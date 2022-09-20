ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I Need Advice — I Owe $15K In Credit Card Debt And I Have No Clue How To Pay It Off

"I've built up credit card debt, and the interest is suffocating me. I now only use my card in emergencies, but I have no clue how to pay it off. Sometimes I need to use it to get a haul of groceries to feed my family. It helps us in that moment, until the next bill shows up — leaving us drowning more than the last month no matter how much I cut back. I generally eat one meal a day to cut back even more. How can I solve this?"
Can You Pay Utilities With a Credit Card?

Usually, your heating, electric, cable, internet and water bills prompt payment from your debit card or bank account. But if you're stretched thin one month, or are trying to earn as many points and rewards as possible out of your credit card, paying these bills with plastic might be the right move. Paying a utility bill with. a credit card can give you a few extra weeks to pay off your dues without interest accruing, or some extra points toward your next vacation.
Why a Savings Account Is the Wrong Choice for Your Retirement Savings

IRAs and 401(k)s are better options to save for retirement. Many seniors run into financial trouble when they enter retirement without much money in savings and realize their Social Security benefits won't pay enough to cover their living costs in full. That's why it's so important to start building a retirement nest egg from a young age -- ideally, as early as when you earn your first paycheck.
