State College, PA

Central Daupin blanks Cedar Cliff in Mid-Penn Commonwealth field hockey tilt

Central Dauphin (7-3, 4-2) rode a pair of back-to-back second-quarter goals to a 3-0 victory against Mid-Penn Commonwealth foe Cedar Cliff Thursday. Madison Vajdic and Gabrielle Brightbill scored goals just a minute apart to give the Rams a 2-0 lead that wouldn’t be relinquished. Maya Williams netted an unassisted goal in the third quarter to give the Rams all of the insurance that they would need.
PennLive.com

Katie Quesenberry, Cedar Cliff volleyball rally past Chambersburg

CAMP HILL - Cedar Cliff girls volleyball might have put on one of its most impressive performances this fall but it didn’t always come easy Thursday. The Colts were down in th first two matches as Chambersburg (2-8) opened with 25-23 and 25-22 victories. Cedar Cliff looked gassed and appeared to have no answers for the Trojans’ attack.
PennLive.com

Milton Hershey at Hershey football game to live stream on PennLive: Here’s how to watch

Rivalry games are always fun, and Friday night features one of the big ones across the Mid-Penn Conference. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. The Milton Hershey Spartans, currently sitting at 3-1 after a 35-10 victory over Red Land, are set to square off against their cross-town rival Hershey Trojans, who picked up their first victory of the season last week in a 21-20 win over Cedar Cliff.
FOX43.com

Here are this week's high school football games at the season's halfway point

YORK, Pa. — The regular season's midway point is within sight as we hit Week 5 of the high school football season. This week's docket features three Thursday night games in the Mid-Penn Colonial, a Frenzy Game of the Week between L-L League foes Manheim Central and Warwick on Friday, and a Saturday afternoon clash between Mid-Penn Commonwealth foes Cumberland Valley and Harrisburg that will be livestreamed on Antenna TV and FOX43+.
PennLive.com

Well-balanced offensive performance propels Central Dauphin girls soccer past Red Land

Six different players scored for Central Dauphin (5-0-1) as the Rams picked up an impressive 6-1 victory over Mid-Penn Commonwealth foe Red Land (4-2-1) Thursday afternoon. Nia Chinapoo joined the 100-point club by way of a smooth, first-half penalty kick. Teammates Kayden Williams, Cami Ofak, Makenna Kirk, Issy Zulli, and Jazzy Zahar chipped in one goal apiece in the lopsided win.
PennLive.com

Projecting Penn State’s depth chart vs. Central Michigan; Nick Singleton sits high in CBS Sports Freshmen Power Rankings,’ and more

Today’s Penn State football news headlines feature a look at the Lions’ projected depth chart for Saturday’s noon kick against Central Michigan, plus where freshman running back Nick Singleton ranks among the nation’s most impactful rookies. Mark Brennan from Lions247 tackles a task that Penn State...
iheart.com

First Black Player At Notre Dame And Harrisburg Resident Has Passed

First Black Player At Notre Dame And Harrisburg Resident Has Passed. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Family and friends are mourning the loss of Wayne Edmonds - the first Black football player to play for Notre Dame. Edmonds was a Western Pennsylvania-native and lived in Harrisburg for the past several decades. He attended Notre Dame in 1952 and always said he wasn't intimidated that he was the team's first Black player. Edmonds was 88-years-old.
PennLive.com

Matt Bordner, Logan Kane lead Palmyra boys soccer to emphatic win

Matt Bordner and Logan Kane sparked a potent offensive attack for Palmyra as the Cougars rolled to a decisive 8-1 victory against Waynesboro Thursday. Bordner and Kane each netted two goals to pace the Cougars. Teammates Brayden Sunho, Nolan Wasilefski, Dawson Brandt, and Andrew Bauer each found the back of the net once in the blowout. Bordner, Sunho, Bauer, Rennie Paye, Mitchell Wise, and George Kotsalos accounted for one assist apiece, respectively.
