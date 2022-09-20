Read full article on original website
Related
oilcity.news
Rock Springs resident becomes Wyoming ‘Ultimate Angler’ after landing 10 trophy-sized fish species
CASPER, Wyo. — A Rock Springs resident has joined the ranks of Wyoming’s “Ultimate Anglers” after landing trophy-sized fish across 10 different species. Garrett Isaacson recently became an “Ultimate Angler” after two and a half years of effort pursuing the title, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said on Wednesday.
wyo4news.com
Uprising, presents to Rock Springs City Council regarding Human Trafficking in SWC
Rock Springs, Wyoming – Uprising, a group based out of Sheridan Wyoming gave a presentation to Rock Springs City Council during its regular session last night September 20, 2022. The organization’s focus is education and awareness of human trafficking and its effect on Wyoming. Key speaker, Terri Markham, co-founder, and executive director presented to the board how human trafficking can present itself, how victims can be missed and how legislation at the state and local levels can help.
oilcity.news
Wyoming Game and Fish euthanizes injured deer found by students; buck was illegally shot in Green River
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department said it is seeking information about the illegal shooting of a mule deer that occurred in the city of Green River last week. Elementary school students found the injured buck mule deer on Thursday, Sept. 15 near Arkansas...
sweetwaternow.com
Three Sentenced in April Robbery, Assault at Rock Springs Apartment Complex
ROCK SPRINGS — A 21-year old Rock Springs resident became the third person sentenced in a robbery and assault that occurred at the Sweetwater Heights apartment complex back in April. Damon Longfellow will serve at least 9 years in the Wyoming State Penitentiary for his involvement in the robbery...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wyo4news.com
GR Homecoming game time moved/Thursday high school schedule
September 22, 2022 — There has been a change in the start time for this Friday’s Green River High School Homecoming football game against Powell. The kickoff has been moved up to 6:30 p.m. due to homecoming ceremonies during the game. The Wyoming High School Tennis Championships start...
sweetwaternow.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Reports for September 20
The following individuals have been booked into the Sweetwater County Detention Center. DWUI – Incapable of Safely Driving – Alcohol – 1st Offense. Status: PENDING, Bond: #10099, BOND REQ GIVEN, $0, Court: SWEETWATER CIRCUIT COURT. A criminal charge is merely an accusation, all individuals are presumed innocent...
svinews.com
Woman taken into custody after high speed chase from Kemmerer to Cokeville
Police have arrested a woman after a high speed chase that began in Kemmerer and ended on Highway 89 roughly 10 miles north of Cokeville. Chief Mike Kahre with the Kemmerer Police Department said the incident started about 8:20 a.m. when dispatch received a 911 call from a female saying she was in distress. Kemmerer PD responded to the industry park area of Kemmerer, near the Lincoln County Detention Center. Upon arrival the officer could smell marijuana. After questioning the female, identified as Alyssa Michalski, she admitted to possession of marijuana and gave some to the officer. According to Chief Kahre, before an arrest could be made, Michalski fled the scene in her vehicle, ramming the Kemmerer Police Officer’s vehicle.
Comments / 1