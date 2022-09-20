Read full article on original website
Related
WSLS
Roanoke school officials, law enforcement release video message in response to school threats
ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke city officials have released a video message in response to “an unprecedented amount of threats towards school staff and students.”. This message comes after Patrick Henry and William Fleming high schools were both placed on lockdown on Wednesday. A 14-year-old has been charged with a felony in connection with the lockdown at William Fleming. Lucy Addison Middle School was also under a hold and secure status on Thursday afternoon.
WSLS
‘It’s getting real ridiculous:’ Parents react to second day of threats in Roanoke City schools
ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke City Public School system was plagued with another day of multiple school threats. Lucy Addison Middle School was placed under a hold and secure status on Thursday. Then, school officials told 10 News a bomb threat was made against James Madison Middle School. This...
WSLS
Hold and secure lifted at Lucy Addison Middle School in Roanoke, officials say
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. As of 1:05 p.m., the hold and secure status at Lucy Addison Middle School has been lifted, according to officials. Lucy Addison Middle School is on a hold and secure due to a potential threat, according to school officials. Authorities said that students are currently...
WDBJ7.com
Hold and secure lifted after report of potential threat at school
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: A “hold and secure” status has been lifted at Addison Middle School in Roanoke after a report of a potential threat Thursday. Roanoke City Public Schools says the threat was deemed unsubstantiated. Normal instruction has resumed and police are investigating to determine the origin of the threat.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WSLS
Parents, guardians react to school threats at Roanoke City Schools
ROANOKE, Va. – Two Roanoke high schools were put into lockdown on Wednesday, leaving many parents and guardians in the community concerned. Roanoke Police said they charged a 14-year-old girl in connection with a threat was made against William Fleming High School, causing the school to go into lockdown.
WSET
Hold & Secure lifted at Lucy Addison MS, 3rd incident in two days in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Another school in the City of Roanoke is on "hold and secure" on Thursday due to a potential threat. Lucy Addison Middle School is the third school in just two days to see an incident similar to a lockdown in the City of Roanoke. Below...
wfirnews.com
William Fleming student identified after online threat directed at school
Roanoke Police have sought a petition for Threat by Writing or Electronic Message to Kill or do Harm (class six felony) on a fourteen-year-old juvenile female regarding threats made against William Fleming High School staff and students. The petition has been served and the teen will be transported to the Roanoke Valley Juvenile Center.
Smith Mountain Eagle
Agriculture official visits Franklin County
Virginia Secretary of Agriculture and Forestry Matthew Lohr visited Franklin County on Thursday, Sept. 15. During Lohr’s visit, he learned more about the operations of Twin Creeks Distillery, KC Farms, and Wild Hare Farms before visiting the 2022 Franklin County Agricultural Fair in Rocky Mount. While at the Agricultural...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WSLS
William Fleming High School dismisses early after potential threat leads to lockdown
ROANOKE, Va. – UPDATE. William Fleming High School students were released early on Wednesday after the school was put on lockdown due to a potential threat. This was one of two school lockdowns in Roanoke on Wednesday. On Wednesday morning, Roanoke City Public Schools officials said that WFHS administrators...
WSLS
New pharmacy set to open at Horizon Wellness Center in Bedford
BEDFORD, Va. – Patients at the Horizon Wellness Center in Bedford will soon no longer need to make a separate stop to pick up their prescriptions. On Sept. 29, Genoa Healthcare is slated to open its new integrated pharmacy at the Horizon Behavioral Health Center at 1409 Ole Dominion Boulevard.
WSLS
Att. Gen. Miyares, Virginia Tech’s Frank Beamer to announce Virginia child ID program
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Attorney General Jason Miyares and Virginia Tech football coach Frank Beamer are joining forces to promote child safety. On Thursday just before the Virginia Tech football game, Miyares and Beamer will announce a partnership with the National Child ID program, according to the Office of the Attorney General.
New physical therapy facility opens in Tazewell County
BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)–A new place for physical therapy opened on Thursday, September 22, 2022, in Tazewell County. H2 Health in Bluefield is the ideal place to get your body back to normal. They specialize in physical therapy and speech therapy for all ages. Traci Roberts, the Regional Director of Operations for H2 Health said they […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WSLS
Roanoke non-profit collects backpacks for students in need
ROANOKE, Va. – Local organizations are making sure students have what they need to get their school year started on the right foot. On Wednesday, Kroger and Coca-Cola teamed up to help Straight Street get backpacks to students in need. The non-profit said at least 240 backpacks have been...
wfirnews.com
Possible development at Evans Spring divides activists and council candidates
Roanoke’s elected leaders stress that there’s no concrete plan to develop Evans Spring. But ever since Roanoke City Council in June voted to pay for a development master plan, a small group of activists has been meeting at a Northwest Roanoke church to strategize. In conjunction with the Roanoke Rambler, WFIR’s Taylor Sherrill has that story:
thecarrollnews.com
Carroll to build splash pad for $525,000
Carroll County has agreed to move forward with the construction of a splash pad in the Carroll County Recreation Park for an amount not to exceed $525,000. The Carroll County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to continue with plans to build the splash pad at the approved rate during its monthly meeting Sept. 12. County Administrator Mike Watson began talks by reminding the board it had voted unanimously in a previous meeting to go forward with plans for a splash pad. Since that time, Watson told the board county staff has been doing research and looking at different ways of procurement. He said the process used is very similar to the methods the county uses when purchasing vehicles or fire trucks.
WDBJ7.com
Virginia adds historic sites to Virginia Landmarks Register
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Historic Resources (DHR) has added nine new sites to the Virginia Landmarks Register. The Martinsville Historic District in the City of Martinsville. It was originally listed in 1998, but updates to the nomination have been approved. The buildings were constructed in the early to mid-twentieth century.
WSET
Giles Co. Public Schools releasing two hours early Thursday due to anticipated traffic
GILES COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Giles County Public Schools announced that they will be releasing all schools two hours early Thursday. This is due to the increased volume of traffic that is anticipated the district said. They said this increased volume is anticipated on 460 through Giles County. The...
WSLS
Virginia Tech to host live safety, security presentation
BLACKSBURG, Va. – Promoting on-campus safety. Virginia Tech Emergency Management and the Virginia Tech Police Department will come together to present valuable information on safety, security, and preparedness in a virtual meeting on Wednesday. “It’s yet another way to try and build those bridges and build understanding, build awareness,...
WSLS
‘Home for Good’ part of efforts to invest in SE Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. – 10 News is now less than one month away from dedicating this year’s “Home for Good,” a project happening in partnership with Habitat for Humanity in the Roanoke Valley, generous community sponsors, and volunteers. In mid-October, the Ali family will buy this year’s...
WSLS
Roanoke unveils historical marker dedicated to lynching victim
ROANOKE, Va. – After years of work and attention to detail, the Roanoke Equal Justice Initiative has unveiled its first historical marker dedicated to honoring the victim of a lynching that happened in the city. Driving down Franklin Road SW, you’ll now see a new blue historical marker telling...
Comments / 0