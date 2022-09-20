ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

1 dead, 2 hospitalized after suspected overdose: BPD

By Jacqueline Gutierrez
KGET
KGET
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Xp5LM_0i3XG8jB00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department received a call around 3:40 Monday afternoon for one person passed out in a business and two males passed out in a nearby alley on California Avenue.

Police said emergency responders administered Narcan to the three. Two people survived but the third was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KGET

KCSO searching for at-risk 17-year-old with autism

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find a missing 17-year-old with autism who is considered at-risk and was last seen Thursday afternoon. Deputies are searching for Abel Ortega, 17. He was last seen at around 3 p.m. in the area of Linda Vista Drive near Hurrle Avenue, […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
Bakersfield Now

2 pets dead after 2-alarm house fire in Southwest Bakersfield

Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Two pets are dead after fire crews battle a two-alarm house fire in Southwest Bakersfield. The Bakersfield Fire Department said crews were called Thursday morning at around 10:20 at a home on Phaffle Drive. According to the fire department, there was moderate damage to the...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO asks for public’s help in 2021 Tehachapi homicide investigation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County homicide investigators are asking for help in solving the death of a man found in Tehachapi last year. The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday it is asking for help in the shooting death of Gabriel Barraza-Acosta. Barraza-Acosta’s body was found near Highway 58 about a mile west of […]
TEHACHAPI, CA
KGET

1 dead after hit and run in Oildale

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run collision Wednesday evening in Oildale that left one man dead. CHP deputies responded to the collision at Roberts Lane and Belmont Avenue just after 9:30 p.m. A pickup truck traveling westbound struck a male pedestrian walking outside of a cross-walk within the #2 […]
OILDALE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bakersfield, CA
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KGET

KCSO identifies pedestrian struck by multiple vehicles in Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Coroner’s office identified the pedestrian who died after being hit multiple times by vehicles on Sept. 16. in northwest Bakersfield, according to KCSO. Bakersfield police said a preliminary investigation showed multiple vehicles struck a pedestrian that was laying in the roadway in the 11800 block of Olive Drive. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Ride safety and new security detail at the Kern County Fair

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Fair safety is a serious topic that people across Kern County are concerned about. Whether it’s about the rides or security, people want to know, just how safe is the fair? Fair rides are known to have a negative stereotype. Big, dangerous and put together just a day or two before […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
L.A. Weekly

Francisco Saldivar Killed in Bicycle Accident on Highway 43 [Shafter, CA]

Bicyclist Fatally Struck by Vehicle near Cherry Street. The fatal collision happened around 2:05 a.m., north of Cherry Street, per initial reports. According to the investigators, a vehicle struck the bicyclist for reasons currently under investigation. Consequently, responding officials declared 44-year-old Francisco Saldivar dead at the scene. At this time,...
SHAFTER, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bpd#Police#Nexstar Media Inc
KGET

BPD investigating suspected auto theft

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a woman who is suspected of being involved in an auto theft. The woman allegedly test-drove a vehicle using a stolen license on Sept. 5 at around 6:37 p.m., according to BPD. The woman never returned and the vehicle is […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
L.A. Weekly

2 Injured in Semi-Truck Accident on Highway 58 [Kern County, CA]

Truck Collision near Keene Resulted in Serious Injuries. Kern County firefighters responded to the incident around 1:30 a.m., east of Keene. According to the report, the collision involves three semi-trailer trucks. Responding officials found the cab of one of the trucks crashed into a trailer of another. In addition, rescuers...
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Fatal hit-and-run murder charges dropped

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Second-degree murder charges have been dropped against two men charged in a deadly hit-and-run crash. Investigators said three vehicles were racing when they became airborne at the intersection of Panama Lane and Stine Road in March 2021. One of the drivers was killed and the driver and passenger of another vehicle […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

1 arrested during traffic stop turned suspected meth bust: KCSO

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested an individual who allegedly had 20 grams of suspected methamphetamine during a traffic stop. Deputies arrested Michael Strickland, 43, near Sierra Highway and Rosamond Boulevard on Tuesday around 8 p.m., according to the sheriff’s office. After a search of Strickland’s vehicle deputies found a vial […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Bakersfield street vendor’s food thrown away outside Fresno concert

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Social media users are calling an encounter between the Fresno County Department of Public Health and a Central Valley street vendor an ‘injustice.’ In a viral video from Friday night outside the Save Mart Center after a concert, the health department is seen tossing away hot dogs after finding out the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Vehicle crashes into pole in downtown Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A vehicle collided with a street pole at the intersection of 24th Street and M Street Tuesday morning, according to 17 News crew. The accident happened just after 9:38 a.m. and 17 News crew reported all passengers involved in the crash are out of the vehicle and walking. This is a […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Man arrested in connection to Cherry Street killing

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Police Department officials said an arrest has been made in connection to the murder of a man in central Bakersfield Saturday. Sunday, BPD officers arrested Seth Mills, 26, on Lincoln Avenue near Hurrle Avenue in Oildale in connection to the murder of James Quair, according to police. Mills was booked […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YourCentralValley.com

60-year-old on a bike arrested in Porterville, police say

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 60-year-old woman described by police as operating a bicycle in an unsafe manner was arrested after officers say she was found with methamphetamine with the intent to distribute. According to the Porterville Police Department, Yolanda Hernandez was seen on Tuesday at around 8:00 p.m. in the area of Walnut Avenue […]
PORTERVILLE, CA
KGET

KGET

26K+
Followers
13K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy