ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin set to get 7th Fire Station

By Jaylon Banks
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VMWIS_0i3XGOlY00

Joplin, MO – Joplin will be getting its 7th Fire Station and is set to be completed in August of 2023.

The ideal cover radius for each fire station is two and a half miles– which has led the city of Joplin to add another station which is being paid for by the 2006 Public Safety Tax.

The new station will be located at 6720 E. 30th Street and will cover the Crossroads Industrial District.

With the expansion, Joplin Fire is facing more staffing challenges, “At the first of the year, we’re going to open up another academy like we did just a few months ago”, said Gerald Ezell, Koplin Fire Chief.

If you would like to know what Joplin Fire Stations are near you click here .

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Apartment building fire in Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just after 5:30 a.m. Thursday morning Joplin E-911 Dispatch received multiple reports of an apartment building fire at 1921 E 9th. Flames were visible above the neighborhood that lies along the north side of the railroad tracks at 9th and Connecticut.  Kids in this neighborhood attend Eastmorland Elementary School. “First arriving units found a two story ‘four-plex’...
JOPLIN, MO
sgfcitizen.org

Colony of cats at old homeless camp west of Springfield rescued

After Greene County Sheriff Jim Arnott told a KY3 reporter that his deputies were clearing a homeless camp in the woods just west of Springfield a few weeks ago, a woman who had been bringing food to those unsheltered folks (and their cats) approached Leslie Sawyer for help. Sawyer is...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Joplin Fire Stations#Koam News#Rewritten
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Woman wanted in Springfield, Mo. has ties to Joplin

GREENE COUNTY, Mo. — A woman with Joplin ties is being sought by authorities in Greene County and the Springfield Area Crime Stoppers features her as the Fugitive of the Week. Randi Joann Gross, 33, “active felony Greene County warrant for, failure to appear – stealing a firearm / unlawful use of weapon and possession of a controlled substance along...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News to Know: One man sent to hospital and students get health screenings

McDonald Co., MO. — A collision with a dog causes a serious crash in McDonald County about six miles south of Rocky Comfort. A 2006 Suzuki GSX R600 motorcycle driven by Dustin Stephens struck a dog in the roadway which caused the motorcycle to leave the road and overturn. Stephens was transported to Freeman West in Joplin by ambulance with moderate injuries. The passenger — Jamie Stephens — was airlifted to Freeman West with serious injuries.
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
webbcity.net

WEBB CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT

11:24 – Officers were dispatched to Madison and 13th streets for a possible stolen moped in the area. 16:44 – I observed a male on a black mini bike at 12th and Jefferson streets who was revoked. A traffic stop was made and a 45-year-old male was issued a citation for driving while revoked.
WEBB CITY, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Parsons Police investigating after two dogs shot

PARSONS, Kan. (KOAM) – The Parsons Police Department is investigating two dogs shot in the town on Thursday. According to a PPD release, officers responded at 11:37 a.m. to the 1500 block of Grand. Witnesses told police that a man between 20 and 40-years-old shot a pitbull with three legs in one of those legs. A veterinarian had to later...
PARSONS, KS
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: Newton county firefighters take on a blaze and Pittsburg public library provides a safe haven for banned books

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – About 4 p.m. Tuesday reports near Downstream Casino of a large plume of smoke that was visible from I-44. Newton County Central Dispatch was alerted to a fire in the 410o block of Greenwood Drive. Redings Mill Fire, Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, Newton County Ambulance responded. Quapaw Fire & EMS and Joplin Fire Dept were requested as mutual aid. Click here for more information about this story.
NEWTON COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

GMFS Carthage Maple Leaf Festival!

Its that time of year again! The 56th Annual Maple Leaf Festival in Carthage is happening October 8th through the 15th! The Carthage Chamber of Commerce and Mercy come together to tell us what to look forward to for this wonderful Autumn Festival!
CARTHAGE, MO
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Miami has new ordinance to deal with stray, dangerous animals

MIAMI, Okla. – The City of Miami enacts a new ordinance to help deal with stray, dangerous or unwanted dogs and cats. The City Council approved the new Animal Control Ordinance (Chapter 4) during Monday’s meeting. It includes a “trap, neuter and return” policy for stray community cats. All dogs and other animals as listed in the ordinance brought to the shelter or taken in by Animal Control will be spayed or neutered and vaccinated, unless proof of such is provided, before release to owners or adoption proceeds.
MIAMI, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
12K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy