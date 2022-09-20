Read full article on original website
Abraham Toro absent Thursday afternoon for Mariners
Seattle Mariners infielder Abraham Toro is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against right-hander Adrian Martinez and the Oakland Athletics. Toro started the last five games and hit .118 with a double and six scores. Ty France will cover third base and bat cleanup on Thursday afternoon. Jarred Kelenic will replace Toro in the lineup to play left field and bat sixth. Jesse Winker will be the designated hitter and No. 7 batter while Carlos Santana plays first base and bats third.
3 reasons why Mariners will win 2022 World Series
The Seattle Mariners are on pace to make the 2022 MLB postseason, and once they officially do clinch a seat in the playoffs, it would be the first time since Julio Rodriguez came into this world that the franchise will be playing beyond the regular season. With that being said, here are three reasons why Rodriguez and the Mariners could end up having a wild World Series celebration when it is all said and done.
Pirates' pitcher who gave up 60th HR to Aaron Judge wants 'cleared out' of record books
On Tuesday night, New York Yankees All-Star slugger Aaron Judge hit his 60th home run of the season off of Pittsburgh Pirates reliever Wil Crowe to equal a mark famously reached by legend Babe Ruth during the 1927 campaign. It was later learned that Crowe's great-great uncle was Hall of Fame pitcher Red Ruffing, one of Ruth's teammates with the Yankees during the 1930s.
MLB Odds: Astros vs. Rays prediction, odds and pick – 9/21/2022
The Houston Astros will look to complete a three-game sweep of the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday night at Tropicana Field in Tampa Bay. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our MLB odds series, which includes an Astros-Rays prediction and pick, laid out below. Houston...
‘I’m not chasing anything, buddy’: Albert Pujols claps back at reporter over chase for 700 home runs
Some of you might be familiar with the feeling of being overly antsy whenever you’re close to a certain benchmark or a certain date. Perhaps it’s nearing the weekend, but you still have work to finish, requirements to submit, but you could feel the Friday vibes consuming you, preventing you from being focused on the task at hand. St. Louis Cardinals legend Albert Pujols is feeling no such thing with him ever so close to crossing the illustrious 700 home run mark.
The Padres Had Perfect Retirement Gifts For Pujols And Molina
Albert Pujols and Yadier Molina are making their final stop at Petco Park this week. Last night, prior to the series opener between the St. Louis Cardinals and San Diego Padres, the two retiring legends were presented with some unique gifts from the Padres. The two were given their own...
Albert Pujols Broke Up Someone Else’s History Wednesday Night
At this point in his career, Albert Pujols is a walking history book. Unfortunately, as he plays out the final month of his career, the St. Louis Cardinals aren’t exactly playing the best baseball right now. They’ve lost three straight games, all of which have been shutouts. But...
Austin Riley drops truth bomb on Braves crushing on Phillies as NL East race heats up
The Atlanta Braves are looking to become the first team since the New York Yankees more than 20 years ago to win back to back World Series titles. Winning the National League East would go a long way toward reaching that goal. On Wednesday, the Braves lost a tight game to the lowly Washington Nationals, 3-2. Base running mistakes were one of the reasons for the loss, a problem that has persisted this year. After the game, Austin Riley was asked about it.
Watch: Cubs rookie Hayden Wesneski pitches immaculate inning against Pirates
Chicago Cubs rookie right-hander Hayden Wesneski pitched 6.1 strong innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday night. While Wesneski can take pride in his quality start, there's one inning he's likely to remember for the rest of his life. In the top of the fifth inning, Wesneski dominated the Pirates, throwing nine pitches to record three strikeouts, better known as an "immaculate inning."
The White Sox Never Took The Guardians Seriously
An ominous trend is developing on the South Side of Chicago, as the Chicago White Sox continue to slip in the AL Central standings. After winning the division last year with 93 victories, the South Siders have watched the Cleveland Guardians zoom past everybody else and take command of the division.
Cardinals Announce Seven Roster Moves
Cardinals signed LB Devon Kennard to their active roster. Cardinals waived WR Andre Baccellia. Cardinals signed OL Lachavious Simmons to their practice squad. Cardinals released CB Corey Ballentine, WR Jeff Cotton Jr, OL Koda Martin and S Steven Parker. Kennard, 30, is a former fifth-round pick of the Giants out...
NFL・
Lance Lynn Shared A Perfect Comment On His White Sox
The Chicago White Sox may be coming close to rock bottom. After being dominated by Triston McKenzie for eight innings, they fell into a six-game hole in the AL Central behind the Cleveland Guardians. It’s been a rough go of things lately. They had begun to play a little...
Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman & Trea Turner ‘Adamant’ About Not Wanting To DH In Dodgers Lineup
After early tinkering with the Los Angeles Dodgers lineup order, the combination of Mookie Betts in the leadoff spot followed by Trea Turner, Freddie Freeman and Will Smith has proven to be wildly successful. Beyond the quartet’s talent is their ability to essentially play every day. Betts missed time due...
Did Red Sox's Connor Seabold Ignore Alex Cora's Request In Latest Start?
Did Boston Red Sox pitcher Connor Seabold ignore the one thing manager Alex Cora asked him to do in his start against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday at Great American Ball Park?. All signs point to the rookie hurler deciding not to take his skipper's advice heading into his first...
The Yankees have a brand new outfield combination
The New York Yankees mounted a historical comeback against the Pittsburgh Pirates on Tuesday evening, scoring five runs in the bottom of the 9th inning, courtesy of Aaron Judge’s 60th homer and a Giancarlo Stanton Grand Slam. However, the win was a team effort, sparked by the Yankees’ new...
Mookie Betts’ blunt message to Dodgers after delivering walk-off hit
Another day, another win for the Los Angeles Dodgers. Mookie Betts’ walk-off hit in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted the Dodgers over the Arizona Diamondbacks for the team’s 104th win of the season. The Dodgers has lost their last two games, so picking up the win...
Kyle Higashioka on Yankees' bench Tuesday
New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Luis Ortiz and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Jose Trevino (knee) will replace Higashioka behind the bag and bat ninth. Trevino has a $2,100 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 7.5 FanDuel points....
Fan returns Aaron Judge's 60th HR ball to Yankees slugger
Many people who score a piece of sports memorabilia at an actual game would probably be tempted to keep it. That wasn't the case for Yankees fan Michael Kessler, who caught Aaron Judge's 60th home-run ball on Tuesday night and then -- drumroll, please -- returned it to Judge. "He...
MLB Insider Makes A Bold White Sox Declaration
After an 8-2 blowout loss to the first-place Cleveland Guardians, the Chicago White Sox find themselves in a tough position. They had a chance to gain significant ground on the Guardians this series, but that chance was squandered. Now, the South Siders find themselves six games out of first in...
Stephen A. Smith 'very concerned' Mets will sign Yankees' Aaron Judge this offseason
New York Yankees All-Star slugger Aaron Judge looks like one of the smartest men in all of MLB for rejecting a seven-year, $213.5 million contract extension offer before the season and betting on himself. Per ESPN stats, Judge would be set to hit free agency as the reigning American League...
