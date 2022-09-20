Read full article on original website
No one cares about being close when it comes to making picks against the spread (ATS). Last week was a tough one for Luckett’s Locks. We finished the week at 3-3 overall but a mind-blowing last second beat in Purdue-Syracuse, being a point shy in Cincinnati-Miami (Ohio), and an SMU offense that just couldn’t finish some important fourth quarter scoring opportunities against Maryland kept us from a great weekend. But those are the breaks some times. Hopefully, the close calls turn into wins if we can keep seeing the ball well.
No. 16 Ole Miss up against Tulsa's No. 1 passing offense
Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin has built his reputation on offense, but his calling card through one quarter of the 2022 season has been on the defensive side of the ball. Kiffin and the No. 16 Rebels will encounter hot-handed quarterback Davis Brin when they host Tulsa on Saturday at Oxford, Miss.
Mississippi State's Week 1 Opponent for 2023 Season Officially Announced
Mississippi State football now knows who it will face in Week 1 of the 2023 season.
Four-Star Point Guard Josh Hubbard Announces Commitment to Ole Miss
2023 Four-star point guard Josh Hubbard has committed to the Ole Miss Rebels.
