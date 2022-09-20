ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green River, WY

Comments / 1

Related
wyo4news.com

Uprising, presents to Rock Springs City Council regarding Human Trafficking in SWC

Rock Springs, Wyoming – Uprising, a group based out of Sheridan Wyoming gave a presentation to Rock Springs City Council during its regular session last night September 20, 2022. The organization’s focus is education and awareness of human trafficking and its effect on Wyoming. Key speaker, Terri Markham, co-founder, and executive director presented to the board how human trafficking can present itself, how victims can be missed and how legislation at the state and local levels can help.
ROCK SPRINGS, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Green River, WY
Government
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Lifestyle
City
Green River, WY
Local
Wyoming Pets & Animals
wyo4news.com

GR Homecoming game time moved/Thursday high school schedule

September 22, 2022 — There has been a change in the start time for this Friday’s Green River High School Homecoming football game against Powell. The kickoff has been moved up to 6:30 p.m. due to homecoming ceremonies during the game. The Wyoming High School Tennis Championships start...
GREEN RIVER, WY
sweetwaternow.com

Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 20

The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10099, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent...
SWEETWATER COUNTY, WY
svinews.com

Woman taken into custody after high speed chase from Kemmerer to Cokeville

Police have arrested a woman after a high speed chase that began in Kemmerer and ended on Highway 89 roughly 10 miles north of Cokeville. Chief Mike Kahre with the Kemmerer Police Department said the incident started about 8:20 a.m. when dispatch received a 911 call from a female saying she was in distress. Kemmerer PD responded to the industry park area of Kemmerer, near the Lincoln County Detention Center. Upon arrival the officer could smell marijuana. After questioning the female, identified as Alyssa Michalski, she admitted to possession of marijuana and gave some to the officer. According to Chief Kahre, before an arrest could be made, Michalski fled the scene in her vehicle, ramming the Kemmerer Police Officer’s vehicle.
KEMMERER, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy