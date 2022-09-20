Carroll County has agreed to move forward with the construction of a splash pad in the Carroll County Recreation Park for an amount not to exceed $525,000. The Carroll County Board of Supervisors unanimously voted to continue with plans to build the splash pad at the approved rate during its monthly meeting Sept. 12. County Administrator Mike Watson began talks by reminding the board it had voted unanimously in a previous meeting to go forward with plans for a splash pad. Since that time, Watson told the board county staff has been doing research and looking at different ways of procurement. He said the process used is very similar to the methods the county uses when purchasing vehicles or fire trucks.

CARROLL COUNTY, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO