Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall FoliageMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
Going to a Penn State Game This Season? 4 Things You Should KnowMelissa FrostState College, PA
The Best BBQ on the Go at Gio’sJ.M. LesinskiWoodland, PA
Penn State Nittany LionsThe LanternState College, PA
Related
Central Daupin blanks Cedar Cliff in Mid-Penn Commonwealth field hockey tilt
Central Dauphin (7-3, 4-2) rode a pair of back-to-back second-quarter goals to a 3-0 victory against Mid-Penn Commonwealth foe Cedar Cliff Thursday. Madison Vajdic and Gabrielle Brightbill scored goals just a minute apart to give the Rams a 2-0 lead that wouldn’t be relinquished. Maya Williams netted an unassisted goal in the third quarter to give the Rams all of the insurance that they would need.
Katie Quesenberry, Cedar Cliff volleyball rally past Chambersburg
CAMP HILL - Cedar Cliff girls volleyball might have put on one of its most impressive performances this fall but it didn’t always come easy Thursday. The Colts were down in th first two matches as Chambersburg (2-8) opened with 25-23 and 25-22 victories. Cedar Cliff looked gassed and appeared to have no answers for the Trojans’ attack.
Pennsylvania high school football scores for Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022
Gettysburg vs Mechanicsburg in high school football — East Pennsboro 30, Greencastle Antrim 13. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Cedar Cliff girls soccer edges Carlisle in tightly-contested Mid-Penn Commonwealth tilt
Cedar Cliff (4-1) held off a strong showing from Carlisle (1-6-1) to secure a hard-fought 1-0 Mid-Penn Commonwealth win Thursday. Katie Koppenhaver’s first-half goal proved to make the difference for the Colts. Goalie Charlotte Loudon racked up five saves to keep the Thundering Herd off the board for the duration of the contest.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cumberland Valley and Lower Dauphin battle to 2-2 draw in marquee Mid-Penn girls soccer showdown
In a battle of two strong squads, Cumberland Valley (4-0-2) and Lower Dauphin (5-1-1) drew 2-2 Thursday. Sienna Manns and Rylee Fry tallied one goal apiece for the Eagles, while teammate Kameron Rase accounted for one assist. For the Falcons, Ashley Economopoulos and Hannah Sanson each found the back of...
Isabelle Sontheimer’s mutli-game outing leads Hershey girls soccer past Mifflin County
In a Mid-Penn keystone girls soccer tilt, Hershey dispatched Mifflin County 3-0 Thursday. Isabelle Sontheimer paced the Trojans with two goals. Teammate Eva Carlson chipped in one goal in the divisional win.
Milton Hershey at Hershey football game to live stream on PennLive: Here’s how to watch
Rivalry games are always fun, and Friday night features one of the big ones across the Mid-Penn Conference. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Milton Hershey Spartans, currently sitting at 3-1 after a 35-10 victory over Red Land, are set to square off against their cross-town rival Hershey Trojans, who picked up their first victory of the season last week in a 21-20 win over Cedar Cliff.
Angelo, Oates and Campbell lead East Pennsboro past Greencastle-Antrim
EAST PENNSBORO TOWNSHIP – One play rarely dictates the total outcome of a football game. But, when it does, that play is a memorable one. East Pennsboro sophomore Aaron Angelo took a Greencastle-Antrim kickoff following a Blue Devils touchdown 85 yards to the house, giving the Panthers a 10-7 lead midway through the first quarter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX43.com
Here are this week's high school football games at the season's halfway point
YORK, Pa. — The regular season's midway point is within sight as we hit Week 5 of the high school football season. This week's docket features three Thursday night games in the Mid-Penn Colonial, a Frenzy Game of the Week between L-L League foes Manheim Central and Warwick on Friday, and a Saturday afternoon clash between Mid-Penn Commonwealth foes Cumberland Valley and Harrisburg that will be livestreamed on Antenna TV and FOX43+.
Four boxes to check for Penn State to beat Central Michigan
And you’re thinking: Why does this guy even bother? Who’s he fooling? Penn State is a -28½ favorite, up from -25. It is at home with a revved underclass all clamoring for playing time. Central Michigan cannot win this game. That’s what we said about Appalachian State...
