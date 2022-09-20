Read full article on original website
Kait 8
City hopes to improve fishing piers at park with new upgrades
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - For those who love to fish around Craighead Forest Park but feel like there needs to be more, your wish will be granted. The city of Jonesboro will be adding a new fishing pier along Access 5, which is the beginning of a much bigger plan to upgrade the piers around the park.
Greers Ferry Lake boaters urged to take caution due to low water conditions
GREERS FERRY, Ark. — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Greers Ferry Project Office has issued caution toward boaters due to low water conditions. Officials urged boaters to take extra safety measures since some areas may have underwater obstacles such as land points, rock formations, and standing timber. Boaters...
Kait 8
TRAFFIC ALERT: Closures planned for Downtown Jonesboro BBQ festival
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – With many expected to come to the Downtown Jonesboro BBQ Festival this weekend, the city is planning for several closures to keep attendees safe. Festival organizers said starting at 9 a.m. Friday, Sept. 23, they will be closing Main Street and Union Street from Washington Avenue to the bridge (Cate Avenue/Burke Avenue).
KYTV
ARDOT looking to replace the bridge over Hicks Creek near Mountain Home
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) will soon present a proposed plan to replace a bridge in Mountain Home. An in-person public involvement meeting addressing the Hicks Creek bridge on Arkansas Highway 5 will be held Thursday, beginning at 4 p.m. at East Side Baptist Church.
Kait 8
Preparations underway for BBQ Festival 2022
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A weekend festival is just a few days away, and the city of Jonesboro is making sure it is ready when the crowds come in. This will be the first BBQ Festival in person since the pandemic, and the city expects close to 10,000 people at this year’s event.
Kait 8
Sept. 23: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Fall weather has finally arrived even though it won’t stick around. We’ll keep a very small chance of a few showers and sprinkles today. Today, temperatures will be...
KTLO
14 building permits issued in August in Mountain Home
A commercial remodel tops the building permits for August, according to a report from the City of Mountain Home Building Inspection Department. The permit was issued to Liveco Construction, on behalf of Wendy’s Restaurant located at 1123 Highway 62 East, with a construction value of $300,000. Two new permits...
Kait 8
Farm uses unique design for annual corn maze
BLACK ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A Northeast Arkansas farm chose a unique cutout for its annual corn maze. Jackson Farm near Black Rock designed its cornfield to incorporate dinosaurs and is branding it as “Jurrasic Farm.”. The maze features many ways to reach the exit, weaving in and out...
KTLO
10 business licenses issued in August in Mountain Home
Ten business licenses were issued in the City of Mountain Home in August.The licenses include:. Brad Schulz for Stories Whiskey Bar, located at 10 E. 7th Street;. Courtney Marin for Twisted Heifers Western Wear, located at 156 South Main Street;. Jay Wooldridge for Finders Keepers Flea Market, located at 1029...
Walmart plans to remodel stores in Springfield, Ava and more
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – Walmart is planning to invest an estimated $240 million in remodeling 41 stores across Missouri this year. Several neighborhood markets in Springfield and supercenters in Ava, Lebanon, Springfield, and Thayer are expected to be remodeled this year to update the experience for customers including expanded shopping options. When complete, all remodeled stores […]
ozarksalive.com
More than merchandise at Roy’s Store
DORA - It’s not a chain store, but you can buy a chain saw at Roy’s Store in Dora. That’s not the only unexpected takeaway from the Ozark County stop’s shelves, which are both supported and weighted by a legacy that dates to 1938. “It struck...
Kait 8
Ribbon cut on new Lawrence County long-term care facility
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Residents in Walnut Ridge now have a new option when it comes to long-term care. On Wednesday, Sept. 21, officials with the Green House Cottages of Walnut Ridge cut the ribbon on its new facility. The 32,000-square-foot facility has a large living area for residents...
Kait 8
SOMETHING TO SMILE ABOUT: Pocahontas Volleyball hosts childhood cancer awareness game
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - It was nothing but playing volleyball to help save lives on Thursday evening. Pocahontas and Westside Public Schools hosted a benefit game on Sept. 22 for Camp Quality Arkansas. Players that took the floor at the Pocahontas High School wore golden-colored shoelaces in honor of childhood...
Kait 8
Customer concerned after water bill skyrockets
WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Walnut Ridge Water and Sewer customer is upset after a large utility bill hit their mailbox for August. The City of Walnut Ridge claims there is no error on the city’s side of the water bill, but the Johnson family is saying it’s not their fault either.
Kait 8
Local filmmakers to premiere film in Jonesboro
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Two local filmmakers are back home to premiere their newest movie. However, their story may be more compelling than the story they are telling onscreen. A Love Story Made for the Big Screen. Tara Perry, a Jonesboro native, and husband Jordan Long from Bald Knob are...
kasu.org
Depot Days bring Rock n' Roll to downtown Newport
With the weather turning somewhat cooler, its the time of year when a lot of local communities are having festivals. One of those that's been going on for many years is Depot Days in Newport. It's Friday, Sept. 23 and Saturday, Sept. 24. KASU's Marty Scarborough sits down with Julie...
Kait 8
Community support “overwhelming” after educator loses home
HOXIE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Hoxie School District and community came together to help a school employee who lost everything in a house fire. On the morning of Friday, Sept. 16, Dean of Students Randy Puckett got a call no one wanted to receive. “I left my house at about...
Kait 8
Furry Friday: Mencka
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Earlier this summer, a group of farmers found a dog lying in their field with a chain embedded in its neck. Volunteers with the Northeast Arkansas Humane Society picked up the poor pup and took her to straight to Animal Medical Center to be treated. Hillary...
Kait 8
Ask the Expert - Progressive Eye Center offers new technology to help children with learning difficulties
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Progressive Eye Center recently won a national contest, securing funding for new RightEye Reading EyeQ equipment. First Horizon Bank’s “Back to Business” contest was open to for-profit businesses in several states to enter. Out of the top 50 finalists for Arkansas, Progressive Eye Center received enough votes to win second place.
whiterivernow.com
Stone County Primary Care Clinic announces new provider
The Stone County Primary Care Clinic, soon to be the White River Health Family Care, is proud to welcome Robin Franke, APRN, FNP-C. Franke is currently seeing patients. As an APRN, Franke will provide primary care, including wellness exams, to patients of all ages. She is focused on providing quality care to residents of Mountain View and surrounding areas, as well as maintaining direct communication with her patients and the healthcare community.
