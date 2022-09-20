ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren, MI

Warren, MI
fox2detroit.com

Livonia police investigating possible stranger danger after girl reports being followed home by white van

LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - Livonia police are investigating after an Emerson Middle School student reported that she was followed home from school Sept. 16. According to the school district, the girl was walking home around 4:25 p.m. when she was followed by a white panel van with no windows through an area bordered by Middlebelt and Inkster, and West Chicago and Plymouth.
LIVONIA, MI
truecrimedaily

3 Michigan juveniles charged with murder after 14-year-old dies during stabbing

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (TCD) -- Three juveniles will be charged as adults following an incident earlier this month that left a 14-year-old dead and others injured. On Wednesday, Sept. 21, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office announced charges against the three teens for their alleged connection to the death of Trent Redstrom. The first juvenile was charged with one count of felony murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, and first-degree home invasion. Felony murder and assault with intent to murder both carry life sentences.
MACOMB COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit police searching for man suspected for shooting 3 dogs, killing 2

DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is looking for the man suspected of shooting three dogs on Detroit’s west side, killing two. The incident occurred near the intersection of Milwaukee Avenue and Davison Freeway. The canine survivor has now been named Davie. Juniper Fleming from Rebel Dogs Detroit...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Man accused of driving drunk, sparking crash in Eastpointe charged

A 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with allegedly driving drunk, sending another car into an Eastpointe gas pump and its driver to the hospital, police said Monday. Dalton Ray Leforce was arrested shortly after the incident Wednesday, investigators said in a statement. Police said the Sterling Heights resident...
EASTPOINTE, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Lexington man injured following motorcycle-deer collision

The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office responded Tuesday morning around 7:00 a.m. to the scene of a single motorcycle accident on Applegate Road in Washington Township. The crash, which occurred near Tubbs Road, occurred when the rider, a 47-year-old man from Lexington, was driving west on his 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he was struck by a deer. The motorcycle entered the north ditch, landing on its side but still moving down the ditch.
LEXINGTON, MI

