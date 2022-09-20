SAN FRANCISCO -- An Uber driver and his passenger had a close call in San Francisco Thursday morning when a tree came crashing down on the driver's car.Uber driver Obed Kusman and his fare were near the intersection of 8th and Market at around 9 a.m. when the falling tree brought their trip to a sudden end."Suddenly, a tree just fall down on my car," said Kusman. "Really scary moment. I mean, you can see. Look at my car."The tree smashed in his car's windshield. His passenger didn't have time to stick around"He had to catch a flight. He took...

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO