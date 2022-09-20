ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri Senate approves income tax cut, farm tax credits

(The Center Square) – The Missouri Senate completed their particular legislative session assignment – cutting taxes – mindful of the consequences of their actions, the implications of their legislation and the uncertainty of their bills in the House. Senate leaders from both sides of the aisle met...
Parson names new judge to Missouri Court of Appeals in St. Louis

JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson on Friday named Circuit Judge Renée Hardin-Tammons to the Missouri Court of Appeals at St. Louis. Hardin-Tammons replaces Judge Colleen Dolan on the court. Dolan retired in August. Parson, a Republican, named Hardin-Tammons to the 21st Judicial Circuit covering St. Louis County...
