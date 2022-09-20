Read full article on original website
Related
atlantafi.com
Here Are The Best Things To Do In Buckhead
Atlanta’s priciest ZIP code is located in Buckhead. If you’re visiting the area for the first time, you’d be glad to know that there are several great things to do around Buckhead. Despite Buckhead’s national recognition as a financial district, the village has a growing residential population,...
3 Great Burger Places in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia and you love to go out with your family and friends from time to time, I have put together three amazing burger spots in Georgia that you should definitely visit if you haven't already tried them. All of them are known for serving truly delicious burgers that melt in your mouth.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Georgia
While there are many other beautiful states that are much more popular that Georgia, this is still a state that you should explore next time you have the chance. That's because there is something for everybody in Georgia, so no matter how you prefer to spend your time, you will most definitely find something for your liking here. So if you have never visited this beautiful state, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Georgia that make for a good start. All of them are great options for both a weekend getaway, as well as a longer vacation or even just a quick stop along the way, if that's the only option you have time for.
World Cup sets deadline for developers to bring new life downtown
Atlanta developers are on the clock to deliver projects ahead of the 2026 World Cup.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WGMD Radio
Buckhead secession: Leader in ritzy Atlanta suburb says residents not getting what they ‘need and deserve’
An elected official representing Atlanta’s Buckhead neighborhood said those living in the suburb, which is at the center of an ongoing secession effort, are not getting what they “need and deserve” and have been neglected by city government. Leaders pushing for Buckhead to become its own entity...
Is This Atlanta Streetcar 'The Worst Transit Project of All Time'?
Twenty-three years ago, Atlanta-native and architecture and urban planning student Ryan Gravel had an experience that opened his mind to what urban living could be. "My senior year I spent abroad in Paris and lived without a car for a year and traveled by train everywhere," says Gravel. "And within a month of arriving, I had lost 15 pounds. I was in the best shape of my life because I was walking everywhere, and the role of the physical city was made clear to me in a way it really had never been before."
AccessAtlanta
5 of the best things you can do in Atlanta this weekend
It’s fall, y’all, and the weather is finally here to prove it! This weekend is forecasted to be beautiful with highs in the low 80′s, so break out your best fall fit and get out there and make the most of this season. Here are five fun...
This Is Georgia's Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Big festival weekend ahead in Atlanta
The weather looks perfect for the slew of festivals happening this weekend – Sept. 23-25 – including art, film, food, and music. East Atlanta Strut –The annual festival in East Atlanta Village is Saturday from noon – 6 p.m. with arts and crafts, food and drink, a parade, live music, general quirkiness, and more. Sandy Springs […] The post Big festival weekend ahead in Atlanta appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
Rare Buckhead Estate Hits Market
Between its private and wooded location, luxurious amenities and finishes, and its proximity to the bustling city life, this newly listed Buckhead estate is truly a hidden gem in the Atlanta area.
OPINION: History of South Atlanta neighborhood is a legacy to be honored
Opinion: Preserving the character and history of Atlanta communities also requires a certain rootedness and desire to make connections between the past and present.
3 Amazing Steakhouses in Georgia
If you happen to live in Georgia and you also love to go out with your friends and family members from time to time then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Georgia that you should visit if you haven't already.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Former adult entertainer attempting to save metro Atlanta girls from similar circumstance
ATLANTA — As a former strip club dancer, fighting to rescue girls and women from sex trafficking is personal for Kasey McClure. That’s why on Thursday night she led the so-called “Unholy Tour” once again. It’s a bus tour meant to motivate those on board to take steps to save lives.
HOPE Atlanta distributes meals to women and children
HOPE Atlanta and Georgia’s Own Credit Union joined forces Thursday to distribute hot meals to housing insecure women and...
Range Rover goes up in flames on Peachtree Street in Buckhead
ATLANTA — Crews are investigating how a Range Rover SUV went up in flames late Thursday night. A Channel 2 Action News employee driving down Peachtree Street in Buckhead when he spotted a car on fire near Collier Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
multifamilybiz.com
Aventon Companies Enters Atlanta Market With Development of 300-Unit Aventon Exchange Apartment Community in Gwinnett County
ATLANTA, GA - Aventon Companies, a prominent, vertically integrated, multifamily developer with active projects throughout the mid-Atlantic and Southeast, announced it has entered the Atlanta market. Aventon Exchange will be a 300-unit, Class A development spread over 16 acres, located at the Northeast corner of Buford Drive and Old Peachtree Road.
Atlanta Race Riot? Or Massacre?
In Atlanta, a growing movement among historians and others to rename the "1906 Atlanta Race Riot" the "1906 Atlanta Race Massacre."
Tennessee Tribune
Judge Slashes $100M Payout to Elderly Black Man Paralyzed by Atlanta Cop for Panhandling
ATLANTA, GA — Amassive nine-figure payout awarded to an elderly Black man left paralyzed from an encounter with a violently overzealous police officer in Georgia’s capital city has been slashed by more than half after a judge agreed that Atlanta shouldn’t have to pay so much despite the brutal nature of the case.
atlantafi.com
Sweet Auburn Music Fest 2022: Time, Date, Info, Lineup
Are you ready for some great live music? The Sweet Auburn Music Fest (SAMF) is happening on Friday, September 23 through Sunday, September 25, 2022, in Atlanta. SAMF is one of the South’s largest multi-genre music festivals. The Sweet Auburn Music Fest will be located at Walden Middle School...
How you can take your kids to these Georgia attractions for free or a discount
Enjoying sites and adventures around the state doesn’t have to break the bank
Comments / 0