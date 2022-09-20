Read full article on original website
Related
247Sports
Texas vs. Texas Tech: Steve Sarkisian updates Quinn Ewers' injury status, previews Red Raiders
Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian sounded pleased with the progress of Quinn Ewers, his injured starting quarterback, this week — and he expects the Longhorns to have a full deck offensively when they take on Texas Tech this weekend in their Big 12 opener. Texas rebounded from its 20-19 loss to Alabama with a 41-20 win over UTSA, and Sarkisian says the slate is now wiped clean at the start of conference play.
Updated look at the Oklahoma Sooners chances to make the College Football Playoff
Just keep winning. That should be enough for the Oklahoma Sooners to get into the College Football Playoff if they’re able to go undefeated. At the same time, a look at the college football landscape presents a crowded picture at the top of the USA TODAY Coaches poll. Each...
Texas vs. Texas Tech: Who the experts are picking to win
No. 22 Texas will travel to Lubbock for their first away game of the season to face Texas Tech in Week 4. The Red Raiders will certainly provide a rowdy environment for the Longhorns, as this could potentially be the last meeting between the two programs before Texas joins the SEC.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Week 4 Big 12 Picks
Every week the Inside the Red Raiders staff will pick every Big 12 game against the spread. Nine conference teams are in action this week. Every game listed is in Central Standard Time. THURSDAY. West Virginia -3 at Virginia Tech, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN) Joe Yeager, Senior Writer: West Virginia. Kenny...
Clemson and LA Tech Football take respecting your opponent to new level
The Clemson and Louisiana Tech football programs have formed a bond through tragedy. The entire Louisiana Tech team brought hand written letters to Clemson D-Lineman Bryan Bresee.
Oklahoma Sooners name captains for Big 12 opener vs. Kansas State Wildcats
The Oklahoma Sooners have turned their attention to the Kansas State Wildcats after their week three decimation of Nebraska in Lincoln. Welcoming the Wildcats to Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Saturday night will be the newly elected captains for this week’s Big 12 opener. As has become custom, the Oklahoma...
Five interesting facts ahead of Texas vs. Texas Tech in Week 4
No. 22 Texas is preparing to face Texas Tech in Lubbock for their first road game of the season in Week 4. The Red Raiders will certainly provide a rowdy environment for the Longhorns, as this could potentially be the last meeting between the two programs before Texas joins the SEC.
RELATED PEOPLE
Big 12 has 6 teams in league openers; Kansas going for 4-0
Some things to watch in Week 4 of the Big 12 season, with six teams playing their conference openers: GAME OF THE WEEK Kansas State at No. 6 Oklahoma. This would have been a matchup of undefeated teams if the Wildcats hadn’t gotten upset as a two-touchdown favorite at home against Tulane in their non-conference finale. But K-State (2-1) has still been impressive on defense (allowing 276 total yards and 9.7 points a game), and had recent success against the Sooners. Oklahoma (3-0), playing its first Big 12 game for coach Brent Venables, has won its last 10 home games and 28 of 29 — the lone loss was to Kansas State two years ago. The Wildcats beat Oklahoma in each of coach Chris Klieman’s first two seasons (48-41 in 2019 and 38-35 in 2020) before two crucial replay reviews went against them in the second half of last year’s 37-31 loss.
Texas Tech vs. Texas game predictions
Texas Tech opens Big 12 play this week against No. 22 Texas. The Red Raiders are listed as seven-point underdogs to the Longhorns by Vegas according to this source on Thursday morning. Texas Tech (2-1) vs. No. 22 Texas (2-1) When: 2:30 p.m. (CT) Saturday. Where: Jones AT&T Stadium in...
Big 12 Fan Nation Week 4 Staff Predictions
The staffs of three Fan Nation Big 12 sites provide their game predictions for Week 3 of the college football season.
Oklahoma’s big rivalry game set to end in 2025
Another classic football rivalry is biting the dust. The Bedlam Series between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State is coming to an end in 2025 when the Sooners join the SEC, The Action Network reported on Tuesday. Oklahoma’s athletic director put the blame on the Cowboys, saying Oklahoma State “has shown no...
Comments / 0