Read full article on original website
Related
gladstonedispatch.com
Missouri Senate approves income tax cut, farm tax credits
(The Center Square) – The Missouri Senate completed their particular legislative session assignment – cutting taxes – mindful of the consequences of their actions, the implications of their legislation and the uncertainty of their bills in the House. Senate leaders from both sides of the aisle met...
gladstonedispatch.com
Parson names new judge to Missouri Court of Appeals in St. Louis
JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson on Friday named Circuit Judge Renée Hardin-Tammons to the Missouri Court of Appeals at St. Louis. Hardin-Tammons replaces Judge Colleen Dolan on the court. Dolan retired in August. Parson, a Republican, named Hardin-Tammons to the 21st Judicial Circuit covering St. Louis County...
gladstonedispatch.com
State AGs question legality of coding gun, ammo purchases with letter to credit card companies
(The Center Square) – A group of 21 state attorneys general have written a letter to the CEOs of three credit card companies that questions the legality of their decision to code transactions at gun stores differently than other purchases. The letter came after three credit card companies –...
Comments / 0