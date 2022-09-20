ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

atlantafi.com

Here Are The Best Things To Do In Buckhead

Atlanta’s priciest ZIP code is located in Buckhead. If you’re visiting the area for the first time, you’d be glad to know that there are several great things to do around Buckhead. Despite Buckhead’s national recognition as a financial district, the village has a growing residential population,...
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

3 Great Burger Places in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out with your family and friends from time to time, I have put together three amazing burger spots in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already tried them. All of them are known for serving truly delicious burgers that melt in your mouth.
GEORGIA STATE
Alina Andras

3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia

While there are many other beautiful states that are much more popular that Georgia, this is still a state that you should explore next time you have the chance. That's because there is something for everybody in Georgia, so no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. So if you have never visited this beautiful state, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Georgia that make for a good start. All of them are great options for both a weekend getaway, as well as a longer vacation or even just a quick stop along the way, if that's the only option you have time for.
GEORGIA STATE
Reason.com

Is This Atlanta Streetcar 'The Worst Transit Project of All Time'?

Twenty-three years ago, Atlanta-native and architecture and urban planning student Ryan Gravel had an experience that opened his mind to what urban living could be. "My senior year I spent abroad in Paris and lived without a car for a year and traveled by train everywhere," says Gravel. "And within a month of arriving, I had lost 15 pounds. I was in the best shape of my life because I was walking everywhere, and the role of the physical city was made clear to me in a way it really had never been before."
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

5 of the best things you can do in Atlanta this weekend

It’s fall, y’all, and the weather is finally here to prove it! This weekend is forecasted to be beautiful with highs in the low 80′s, so break out your best fall fit and get out there and make the most of this season. Here are five fun...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Big festival weekend ahead in Atlanta

The weather looks perfect for the slew of festivals happening this weekend – Sept. 23-25 – including art, film, food, and music.  East Atlanta Strut –The annual festival in East Atlanta Village is Saturday from noon – 6 p.m. with arts and crafts, food and drink, a parade, live music, general quirkiness, and more.  Sandy Springs […] The post Big festival weekend ahead in Atlanta appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Alina Andras

3 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia

If you happen to live in Georgia and you also love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should visit if you haven't already.
GEORGIA STATE
multifamilybiz.com

Aventon Companies Enters Atlanta Market With Development of 300-Unit Aventon Exchange Apartment Community in Gwinnett County

ATLANTA, GA - Aventon Companies, a prominent, vertically integrated, multifamily developer with active projects throughout the mid-Atlantic and Southeast, announced it has entered the Atlanta market. Aventon Exchange will be a 300-unit, Class A development spread over 16 acres, located at the Northeast corner of Buford Drive and Old Peachtree Road.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantafi.com

Sweet Auburn Music Fest 2022: Time, Date, Info, Lineup

Are you ready for some great live music? The Sweet Auburn Music Fest (SAMF) is happening on Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25, 2022, in Atlanta. SAMF is one of the South’s largest multi-genre music festivals. The Sweet Auburn Music Fest will be located at Walden Middle School...
ATLANTA, GA

