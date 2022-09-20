ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

WHAS11

Jury finds Kevon Lawless guilty after five-day trial

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The jury found Kevon Lawless guilty of murder and burglary Wednesday night. They had been deliberating since Wednesday afternoon. Before the deliberating, they heard closing statements from the defense attorneys and prosecutors. Judge McKay Chauvin sent one woman home after she said she was unable to...
Wave 3

Murder suspect arraigned, bond tripled

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man arrested for a homicide that happened this summer in the Auburndale neighborhood has been arraigned. Jorge Ortiz Parra, 34, is charged with murder in the July 7 death of Emilio Suarez, 41. He is also facing an assault charge for the shooting of a second man who survived his injuries.
Wave 3

Name of incarcerated person who died at Metro Corrections released

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man being held at the Louisville Metro Department of Corrections died in custody Thursday morning. Around 3:30 a.m., LMDC officers discovered the inmate had attempted suicide. Officers started life-saving measures and called for assistance. Corrections medical staff and EMS crews arrived and took over, but the inmate died at the scene.
Wave 3

Man facing charges in connection to Hikes Lane shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested on Tuesday in connection to a double homicide at 3344 Hikes Lane. Edgar Cruz Hernandez, 18, appeared in jail court on Wednesday with two charges of murder and one charge of tampering with evidence. His arrest slip stated that he is the...
Wave 3

Man arrested after police pursuit through Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man was arrested after a a police pursuit through Louisville Thursday afternoon. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, officers responded to the 6500 block of Bardstown Road to an active bank hold up around 12:45p.m. Corey Ware, 28, allegedly stole an undetermined amount of...
WHAS11

LMPD ID's, arrests man for May double homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have arrested a man in connection to a double murder from May 2022. Edgar Hernandez, 18, has been charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence. He was taken into custody on Tuesday without incident. The Jefferson County Coroner said the victims, Kahlil...
WHAS11

Jefferson County Public School Police investigating school bus incident

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Public School Police Department is investigating after an adult allegedly threatened a bus of middle school students. In a letter sent to parents, Noe Middle School Principal Jennifer Cave said students were waiting to board a bus to the school when a parent walked up to the group and started asking several questions.
WLKY.com

Louisville man charged with murder in 2020 found not guilty

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man charged with murder is free. A jury found Zerric Baskett not guilty after a weeklong trial. Baskett was arrested in May of 2020 for shooting Carl Johnson Jr. He told officers at the time that he shot Johnson out of fear after the...
WHAS11

WHAS11

