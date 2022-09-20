Read full article on original website
KCTV 5
Jury finds David Jungerman guilty of first-degree murder, armed criminal action
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Just after 5 p.m. Thursday, a jury announced they had reached a verdict in the first-degree murder trial of 84-year-old David Jungerman for the fatal 2017 shooting of 39-year-old Tom Pickert in his Brookside front yard. A jury found Jungerman guilty on both counts of...
KCTV 5
David Jungerman’s defense team expected to call additional witnesses Thursday in first-degree murder trial
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Thursday, David Jungerman’s defense team is expected to continue calling witnesses in his first-degree murder trial. Jungerman is charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action for the fatal 2017 shooting of attorney Tom Pickert in his Brookside front yard. Jungerman’s defense team...
Former Oak Park teacher, coach serving 30-day shock time
Former North Kansas City School District teacher and Oak Park coach pleaded guilty to sexual contact with a student in Clay County.
Kansas City landlord charged in attack over unpaid rent
Prosecutors charged a Kansas City landlord with assault after a man claims he was severely beaten over unpaid rent.
KCTV 5
KC Unsolved: Daughter still searches for justice 12 years after Ronald Burns homicide
RIVERSIDE, Mo (KCTV) — For more than 12 years, a daughter has waited to see her father’s killer caught. Erricka McCullen insists she won’t give up on receiving justice for her dad. McCullen remembers her father, Ronald Burns, as a giving and caring man who did not...
Grandview police search for evidence linked to murder suspect
Grandview police are looking for anyone who may have bought a chest-style freezer in 2021 from Michael Hendricks, a suspect in a murder case.
KMBC.com
Kansas City mother, police still seeking answers in 22-month-old's death
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Two years after a toddler was shot and killed in Kansas City, Missouri, his family and police are still pleading for answers. Twenty-two-month-old Tyron Payton was killed on Sept. 21, 2020, when someone opened fire on a car he was in with his parents. KMBC 9 spoke with his mother about her frustration and her message for the person who took her son's life.
KCTV 5
Lawrence man pleads guilty to sales tax theft, sentenced to jail
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - A Lawrence man has pleaded guilty to the theft of sales tax funds and has been sentenced to jail for the crimes. Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says James Morey, 68, of Lawrence, pleaded guilty to two counts of theft related to sales tax and was ordered to pay nearly $55,000 in restitution as well as a 30-day jail sentence.
KCTV 5
Possible ‘antique explosive device’ found inside Harrisonville building
HARRISONVILLE, Mo. (KCTV) - A portion of S. Main Street in Harrisonville, Missouri, has been closed after a crew found what is possibly an “antique explosive device.”. According to the Harrisonville Police Department, the construction crew found the item inside a building. No further details about it are currently available.
KMBC.com
Kansas City police locate and reunite non-verbal child with his family
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department says they have successfully reunited a child with his family. KCPD sent out a tweet Thursday that they had found a little boy who is non-verbal and had wandered out of his home a several weeks earlier. Authorities say...
KCTV 5
KC police think woman killed in Tuesday shooting was not ‘intended target’
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department has identified a woman who was fatally shot on Tuesday evening, adding that they think she wasn’t “the intended target.”. Just before 6:15 p.m., officers were called to the 3500 block of Cypress Ave. after someone heard...
kttn.com
Woman in custody after Cameron School District placed on lockdown
Cameron Police Chief Rick Bashor reports a woman was taken into custody without incident the morning of September 22nd after an incident that caused the Cameron School District to be placed on lockdown. The Cameron Police Department 911 Center received a call about a disturbance in the area of Fourth...
kcur.org
Jackson County to pay $405,000 to settle two lawsuits related to ‘Bra-Gate’ scandal
The cases concerned a 2019 policy that required women to remove their underwire bras when entering the Jackson County Detention Center. The Jackson County Legislature has agreed to pay $405,000 to two longtime employees of the Jackson County Detention Center who filed sex discrimination lawsuits against the county after they were required to remove their underwire bras to pass through metal detectors at the jail in 2019.
Kansas City investigating if large event violated plea agreement at Westside home
A neighbor’s video from Friday night shows a catering van and a Cadillac stretch limousine in front of a Kansas City home on Jefferson Street.
KCTV 5
Police present at GM plant in KCK after ‘disgruntled employee’ makes ‘threatening comments’
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - If you saw some police at the General Motors plant in KCK, it appears it was simply because they were asked to drive around the lot after a disgruntled worker made threatening comments. KCTV5 News received a handful of phone calls Thursday afternoon around 3:30...
Driver dies from injuries following I-49 crash in Belton
Officers responded to the crash just before 11:30 a.m. at southbound Interstate 49, just south of 155th Street.
Police investigate Independence student with unloaded gun at middle school
According to the Osage Trail Middle School principal, administrators and the SRO responded after a student brought a gun to campus.
KCTV 5
Roger Golubski speaks with KCTV5 from his Edwardsville home
EDWARDSVILLE, Kan. (KCTV) - Roger Golubski, a former KCK detective facing federal charges, is awaiting trial at his home. When a KCTV5 crew knocked on his door, Golubski answered. He directed all questions to his defense attorney, Tom Lemon. On Monday, Judge Rachel Schwartz denied a request to keep Golubski...
KMBC.com
Kansas City police ask for help finding teenage girl last seen Monday
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Police in Kansas City are asking for help finding a 15-year-old girl. Authorities said Jada White was last seen on Monday in the area of 81st Street and Wabash Avenue. She was wearing a black shirt, dark blue sweatpants, and black Nike slide-on flip-flops. Police...
KMBC.com
Extra police called to GM Fairfax Plant Thursday
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Extra police officers were called to the GM Fairfax Plant on Thursday afternoon. KMBC reached out to a GM spokesman, who released the following statement:. "We have a third party who was escorted off property after making threatening comments. When the threat was received, we...