West Perry field hockey bests Mifflin County behind strong outing from Jordan Byers
West Perry (7-2) kept its strong campaign rolling with a 3-1 victory against Mifflin County Thursday. The Mustangs jumped out to a 2-0 lead by the end of the first quarter and kept the Huskies at bay. Jordan Byers provided a spark for the Mustangs offensively. Byers finished the contest...
Penn State text subscriber mailbag: James Franklin’s finest hour? An O-line transformation in State College?
Well, Penn State’s fans are loving life at the moment. James Franklin’s Nittany Lions dusted Auburn by 29 at Jordan-Hare Stadium last Saturday and PSU is No. 14 in the country after beginning the year unranked. Central Michigan and Northwestern are next on the schedule and it’s difficult...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Well-balanced offensive performance propels Central Dauphin girls soccer past Red Land
Six different players scored for Central Dauphin (5-0-1) as the Rams picked up an impressive 6-1 victory over Mid-Penn Commonwealth foe Red Land (4-2-1) Thursday afternoon. Nia Chinapoo joined the 100-point club by way of a smooth, first-half penalty kick. Teammates Kayden Williams, Cami Ofak, Makenna Kirk, Issy Zulli, and Jazzy Zahar chipped in one goal apiece in the lopsided win.
Central Dauphin boys soccer edges Red Land behind first-half penalty kick
Red Land (2-6) gave Central Dauphin (8-1) a good battle, but the Rams were ultimately able to prevail with a 1-0 victory Thursday. Nino Bouboukas calmly converted a first-half penalty kick in what proved to be the decisive moment of the contest. Seth Clark was fouled in the box to set up the game-deciding PK.
Gettysburg defense clamps down in 14-0 win over Mechanicsburg
Gettysburg has flashed a nice one-two punch in quarterback Brady Heiser and running back Jayden Johnson in its return to the Mid-Penn this year, and those guys were good again in Thursday’s win against Mechanicsburg. Heiser ran for a score, threw one, too, and finished with 170 yards. Johnson...
Shippensburg bounces back from streak-snapping loss with 34-13 win over Susquehanna Township
Susquehanna Twp vs Shippensburg in high school football — Shippensburg football head coach Eric Foust said his team “doesn’t do fire.”. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we...
Projecting Penn State’s depth chart vs. Central Michigan; Nick Singleton sits high in CBS Sports Freshmen Power Rankings,’ and more
Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature a look at the Lions’ projected depth chart for Saturday’s noon kick against Central Michigan, plus where freshman running back Nick Singleton ranks among the nation’s most impactful rookies. Mark Brennan from Lions247 tackles a task that Penn State...
Ava Daley’s three-goal performance propels Bishop McDevitt field hockey past Biglerville
Bishop McDevitt secured a decisive 5-1 nonconference win against Biglerville Thursday. The Crusaders led 4-1 at halftime and never let the Canners back into contention. Ava Daley finished the contest with three goals to pace the Crusaders offensively. Teammates Mallory Hughes and Maddi Donmoyer each found the back of the net once, respectively.
iheart.com
First Black Player At Notre Dame And Harrisburg Resident Has Passed
First Black Player At Notre Dame And Harrisburg Resident Has Passed. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Family and friends are mourning the loss of Wayne Edmonds - the first Black football player to play for Notre Dame. Edmonds was a Western Pennsylvania-native and lived in Harrisburg for the past several decades. He attended Notre Dame in 1952 and always said he wasn't intimidated that he was the team's first Black player. Edmonds was 88-years-old.
Matt Bordner, Logan Kane lead Palmyra boys soccer to emphatic win
Matt Bordner and Logan Kane sparked a potent offensive attack for Palmyra as the Cougars rolled to a decisive 8-1 victory against Waynesboro Thursday. Bordner and Kane each netted two goals to pace the Cougars. Teammates Brayden Sunho, Nolan Wasilefski, Dawson Brandt, and Andrew Bauer each found the back of the net once in the blowout. Bordner, Sunho, Bauer, Rennie Paye, Mitchell Wise, and George Kotsalos accounted for one assist apiece, respectively.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
184K+
Followers
76K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0