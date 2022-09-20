ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'All glory to god': Dane Jackson speaks out after horrifying neck injury in Bills' win over the Titans... with the cornerback and his team hopeful he has avoided major injury after scans

By Isabel Baldwin, Jake Fenner For Dailymail.Com
 2 days ago

After a terrifying looking neck injury in last night's Monday Night Football matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans, Bills CB Dane Jackson was released and walked out of the hospital and is recovering at home.

Jackson tweeted out his thanks for the fans' support Tuesday night

'All glory to God!! appreciate the love, support, and prayers from everyone. Bills mafia the best in the world!,' Jackson said in his tweet.

Jackson's head and neck bent back in a scary collision with a teammate during the Bills' 41-7 victory over Tennessee.

He was taken to the nearby Erie County Medical Center for tests but has been released after it was determined there was no major injury to his neck or spinal cord.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DM62D_0i3XGTvx00
Buffalo Bills cornerback Dane Jackson's head and neck bent back in scary collision Monday

The Bills confirmed Jackson has been allowed home but is undergoing further evaluation Tuesday morning.

Buffalo tweeted: 'Dane Jackson was transported last night to ECMC and underwent various tests which determined there was no major injury to his neck or spinal cord.

'He was released from the hospital and is undergoing further evaluation.'

Not only did Jackson leave hospital, but he even walked out himself, according to Mike Garafolo.

Speaking on the NFL Network, Garafolo said: 'Dane Jackson I am told, already home. He has been released from the hospital. In fact, he walked out of the hospital. And all indications are that he has avoided a major injury.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cF9yJ_0i3XGTvx00
 Jackson is reportedly already at home recovering after walking out hospital Monday night
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PjRig_0i3XGTvx00
The 25-year-old was loaded into the ambulance with players and fans both deeply concerned

Shortly after the incident, the Bills confirmed Jackson had full movement in his limbs and was getting a CT scan and an X-ray.

Jackson was hurt on a second-down play with 0:45 left in the first half against the Tennessee Titans after tackling receiver Treylon Burks from behind.

Coach Sean McDermott gave an update on Jackson following the Monday night game, he said: 'Dane Jackson has full movement in his extremities, which is good, but we are still awaiting more updates.

'I was able to see him in the ambulance at halftime and we are all sending our prayers to him.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25Efx5_0i3XGTvx00
Jackson exited the stadium in an ambulance after his Buffalo Bills teammates surrounded him

Safety Damar Hamlin added: 'Dane is my brother, so being in that moment and seeing something like that, it's a deep hit.

'We go way back. Even Rashad Weaver on the other sideline, he went to Pitt with us. He probably felt something like that, too. I'm hoping for the best. I'm praying for the best. I know he'll be OK if he told me he's OK.'

As Jackson lay on Burks' back, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds dived in late and struck his teammate directly in the helmet as Jackson's neck and head were sickeningly bent backward.

The Bills player's head was pushed by Titans running back, Hassan Haskins, as he attempted to move Jackson out of the way of his teammate.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DllmJ_0i3XGTvx00
The collision was scary for all watching but Buffalo have since reported he had 'full movement in extremities' shortly after and is now undergoing a CT-scan and X-rays at a local hospital
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rov1e_0i3XGTvx00
Teammates looked on with great concern as Jackson was put into an ambulance on the field

Trainers rushed to Jackson's aid before he was put on a stretcher and into the ambulance.

Teammates surrounded the 25-year-old until he was taken off the field as play was delayed for around 10 minutes.

As the Pennsylvania native left the field, Buffalo led 17-7 over their AFC South opponents. His team went on to win 41-7.

Jackson, in this third-year as an NFL player, was starting in place of the injured Tre'Davious White, who is currently rehabbing a left knee injury.

Jackson was the 239th pick in the 2020 NFL Draft and played college football at the University of Pittsburgh.

Sports
