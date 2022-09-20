Read full article on original website
Jury recommends Kevon Lawless serve life sentence, convicted of double murder
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In court on Thursday, a jury recommended that Kevon Lawless serve life sentence without parole. The jury returned a guilty verdict in the case against Lawless regarding the murders of Brandon Waddles and his 3-year-old daughter Trinity Randolph. Lawless was found guilty of murder and burglary...
WLKY.com
Louisville teen avoids prison time for connection to deadly shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville teenager will not be serving any prison time for his role in a deadly shooting that happened in 2021. Tameron Meadows, 18, was sentenced to five years probation in court on Thursday. Meadows pleaded guilty to the facilitation to murder in the death of...
Jury finds Kevon Lawless guilty after five-day trial
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The jury found Kevon Lawless guilty of murder and burglary Wednesday night. They had been deliberating since Wednesday afternoon. Before the deliberating, they heard closing statements from the defense attorneys and prosecutors. Judge McKay Chauvin sent one woman home after she said she was unable to...
Wave 3
Murder suspect arraigned, bond tripled
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man arrested for a homicide that happened this summer in the Auburndale neighborhood has been arraigned. Jorge Ortiz Parra, 34, is charged with murder in the July 7 death of Emilio Suarez, 41. He is also facing an assault charge for the shooting of a second man who survived his injuries.
leoweekly.com
Former Louisville Cop Involved In McAtee Case Has Change Of Plea Hearing Scheduled, Could Face Less Prison Time
Former Louisville police officer Katie Crews could face a maximum of one year in prison instead of ten for firing pepper balls in the moments before West End BBQ chef David McAtee was killed, a “superseding information” document filed by federal prosecutors on Tuesday said. The superseding indictment,...
WLKY.com
Jury finds man guilty of murdering Louisville 3-year-old, her father
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A jury began deliberating Wednesday the fate of a man accused of killing a 3-year-old Louisville girl and her father. The jury finished deliberating late Wednesday night and found Kevon Lawless guilty on all counts. He was being charged with two counts of murder and one...
Wave 3
Attempted carjacking in Taylor Berry neighborhood sends man to hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - 18-year-old woman asked a man for a ride, then allegedly tried to steal his car with his daughter inside. It happened 4:30 Thursday afternoon in the Taylor Berry neighborhood. The woman crashed the car into an auto repair business where one man was hurt. “Boom,” witness...
WKBW-TV
Man convicted of shooting 2 Indiana judges outside restaurant in 2019
One of the men charged in connection to a May 2019 shooting of judges outside a downtown White Castle restaurant has been found guilty of aggravated battery and other crimes. Brandon Kaiser was convicted on seven out of eight felony charges and one misdemeanor by a jury after a 3-day jury trial.
WLKY.com
Man who killed woman in Radcliff right after his prison release sentenced to 70 years
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — A convicted felon murdered a woman just two months after he was released from prison. Now, he's going back behind bars. Angela Kerr was shot and killed at a Radcliff home on March 12, 2021. "She was a loving, kind person. Heart of gold, sometimes...
Wave 3
Name of incarcerated person who died at Metro Corrections released
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man being held at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections died in custody Thursday morning. Around 3:30 a.m., LMDC officers discovered the inmate had attempted suicide. Officers started life-saving measures and called for assistance. Corrections medical staff and EMS crews arrived and took over, but the inmate died at the scene.
WLKY.com
Jury recommends life sentence for Louisville man who killed 3-year-old, her father
A jury has recommended two life sentences without parole for the man convicted of killing a 3-year-old girl and her father. The jury finished deliberating late Wednesday night and found Kevon Lawless guilty on all counts. On Thursday, the jury recommended that Kevon Lawless serve life sentences for both murders...
Wave 3
Lawless trial day 4: Doorbell camera captures murder and alleged shooter’s getaway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Day four of trial for Kevon Lawless continued Tuesday. Lawless is charged with murder for allegedly shooting and killing three-year-old Trinity Randolph and her father, Brandon Waddles in Aug. 2020. The Commonwealth introduced new video evidence that includes audio and video of the shooting from across...
Wave 3
Man facing charges in connection to Hikes Lane shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested on Tuesday in connection to a double homicide at 3344 Hikes Lane. Edgar Cruz Hernandez, 18, appeared in jail court on Wednesday with two charges of murder and one charge of tampering with evidence. His arrest slip stated that he is the...
Wave 3
Man arrested after police pursuit through Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested after a a police pursuit through Louisville Thursday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to the 6500 block of Bardstown Road to an active bank hold up around 12:45p.m. Corey Ware, 28, allegedly stole an undetermined amount of...
48-year-old victim in July double shooting ID'd; suspect taken into custody, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man has been arrested in connection to a double shooting that left a man dead in July. Jorge Ortiz-Parra was taken into custody Tuesday on murder and assault charges. The shooting happened in the 7300 block of Southside Drive near Palatka Road on July...
LMPD ID's, arrests man for May double homicide
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man in connection to a double murder from May 2022. Edgar Hernandez, 18, has been charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. He was taken into custody on Tuesday without incident. The Jefferson County Coroner said the victims, Kahlil...
Incarcerated person dies at LMDC despite life-saving efforts, police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An internal investigation is underway after Louisville Metro Department of Corrections (LMDC) officers discovered that an incarcerated person had taken their life early Thursday morning. Jail officials say they found 39-year-old Buddy Stevens around 3 a.m. and officers immediately began life-saving measures and called for assistance.
Jefferson County Public School Police investigating school bus incident
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Public School Police Department is investigating after an adult allegedly threatened a bus of middle school students. In a letter sent to parents, Noe Middle School Principal Jennifer Cave said students were waiting to board a bus to the school when a parent walked up to the group and started asking several questions.
WLKY.com
Louisville man charged with murder in 2020 found not guilty
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man charged with murder is free. A jury found Zerric Baskett not guilty after a weeklong trial. Baskett was arrested in May of 2020 for shooting Carl Johnson Jr. He told officers at the time that he shot Johnson out of fear after the...
