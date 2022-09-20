Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
Unrestrained 2-year-old found in suspect van that fled Bloomfield Township police after home invasion
BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Four suspects were arrested following a high speed chase that ended in a crash in Troy. The individuals had been at a Bloomfield Township residence breaking into the home when police came upon the robbery. Police had gotten a call from the homeowner who...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Men in black SUV try to kidnap infant from mother who was pushing stroller on Gibraltar sidewalk
GIBRALTAR, Mich. – Two men in a black SUV tried to kidnap an infant from a mother who was pushing the child in a stroller on a Gibraltar sidewalk. The incident happened around 9:30 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 21) in the area of Navarre Street and South Gibraltar Road. A...
3 people injured, 1 critically, when woman runs red light in Rochester Hills: sheriff
Three people were sent to the hospital after authorities say a driver blew through a red light, causing a crash at a Rochester Hills intersection.
fox2detroit.com
Irate man carrying baby barefoot rants at Detroit police, tries to steal cruiser on video
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Maria Mariweather couldn't believe what she was seeing - a man ranting while carrying a baby and yelling at police officers on Detroit's west side. Mariweather captured the disturbing scene on her phone. "This is the part right here - I’m like oh my God," she...
fox2detroit.com
Livonia police investigating possible stranger danger after girl reports being followed home by white van
LIVONIA, Mich. (FOX 2) - Livonia police are investigating after an Emerson Middle School student reported that she was followed home from school Sept. 16. According to the school district, the girl was walking home around 4:25 p.m. when she was followed by a white panel van with no windows through an area bordered by Middlebelt and Inkster, and West Chicago and Plymouth.
fox2detroit.com
Feds: Victims carjacked by men after tracking down juvenile who stole wallet at Detroit park
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Three people who were carjacked in Detroit on Sunday were tracking down someone who stole a wallet when they returned and found a group of armed suspects surrounding their truck, according to court paperwork. Investigators say the three victims were playing basketball at a park at...
The Oakland Press
8-month-old likely overdosed on fentanyl while at babysitter’s house
An accidental fentanyl overdose, which likely occurred while an 8-month-old girl was in the care of her babysitter in Dearborn Heights, has died according to her mother. The mother of baby J’ream said her daughter was a “bubbly” little girl prior to the overdose. After J’ream died,...
3 Michigan juveniles charged with murder after 14-year-old dies during stabbing
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (TCD) -- Three juveniles will be charged as adults following an incident earlier this month that left a 14-year-old dead and others injured. On Wednesday, Sept. 21, the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office announced charges against the three teens for their alleged connection to the death of Trent Redstrom. The first juvenile was charged with one count of felony murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder, and first-degree home invasion. Felony murder and assault with intent to murder both carry life sentences.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Detroit police searching for man suspected for shooting 3 dogs, killing 2
DETROIT – The Detroit Police Department is looking for the man suspected of shooting three dogs on Detroit’s west side, killing two. The incident occurred near the intersection of Milwaukee Avenue and Davison Freeway. The canine survivor has now been named Davie. Juniper Fleming from Rebel Dogs Detroit...
DPD looking for man who pulled a gun on gas station employee after he was caught trying to steal
The search is on for a man who Detroit police officials say pulled a gun on an employee who caught him trying to steal at a gas station on Grand River Avenue.
Detroit News
Man accused of driving drunk, sparking crash in Eastpointe charged
A 28-year-old man has been charged in connection with allegedly driving drunk, sending another car into an Eastpointe gas pump and its driver to the hospital, police said Monday. Dalton Ray Leforce was arrested shortly after the incident Wednesday, investigators said in a statement. Police said the Sterling Heights resident...
Police arrest Hamtramck carjacking suspect hiding under a blanket beneath downtown Detroit freeway overpass
A man suspected of a carjacking in Hamtramck has been arrested after Michigan State Police troopers found him hiding under a blanket beneath a freeway overpass in Detroit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Funeral held for Detroit officer who suffered 24 years of gunshot wound complications
DETROIT – A Detroit officer who was severely injured from a gunshot wound 24 years ago has passed away. Lloyd Michael Todd was laid to rest nine days ago. It was Dec. 5 when Todd and his partner responded from the 9th Precinct to a call of the kidnapping of a mother and daughter.
fox2detroit.com
Suspected Detroit drug dealers arrested after Eastpointe overdoses prompt investigation
DETROIT (FOX 2) - An investigation after some people overdosed from drugs in Eastpointe led to the arrest of 10 people, police said. Police said they discovered that the overdose victims and other drug users were getting narcotics from a home in the 15000 block of Manning Street in Detroit, so the home was raided.
Decomposed body falls out of trash bin during garbage truck pickup in Michigan
DETROIT — A decomposed body fell out of a trash bin during a garbage truck pickup in Detroit, Michigan. According to WJBK, a body was found by a garbage truck worker who was picking up trash Wednesday afternoon around 4 p.m. Police told WJBK that the worker was emptying...
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 workers seriously hurt when semi truck trailer crashes down on them in Macomb County
CHESTERFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. – Two workers were seriously injured Tuesday when a semi truck box trailer crashed down on top of them in Macomb County. The incident happened at 12:06 p.m. Tuesday (Sept. 20) in the parking lot of the Kroger Distribution Center on 23 Mile Road in Chesterfield Township.
Roseville police need help identifying man who fatally stabbed dog
Police in Macomb County are looking for tips in identifying a male suspect who killed a resident’s dog with a knife last week. Roseville police say the incident occurred on Sept. 15, around 1:45 p.m.
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Lexington man injured following motorcycle-deer collision
The Sanilac County Sheriff’s Office responded Tuesday morning around 7:00 a.m. to the scene of a single motorcycle accident on Applegate Road in Washington Township. The crash, which occurred near Tubbs Road, occurred when the rider, a 47-year-old man from Lexington, was driving west on his 2002 Harley Davidson motorcycle when he was struck by a deer. The motorcycle entered the north ditch, landing on its side but still moving down the ditch.
Neighborhood hero saves Woodhaven couple from condo fire
A Woodhaven couple is without a home this morning after their condo burned to the ground. The consuming fire damaged surrounding homes in the area as well.
23-year-old woman dies after Jeep goes airborne in Rochester Hills; alcohol suspected
Investigators suspect that alcohol was a factor in a single-vehicle early morning crash that killed one person early Tuesday in Rochester Hills.
