1 dead, 2 hospitalized after suspected overdose: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department received a call around 3:40 Monday afternoon for one person passed out in a business and two males passed out in a nearby alley on California Avenue.

Police said emergency responders administered Narcan to the three. Two people survived but the third was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

