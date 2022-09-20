ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas vs. Texas Tech: Steve Sarkisian updates Quinn Ewers' injury status, previews Red Raiders

Texas football coach Steve Sarkisian sounded pleased with the progress of Quinn Ewers, his injured starting quarterback, this week — and he expects the Longhorns to have a full deck offensively when they take on Texas Tech this weekend in their Big 12 opener. Texas rebounded from its 20-19 loss to Alabama with a 41-20 win over UTSA, and Sarkisian says the slate is now wiped clean at the start of conference play.
Week 4 Big 12 Picks

Every week the Inside the Red Raiders staff will pick every Big 12 game against the spread. Nine conference teams are in action this week. Every game listed is in Central Standard Time. THURSDAY. West Virginia -3 at Virginia Tech, 6:30 p.m. (ESPN) Joe Yeager, Senior Writer: West Virginia. Kenny...
Big 12 has 6 teams in league openers; Kansas going for 4-0

Some things to watch in Week 4 of the Big 12 season, with six teams playing their conference openers: GAME OF THE WEEK Kansas State at No. 6 Oklahoma. This would have been a matchup of undefeated teams if the Wildcats hadn’t gotten upset as a two-touchdown favorite at home against Tulane in their non-conference finale. But K-State (2-1) has still been impressive on defense (allowing 276 total yards and 9.7 points a game), and had recent success against the Sooners. Oklahoma (3-0), playing its first Big 12 game for coach Brent Venables, has won its last 10 home games and 28 of 29 — the lone loss was to Kansas State two years ago. The Wildcats beat Oklahoma in each of coach Chris Klieman’s first two seasons (48-41 in 2019 and 38-35 in 2020) before two crucial replay reviews went against them in the second half of last year’s 37-31 loss.
Texas Tech vs. Texas game predictions

Texas Tech opens Big 12 play this week against No. 22 Texas. The Red Raiders are listed as seven-point underdogs to the Longhorns by Vegas according to this source on Thursday morning. Texas Tech (2-1) vs. No. 22 Texas (2-1) When: 2:30 p.m. (CT) Saturday. Where: Jones AT&T Stadium in...
Oklahoma's big rivalry game set to end in 2025

Another classic football rivalry is biting the dust. The Bedlam Series between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State is coming to an end in 2025 when the Sooners join the SEC, The Action Network reported on Tuesday. Oklahoma’s athletic director put the blame on the Cowboys, saying Oklahoma State “has shown no...
