Read full article on original website
Related
How Much Cash To Have Stashed in a Savings Account at All Times
If you have the lucky problem of trying to figure out where to keep money above and beyond what you need to pay your monthly expenses, you may be uncertain as to how much is the right amount to keep...
This Is How Much the Average American Has in Their Checking and Savings Accounts
Many Americans have checking and savings accounts, but the average amount in those accounts can vary. It's important to realize that different kinds of accounts have different purposes, and this should impact how much you have in each. How much money do you have in your checking and savings accounts...
I Need Advice — I Owe $15K In Credit Card Debt And I Have No Clue How To Pay It Off
"I've built up credit card debt, and the interest is suffocating me. I now only use my card in emergencies, but I have no clue how to pay it off. Sometimes I need to use it to get a haul of groceries to feed my family. It helps us in that moment, until the next bill shows up — leaving us drowning more than the last month no matter how much I cut back. I generally eat one meal a day to cut back even more. How can I solve this?"
CNET
Can You Pay Utilities With a Credit Card?
Usually, your heating, electric, cable, internet and water bills prompt payment from your debit card or bank account. But if you're stretched thin one month, or are trying to earn as many points and rewards as possible out of your credit card, paying these bills with plastic might be the right move. Paying a utility bill with. a credit card can give you a few extra weeks to pay off your dues without interest accruing, or some extra points toward your next vacation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Thinking of Putting Your Emergency Savings in Stocks? Why Suze Orman Says That's a Big 'No'
It's important to find the right home for your emergency cash reserves.
FOXBusiness
Dave Ramsey's best advice for fixing credit card debt: 'People are hurting'
On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve voted to lift the benchmark federal funds rate by 75 basis points for the third straight month. The U.S. central bank is trying to get inflation under control with the most aggressive interest rate hikes in decades. Speaking to reporters about the rate hike, Fed...
Dear Penny: Should I Buy a $3M Annuity So I Never Worry About Money Again?
Please help me evaluate a tantalizing temptation. I am a 58-year-old single gay white male college graduate with no dependents. I worked hard, prospered, lived frugally and saved for over 30 years. In my early 50s, I was promoted beyond my skills and abilities and consequently floundered professionally. Currently, I...
Why a Savings Account Is the Wrong Choice for Your Retirement Savings
IRAs and 401(k)s are better options to save for retirement. Many seniors run into financial trouble when they enter retirement without much money in savings and realize their Social Security benefits won't pay enough to cover their living costs in full. That's why it's so important to start building a retirement nest egg from a young age -- ideally, as early as when you earn your first paycheck.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Suze Orman Is Worth Millions and Still Uses Coupons -- and You Should, Too
It really is worth your time. Financial expert Suze Orman believes you shouldn't pay more than you have to for any given item. She uses coupons regularly, even though she doesn't need the money. It's easy to find and use coupons, and the savings can add up. Financial guru Suze...
Comments / 0