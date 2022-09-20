ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Comments / 0

Related
Central Illinois Proud

When could the first freeze arrive in Central Illinois?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Temperatures across Central Illinois are getting cooler and its only a matter of time before we start waking up with frost on our windshields and lawns. But when might Central Illinois experience it’s first freeze of the season? Here’s a look at our average first, earliest and latest freezes on record for many central Illinois communities.
PEORIA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
City
Cerro Gordo, IL
Local
Illinois Government
City
Decatur, IL
Local
Illinois Industry
Local
Illinois Business
City
Assumption, IL
NBC Chicago

2022 Fall Foliage Maps Predict When Leaves Will Reach Peak Colors in Illinois

Several 2022 fall foliage maps have emerged as the season turns a new leaf, giving an estimated insight into when Illinois' greenery will start to glow with new golden hues. According to the state’s tourism office, peak fall colors usually arrive the second week of October in the Chicago area and along the Mississippi River, with central Illinois seeing peak color in the middle of the month, and the southern portion of the state hitting its peak in the final week of the month.
ILLINOIS STATE
WGNtv.com

Inflammatory ads used in IL governor’s race called into question

CHICAGO — As the Illinois gubernatorial race heats up, Governor JB Pritzker called out a suburban paper for helping a partisan political PAC. As for Darren Bailey, families impacted by Chicago violence call on the Republican candidate to better connect with the city’s brown and Black communities. The...
CHICAGO, IL
wmay.com

Illinois quick hits: Pritzker calls for two lawmakers’ resignations; fentanyl warning issued

Gov. J.B. Pritzker is calling on two Democratic lawmakers embroiled in controversies to step down. In a statement issued Thursday, Pritzker said Sen. Emil Jones III and Sen. Michael Hastings should both resign from office. Jones was charged this week with bribery in connection to a red-light camera probe by federal investigators. Hastings is dealing with domestic violence allegations from his wife, accusations he has denied.
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerry Costello
WOMI Owensboro

You’ll Never Believe Why This Illinois Road Shut Down For Weeks

There is a road in Illinois that has been closed for weeks and the reason is very strange. Though it doesn't happen very often, there are some good reasons why a road in Illinois would be closed for a significant amount of time. Maybe there is some road construction, it could have flooded over, trees could've fallen to block the street, and that's just naming a couple.
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Tune in for Illinois governor debates

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — The November election is just weeks away, and the race that everyone is watching in Illinois is for governor. State Senator Darren Bailey is challenging Democrat and current Governor JB Pritzker. There will be two debates between the candidates in October, taking place on October 6 and 18. The candidates will […]
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Agriculture Industry#United States#Central Illinois#Business Industry#Linus Business#State#Latin American#Grain Systems Inc#Meridian High School
WCIA

Where we rank: Illinois’ spot on new “happiness ranking”

ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Illinois may want to adopt Bobby McFerrin’s 1988 hit “Don’t Worry, Be Happy” as its new state song. The Land of Lincoln was ranked No 8. in a recent report on 2022’s Happiest States in America. Happiness is often characterized as an emotional state of well-being or feelings of joy that a […]
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
97ZOK

If These Were Banned From Illinois Would You Be Okay With It?

If there's one thing we can all agree on, billboards are distracting sometimes - especially the most bizarre ones that we have the urge to snap a photo of while driving. I was driving along a popular street in my town and noticed there have been a lot of new billboards popping up around the city lately. Some have inspiring messages, majority are advertising fast food joints, and quite a handful are down right confusing.
ILLINOIS STATE
NBC Chicago

Illinois State Park Ranks Among Best Places to Spot Fall Colors

Brace yourselves, autumn lovers: You won't have to travel all too far and wide to catch prime views of fall foliage. Instead, you can head to an Illinois state park. Farmer's Almanac named Pere Marquette State Park in west central Illinois as the eighth best place in the U.S. to see crispy, warmed-toned leaves throughout the season.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy