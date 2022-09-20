If your knowledge of handheld gaming ends with the Nintendo Switch and Valve’s Steam Deck, you’re missing out. There is a glut of cheaper handhelds for emulating older games, and it can be hard to decide which is worth your money. For only $99, the Android-based Retroid Pocket 2+ (available at Amazon) is the perfect budget option for those looking to play everything up to the PlayStation 2 and GameCube era. It can even stream games from your desktop or the cloud. But the small screen and wider release of the Retroid Pocket 3 might be reason enough for some people to skip the 2+.

