ComicBook
Xbox Getting Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck Competitor From Logitech
Xbox is now getting its own competitor to the Nintendo Switch and Steam Deck in the form of a handheld from Logitech. In recent years, Xbox has slowly been expanding its presence with game streaming, which allows users to play certain games from the Xbox catalog on their phones or other related devices. Now, Xbox is about to get some assistance with its entrenchment in this market even further thanks to the arrival of a dedicated device that has been designed with cloud gaming in mind.
Gamespot
Razer's New Gaming Soundbar Is Compact And Only Costs $100
Razer made a name for itself with high-end headsets before branching out into gaming controllers, keyboards, and mice, and now the peripherals manufacturer is getting ready to launch a new version of its Leviathan soundbar. The Leviathan V2 X Soundbar is a budget-friendly option at $100, and it's available to order now.
PC Magazine
White Xbox Series X Appears in Logitech Wireless Headset Ad
It's only visible for a second, but a Logitech ad for the Astro A30 Wireless Headset includes a white version of the Xbox Series X. Microsoft has only ever offered the Xbox Series S in white, with the standard Series X being black or some variation of it for limited editions. So the appearance of a white version of the Series X, which was first spotted by VGC, begs the question of whether we should expect an announcement from Microsoft soon? Or did Logitech modify a standard black console to fit its ad?
Logitech G Cloud Gaming Handheld Beats Steam Deck In One Big Way
The Steam Deck is an exciting device for those who love handhelds, but the competition is quickly growing, and Logitech is the latest to release an alternative.
Nintendo Switch deals 2022: The best discounts on consoles and bundles in September
Since the original console launched in 2017, the Nintendo Switch has been incredibly popular with gamers of all ages and, as such, Switch deals are extremely hard to come by.With the ability to bring everything from Pokémon and Animal Crossing to Mario and Zelda to life in your hands, the Switch is undoubtedly one of the brand’s most successful launches ever.But with consistently good sales for a number of years, followed by fluctuating stock levels due to an even greater surge in demand during the pandemic, it makes sense that the brand would be reluctant to offer any major...
Engadget
Windows 11 adds support for Auto HDR, VRR in windowed games
The Windows 11 2022 update is launching today, and while it's a mostly behind-the-scenes update for most PCs, gamers have a few new features to look forward to. First up, Microsoft is adding support for Auto HDR, VRR (variable refresh rates) and better latency for windowed games. Previously, those were only features you could use in full-screen mode. The change should be a boon to streamers and anyone who wants to multitask while clearing their Halo Infinite dailies.
Best Cyber Monday gaming deals 2021: Xbox, PS4, Nintendo Switch, PCs, headsets, chairs and more
It’s the end of November, and you know what that means: Black Friday is winding down and has made way for Cyber Monday.Although deals have been dropping since the beginning of the month, Cyber Monday isn’t just the dregs of the sale, as we often see extra discounts added and new items added to the sale, whether it’s home appliances, toys, beauty products, televisions or smartphones.Follow live: The best Cyber Monday deals to shop nowBecause there are often so many tech offers still up for grabs on Cyber Monday, we’re taking a granular approach at IndyBest. We’ve got guides on...
FIFA・
New White Xbox Series X Console Seen In A Logitech Advert
Could a new Xbox be on the way? Last week, it was rumoured that a brand new PlayStation 5 is in development. The updated console would supposedly feature a detachable disc drive, replacing the current launch disc and digital-only models. Now, fans appear to have spotted a brand new Xbox.
The best iPad keyboard in 2022: transform your iPad into a laptop
Turn your iPad into a hybrid laptop, with the best iPad keyboard on the market today
IGN
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale 2022 Brings Discounts to Microsoft Xbox Series S Console, Bundles and More
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale is just around the corner and all the tech savvy people are pumped for it. The Big Billion Days Sale 2022 is scheduled to being on September 23, 2022 and will last till September 30, 2022. People that are looking to purchase items such as electronic gadgets or devices like laptops, mobiles, smartwatches, and others, don't need to hold out any longer as the best time to purchase these products has arrived.
notebookcheck.net
Update | Vivo X Fold Plus launch confirmation contains a first glimpse of the premium Android foldable device's new colorway
Update: Vivo has now gone ahead and finally set a date for the formal launch date of its X Fold+. The OEM now asserts that it owes its new symbolic suffix to its "evolved" form of strength, which probably refers to its premium, Galaxy Z Fold4-challenging specs. On that note,...
TechRadar
One of Dell's best business laptops is nearly half off now
The Vostro 5620 laptop is a 16-inch, 16:10 aspect ratio Windows 11 machine that boasts the latest and greatest 12th Generation Intel i7 processor, 16GB of DDR4 memory, and 512 GB M.2 SSD Storage. All for a reasonable price, making it an excellent pick for those needing a remote working device.
Cult of Mac
AirFly 2 wireless audio adapter makes an even better AirPods add-on
AirFly 2 from Twelve South can wirelessly connect your AirPods to any audio jack, like its predecessor. But the new version has a longer battery life, adds new volume controls and more. And it even costs less. It joins other AirFly versions that offer additional capabilities. This post contains affiliate...
This RTX 3080-powered gaming PC is discounted by a ridiculous $1,300
That's $2,000 for a pretty high spec machine, likely on sale in light of Nvidia's recent RTX 40-series launch. Gigabyte Aorus Model S | Nvidia RTX 3080 | Intel Core i9 11900K | 32GB RAM | 3TB NVMe SSD | $3,299.99 $1,999.99 at Newegg (save $1,300) (opens in new tab)
reviewed.com
The Retroid Pocket 2+ is the best gaming handheld under $100
If your knowledge of handheld gaming ends with the Nintendo Switch and Valve’s Steam Deck, you’re missing out. There is a glut of cheaper handhelds for emulating older games, and it can be hard to decide which is worth your money. For only $99, the Android-based Retroid Pocket 2+ (available at Amazon) is the perfect budget option for those looking to play everything up to the PlayStation 2 and GameCube era. It can even stream games from your desktop or the cloud. But the small screen and wider release of the Retroid Pocket 3 might be reason enough for some people to skip the 2+.
notebookcheck.net
Epson Home Cinema 2350 4K PRO-UHD1 3-Chip 3LCD Smart Gaming Projector launches with 500-in image
Epson has launched the Home Cinema 2350 4K PRO-UHD1 3-Chip 3LCD Smart Gaming Projector. The gadget is similar to the recent 2250 model, with several upgrades to suit gamers. You can use the projector to throw images up to 500-in (~1,270 cm) across. Plus, the 3-chip 3LCD technology enables the device to display 100% of the RGB color signal in each frame for bright and accurate colors.
reviewed.com
Dell’s Inspiron 27 desktop is a stylish, all-in-one fit for any living room
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Dell’s Inspiron 27 All-in-One is an excellent choice if you want a simple, attractive, versatile desktop for basic tasks. About the Dell Inspiron 27 7710. Here are the specs of...
