been in-state products. Rolando McClain, C.J. Mosley, Reggie Ragland, Reuben Foster, Shaun Dion Hamilton, and Rashaan Evans led the defense to national championships with their leadership and energy in the middle. Foster was born in Alabama, moved to Georgia for a while, and then returned to Alabama to play at Auburn High School. All players listed were successful middle linebackers that fans loved seeing on the field. The Crimson Tide has yet to have a thumper at that position in a while, but a new in-state talent is emerging. Deontae Lawson, a redshirt freshman, wears No. 32 — the number Mosley and Evans made special in Tuscaloosa.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 23 HOURS AGO