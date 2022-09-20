Read full article on original website
Longtime Rockford business catches fire Sunday Night
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - At least seven departments were called to a Sunday night fire at a long time Rockford business. Shortly before 9 p.m. crews responded to a fire at MTE Hydraulics in the 4700 block of Kishwaukee Street. According to the company’s website, MTE has been in business since 1948 specializing in the design and manufacture of dependable hydraulic pumps; as well as motors, tools and dies. Investigators were still determining the cause of the fire. Crews entered the building from the roof, where much of the smoke was coming from. No word yet on any damage estimates.
Fire damages longtime Rockford business
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators say a fire that started Sunday night on the roof at MTE Hydraulics, 4701 Kishwaukee Street, caused $150,000 in damage. At least seven departments from across the region responded to the blaze, which started around 8:30 p.m. Spot fires also broke out around one heating/cooling unit in the ceiling.
Rockford Scanner™: Reports Of A Major Scene on The West Side
Loves Park set to dedicate road to late Rockford Speedway Owner Jody Deery
LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - After a lifetime of contributions to the Rockford racing community, Jody Deery is set to be immortalized near Rockford Speedway. At 2 p.m. on Tuesday, September 27 at the intersection of Forest Hills Road and Krasse Drive, the city of Loves Park is holding a ceremony to dedicate a portion of Forest Hills Road as Jody Deery Way.
Rockford Scanner™: Several Officers Are Working A Scene in Machesney Park
Breezy and Cool to begin the Week
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A mix of sun and clouds today with highs in the low 60′s. Back down to the middle 40′s tonight with a few clouds above. Cooler tomorrow and Wednesday with highs in the middle to upper 50′s. We could wake to patchy frost both Wednesday and Thursday with lows in the middle to upper 30′s.
Tour De North End celebrates its 11th year
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) -Tour De North End, Rockford’s original bike festival, returns to the Forest City Saturday for its 11th year to inform the public on bike safety. People who registered for the event biked around more than a dozen different stops around Rockford’s North End to see the bike friendly neighborhood and a diverse group of businesses. Bikers collected stamps at each of the locations for a chance to win prizes. A free block party followed the event for the community to enjoy music and food.
Rockford Scanner™: Reports Of a Possible Death Investigation On The West Side
Woman found shot to death inside vehicle in Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A death investigation is underway after one woman was found shot to death along 7th Street in Rockford. Police say the shots started shortly before 2 a.m. in the 1000 block of Broadway. First responding units found a 32-year-old woman inside a car near 7th Street and 8th Avenue, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Investigators say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
Cool for the Weekend
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Mainly cloudy today with a a few light scattered showers this afternoon and evening. Highs today in the low 60′s. Upper 60′s tomorrow with a mix of sun and clouds. Upper 60′s on Sunday and breezy.
Responsible drinking of high importance at Pretzel City Brewfest
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Nearly 600 people 21 and older flood the Freeport Arts Plaza to sample beers from more than 150 local and national breweries at Pretzel City Brewfest. Freeport Police Chief Matthew Summers says event organizers ensure each guest has fun without getting into any drinking problems. “We’ve...
Car and motorcycle show raises money for Winnebago County K-9s
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Having fun and raising money for a good cause. The Cops, Cars and K-9′s host their annual car and motorcycle show. Nearly 100 cars from classics to muscle to modern are on display in the parking lot of the former Burlington department store in Machesney Park. The committee moved the event from July to September for the cooler weather. There were hot wheels races, vendors and K-9 demonstrations introducing the law enforcing pups to the public.
32-year-old woman found dead from gunshot wounds inside a car on 7th Street
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Investigators responding to shot spotter alerts early Sunday morning find two people shot, including one person dead along 7th Street in Rockford. Police say the shots started shortly before 2 a.m. in the 1000 block of Broadway and extended north along 7th Street. When officers arrived, they found a 32-year-old woman inside a car near 7th Street and 8th Avenue, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Investigators say the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
UPDATE: Multiple Fire Departments Battling A House Fire In Winnebago This Afternoon
Rockford testing lab catches fire
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford Fire Department officials estimate half a million dollars in damage was done Thursday night in a commercial fire. A lab test chamber at NTS, which tests electromagnetics and other electric equipment, caught fire at just after 7 p.m. The lab is located at 3761 S. Central Avenue.
Rockford Scanner™: Numerous Reports Of Very Aggressive Panhandlers, And Once Again All The Reports Said Police Were Called And The Police Did Absolutely Nothing
The week ahead: Cool, but quiet
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sunday brought improvements in the weather department in the Stateline. Thanks to the return of mixed sunshine in the afternoon, temperatures were able to briefly spike up to 70°, snapping a streak of three straight sub-70° days. A cold front’s set to pass through...
Officer-involved shooting in Rockford leaves teen with injuries
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A 17-year-old male is being treated for gunshot wounds following an officer-involved shooting Saturday night. According to the Rockford Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 4400 block of St. Anne’s Way following a dispute inside a residence. Police tell 23 News the teen is in the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Pooch a Palooza helps dozens of animals find a home
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two local animal shelters partner with Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall to help pets find a home with the first ever Pooch a Palooza. The local auto mall has been involved with animals in the past and wanted to do more to help out the local shelters.
Man dead after exiting vehicle in motion to avoid altercation
DIXON, Ill. (WIFR) - One man is dead early Saturday morning after injuries he got while exiting a vehicle that was in motion. Around 1:30 a.m., the Dixon police and fire department responded to the 1200 block of Palmyra St. where they found a man with serious injuries. He was taken to a local hospital where he died. After an investigation, the victim was a passenger who got into a fight with the driver of their vehicle. That’s when the man got out of the vehicle.
