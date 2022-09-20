ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Margot Robbie reveals police shut down the set of her latest movie Amsterdam: 'You have to stop'

By Jimmy Briggs
 2 days ago

Margot Robbie has revealed the set of her latest movie was shut down by police.

The Australian actress, 32, said production on her film Amsterdam was halted by California police after the crew kept filming after their permit had expired.

She explained on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon that director David O. Russell and co-star Christian Bale were working so hard they forgot to stop.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JGV9n_0i3XGeh400
Margot Robbie (pictured on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon) has revealed the set of her latest movie was shut down by police 

'They're both so dedicated to this film and their craft that David never called "cut" on this film. So technically we didn't ever really stop,' she said.

This meant they went overtime and local authorities were called to get everyone to clear out.

Margot said: 'It was the last day of shooting and Christian was saying his dialogue and David's there and he's directing… but the permit was up.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0M0k57_0i3XGeh400
Margot told Jimmy Fallon (pictured) the cast and crew worked so hard they forgot to stop, which meant they were filming beyond their permit

Luckily, it happened on the last day of shooting so the film was successfully completed.

Amsterdam is a historical comedy set in the 1930s, and co-stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Christian Bale and Taylor Swift.

Margot was born in Dalby, Queensland, and later grew up on the Gold Coast.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05IqnS_0i3XGeh400
Margot (centre) co-stars with Christian Bale (left) and John David Washington (right) in Amsterdam, a 1930s-set comedy-drama

She has been married to film producer Tom Ackerley since 2016.

Margot will also star in the Barbie movie, which is being released next year.

Industry sources report she was paid a whopping US$12.5million (AU$18.6million) to appear in the first live-action movie based on the Mattel dolls.

Amsterdam is out in cinemas on October 7

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YgQq3_0i3XGeh400
Margot will also star in the live-action Barbie movie, which is being released next year 

