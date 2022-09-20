Read full article on original website
AOL Corp
Kim Kardashian Says She Received 'a Different Level of Respect' When She Was with Kanye West
Karwai Tang/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Kim Kardashian is opening up about how her relationship with Kanye West impacted her celebrity status. Speaking with Interview editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg for the magazine's September 2022 American Dream issue, the SKIMS founder, 41, recalled the moment she realized she "arrived in high society."
Usher's Ex-Wife Tameka Foster Drags Singer Into Kanye West's Custody Mess With Kim Kardashian
Usher's former wife Tameka Foster wasted no time jumping on Kanye West's train after the rapper leaked text messages arguing with his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian over how to co-parent their children, Radar has learned.Foster — who went through a nasty custody battle with the You Got It Bad singer — put her ex on blast in the comment section of Ye's post about which school his kids with Kardashian should attend. The rapper made headlines when dropped a series of Instagram posts on Thursday night, insisting he hadn't come unhinged; he just wanted a say in their four children's lives....
Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are
Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
Julia Fox Says She's 'Proud' of Herself for Splitting from Kanye West: 'He Had a Lot to Work On'
Julia Fox is happy for herself following her split from Kanye West. While in conversation with ES magazine for an interview published Thursday, the Uncut Gems star, 32, opened up about splitting from West, 45, earlier this year. First addressing claims that she used her relationship with the Donda rapper...
Kanye West Asks Pete Davidson How Life Is in 'Trauma Unit' After Kim Split
"Ask Pete how those tattoos of my kids doing in the trauma unit," West, who shares four children with Kardashian, wrote in an Instagram post.
thebrag.com
Kanye West admits Kim Kardashian ‘diarrhea’ post was fake
Kanye West has continued his return to social media by admitting that at least one of his posts about Kim Kardashian was fake. As per Complex, the rapper took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal that a diarrhea post about his former partner was actually untrue. “This was not from me,” he wrote. “Someone copied my style of text and wrote something not funny.”
Complex
Unreleased Footage Shows 50 Cent Betting His Entire Career on ‘Curtis’ Outselling Kanye West’s ‘Graduation’
On this day, 15 years ago, 50 Cent’s Curtis squared off against Kanye West’s Graduation in a hip-hop battle for the ages. Graduation ended up outselling Curtis, 957,000 to 691,000, earning a huge personal victory for Mr. West. But it also should have marked the end of 50’s solo career, if he were a man of his word.
thebrag.com
Kanye West mocks Pete Davidson, shares private Kim Kardashian texts
Kanye West is on the social media warpath again, posting incessantly on Instagram about everything from usual punchbag Pete Davidson to the (fake) death of the Adidas CEO. The flurry of posting started innocently enough with a touching picture of tennis icon Venus Williams and the late Virgil Abloom, but then things kicked off.
Gabrielle Union Teases Dwyane Wade For Not Mastering The ‘Stick And Move’ Of School Drop-Off
Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are parent and couple goals for so many reasons. They both work hard and advocate for Wade’s daughter Zaya Wade, who came out as trans in 2020. The celebrity couple also shares daughter Kaavia James Union Wade, who might have one of the best Instagram presences ever, despite only being a couple months short of 4-years-old. And now, we can add some playful banter and splitting parental duties to the list of why the celeb couple is so easy to admire.
Christie Brinkley, 68, Slays In Low-Cut Blue Swimsuit & White Cover-Up On A Boat With Friends
Christie Brinkley has been rocking a slew of fabulous swimsuits all summer and for her last hoorah she ended the summer with a bang. The 68-year-old rocked a plunging blue one-piece swimsuit with a white cover-up on top while enjoying the sun with friends on a boat. Christie posted the...
What the Hell Is Going on at Kanye West’s Mysterious New Private School?
Kanye West’s latest ambitious venture may be his most surprising – and most mysterious. Over the past decade, West has cemented himself not only as a musical force but also as a cultural and creative visionary, with the launch of his Yeezy line, major collaborations with Adidas and Gap, and tech projects like the Stem Player.
