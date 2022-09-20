Joplin set to get 7th Fire Station

Joplin, MO – Joplin will be getting its 7th Fire Station and is set to be completed in August of 2023.

The ideal cover radius for each fire station is two and a half miles– which has led the city of Joplin to add another station which is being paid for by the 2006 Public Safety Tax.

The new station will be located at 6720 E. 30th Street and will cover the Crossroads Industrial District.

With the expansion, Joplin Fire is facing more staffing challenges, “At the first of the year, we’re going to open up another academy like we did just a few months ago”, said Gerald Ezell, Koplin Fire Chief.

If you would like to know what Joplin Fire Stations are near you click here .

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KOAM NEWS NOW. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.