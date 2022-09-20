ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

KRON4 News

Check out SF's newest Muni stops (and when they open)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Shuttle service for the Central Subway lines — decades in the making — will begin Nov. 19, the San Francisco Municipal Transportation Agency announced earlier this week. This means commuters and tourists will finally be able to travel from the newly-constructed Muni station at 4th and Brannan streets to the Chinatown/Rose […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

The long-awaited Central Subway now has an opening date

There is a light at the end of the tunnel. The Central Subway, a transit project that's been under construction for more than a decade, finally has a "soft" opening date. Starting Nov. 19, the Central Subway will be open on weekends as a short line, running from Chinatown to Fourth and Brannan. The line will be fare-free through November and December. ...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Day Around the Bay: The Oldest Living Californian, an Oakland Resident, Has Died

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday. "After experiencing symptoms and self-quarantining at home this week, Mayor Schaaf has tested positive for COVID. She'll follow CDC guidelines before returning to public events," according to a statement from her spokesperson Justin Berton. [NBC Bay Area]. The oldest...
OAKLAND, CA
oaklandside.org

Popular Mexican spot leaves Oakland for San Francisco

It's always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this weekly report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They're always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
OAKLAND, CA
San Francisco Examiner

A new train tunnel across the bay? Here are early maps

Since launching in early 2021, the Link21 project to create a new train tunnel across the San Francisco Bay has offered grand plans but few specifics. But now, that's begun to change. This week, the project's planners released the most detailed maps yet showing the possible route of the train tunnel — or tunnels, as the case may be. At a meeting of the governing body of the Capitol Corridor,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Falling tree smashes Uber driver's windshield in downtown San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO -- An Uber driver and his passenger had a close call in San Francisco Thursday morning when a tree came crashing down on the driver's car.Uber driver Obed Kusman and his fare were near the intersection of 8th and Market at around 9 a.m. when the falling tree brought their trip to a sudden end."Suddenly, a tree just fall down on my car," said Kusman. "Really scary moment. I mean, you can see. Look at my car."The tree smashed in his car's windshield. His passenger didn't have time to stick around"He had to catch a flight. He took...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
San Francisco Examiner

Bayview shooting injures 2, reroutes Muni buses, rail

San Francisco police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon shooting that injured two people near the Palou Avenue and Third Street Muni stop. Two people were hospitalized with injuries that weren't life-threatening, the San Francisco Police Department told The Examiner on Thursday morning. The San Francisco Metropolitan Transportation Agency rerouted five buses and the T-Third Street light rail for about three hours. A police spokesperson told The Examiner on Thursday that...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Man attacked outside San Francisco home

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) –  A 51-year-old man is shaken after he was attacked by a stranger in San Francisco's Mission District. It happened around 11:45 p.m. Tuesday night when the man was walking his dog near 18th Street and Valencia Street.  KRON4 spoke to the victim's son. He and his wife had to rush from […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Japantown Peace Plaza Redesign Gets $6 Million Boost From the State

Assemblymember Phil Ting brought home the bacon Tuesday, announcing $6 million in state funding to revitalize Japantown Peace Plaza, which hasn't seen an upgrade in 20 years. Japantown Peace Plaza is a vibrant community space that hosts some of San Francisco's favorite events — during maybe, like, four or...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Dozens of bowls found on top of SF buildings

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Somebody is placing bowls on the rooftop of multiple San Francisco buildings. It is unknown at this time who is mysteriously leaving these bowls on top of the buildings. A Reddit user (u/kimboallan) posted pictures on a San Francisco Reddit page that has 371,000 members. The user says the bowls were […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFist

Surprise! Morrissey Announces Show at Castro Theatre

OG emo crooner Morrissey is coming back to the Bay Area this fall, and he's the first semi-major musical act to be announced at the Castro Theatre amid its transformation into a live-performance venue at the hands of Another Planet Entertainment. Another Planet announced the November 19 Morrissey show Tuesday...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

