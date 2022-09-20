ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Let’s take a look at the 2023 Spokane Indians schedule

By Vincent Saglimbeni
 2 days ago
SPOKANE, Wash. — When one season ends, another begins.

The Spokane Indians announced its schedule for the 2023 Northwest League season. Opening Day is April 7th in Vancouver and ends on September 10th in Hillsboro.

The first game at Avista Stadium will be on April 11th against the defending champions, the Eugene Emeralds.

The Indians will play in 132 games, playing 66 games at home over 11 homestands. The Indians will have home games during Memorial Day Weekend (May 26-28), Mother’s Day (May 14), Father’s Day (June 18), and the 4th of July.

During the season, teams will play in six-game series’ from Tuesday to Sunday, with the exception of two three-game road series. There will be a four-day break from July 10-13 for the MLB All-Star Break.

Games and promotions will be released at a later date.

Interested in buying season tickets? You can get mini-season plans for 11 games, 22 games, 33 games or all 66 games. Go here to check out your options.

Some of the ticket packages offer 54 percent of savings compared to the day-of-game prices and includes a STCU Gold Glove membership.

