No one cares about being close when it comes to making picks against the spread (ATS). Last week was a tough one for Luckett’s Locks. We finished the week at 3-3 overall but a mind-blowing last second beat in Purdue-Syracuse, being a point shy in Cincinnati-Miami (Ohio), and an SMU offense that just couldn’t finish some important fourth quarter scoring opportunities against Maryland kept us from a great weekend. But those are the breaks some times. Hopefully, the close calls turn into wins if we can keep seeing the ball well.

NFL ・ 2 MINUTES AGO