Shania Twain Offers a Shot of Caffeinated Bliss in New Song ‘Waking Up Dreaming’
Shania Twain wants to embrace the thrill of being in love in her new song “Waking Up Dreaming,” which was released on Friday. It’s the country-pop icon’s first new music since 2017 and first under a recording agreement with Republic Nashville. “Do you know I adore you?/A million ways to show you, I do,” Twain sings at the top of “Waking Up Dreaming,” propelled by a hydraulic “Mickey”-style drum beat and subtle washes of synth. It gradually builds to a Shania-worthy maximalist sound, a dance party of gleaming guitars and unfettered bliss. “Let’s start waking up dreaming/And dress up crazy...
Kanye West reveals Kim Kardashian raises their children ‘80 per cent’ of the time
Kanye West has opened up about co-parenting with ex-wife Kim Kardashian while revealing how often he spends time with their children.The 45-year-old rapper, who goes by the name Ye, discussed his and the reality star’s four children, North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, during a recent appearance on the Alo Mind Full podcast. During the conversation, West addressed the importance of communicating with Kardashian and the impact it has on his family.“I’ll still give Kim advice on things that can help,” he told hosts Alyson Wilson and Danny Harris. “Because that’s going to go to the...
Newly-separated Kelsea Ballerini looks leggy in silver mini-dress at the Nashville Songwriter Awards
Two-time Grammy nominee Kelsea Ballerini donned a leggy look to attend the NSAI's sold-out, fifth annual Nashville Songwriter Awards at Ryman Auditorium in her native Tennessee on Tuesday. The 29-year-old country crooner in a glittery silver long-sleeved mini-dress and black slingbacks selected by stylist Molly Dickson. Kelsea flashed her taut...
Internet Reacts After Kris Jenner Says She 'Forgot' She Owns a Beverly Hills Condo
Kris Jenner had the internet in a frenzy after admitting that she "kinda forgot" about her Beverly Hills Condo, as we all naturally do sometimes. The reality star, 66, made the confession during the Season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, where she visited the Beverly Hills pad with her daughter Khloé Kardashian after admitting she hadn't been there for quite some time.
After Feuding With Taylor Swift For Years, Now Kanye West Says They Have Something In Common
After a years-long feud with Taylor Swift, Kanye West seems to have found some common ground with her.
Kim Kardashian Announced As Latest Brand Ambassador For Stuart Weitzman's 'Iconic & Timeless' Fall Campaign — Shop Now
To no one's surprise, Kim Kardashian has launched another iconic partnership. On Tuesday, September 20, luxury shoe brand Stuart Weitzman announced The Kardashians star as the latest brand ambassador for their Fall 2022 Campaign, Stand Strong.SHOP THE CAMPAIGNThe entire campaign focuses on celebrating women who do just that — and who better to represent females who stand strong than Kardashian herself?The brunette bombshell has not only been a shining spotlight in the reality show scene for decades but has founded a multi-brand empire while simultaneously becoming a fashion inspiration for both her generation and ones to come.KIM KARDASHIAN'S BEATS FIT...
Why Maren Morris Doesn't 'Feel Comfortable' Attending the CMA Awards
Maren Morris might be opting out of the upcoming Country Music Association Awards as a result of her feud with Jason Aldean's wife Brittany, new reports reveal. The trouble started after Brittany, 33, shared a seemingly transphobic Instagram post, prompting Morris, 32, to clap back and ignite a heated back-and-forth on social media.
Kanye West blasts Kim Kardashian for having ‘say’ in where their children go to school
Kanye West has taken to Instagram to share his co-parenting struggles with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce from the rapper, 45, in February last year. She was declared “legally single” in March this year.Now West has shared messages reportedly exchanged between himself and Kardashian in a series of since-deleted images.The argument appears to be centred on which school their four children should attend. West would like North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, to attend the school he founded, Donda Academy.West founded the school named after his late mother Donda West in October 2021. Applications...
Parade
