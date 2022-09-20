ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kim Kardashian Says She Received 'a Different Level of Respect' When She Was with Kanye West

Karwai Tang/Getty; Kevin Mazur/Getty Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Kim Kardashian is opening up about how her relationship with Kanye West impacted her celebrity status. Speaking with Interview editor-in-chief Mel Ottenberg for the magazine's September 2022 American Dream issue, the SKIMS founder, 41, recalled the moment she realized she "arrived in high society."
Usher's Ex-Wife Tameka Foster Drags Singer Into Kanye West's Custody Mess With Kim Kardashian

Usher's former wife Tameka Foster wasted no time jumping on Kanye West's train after the rapper leaked text messages arguing with his soon-to-be ex-wife Kim Kardashian over how to co-parent their children, Radar has learned.Foster — who went through a nasty custody battle with the You Got It Bad singer — put her ex on blast in the comment section of Ye's post about which school his kids with Kardashian should attend. The rapper made headlines when dropped a series of Instagram posts on Thursday night, insisting he hadn't come unhinged; he just wanted a say in their four children's lives....
Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are

Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
Kanye West admits Kim Kardashian ‘diarrhea’ post was fake

Kanye West has continued his return to social media by admitting that at least one of his posts about Kim Kardashian was fake. As per Complex, the rapper took to Instagram on Sunday to reveal that a diarrhea post about his former partner was actually untrue. “This was not from me,” he wrote. “Someone copied my style of text and wrote something not funny.”
Kanye West mocks Pete Davidson, shares private Kim Kardashian texts

Kanye West is on the social media warpath again, posting incessantly on Instagram about everything from usual punchbag Pete Davidson to the (fake) death of the Adidas CEO. The flurry of posting started innocently enough with a touching picture of tennis icon Venus Williams and the late Virgil Abloom, but then things kicked off.
Gabrielle Union Teases Dwyane Wade For Not Mastering The ‘Stick And Move’ Of School Drop-Off

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade are parent and couple goals for so many reasons. They both work hard and advocate for Wade’s daughter Zaya Wade, who came out as trans in 2020. The celebrity couple also shares daughter Kaavia James Union Wade, who might have one of the best Instagram presences ever, despite only being a couple months short of 4-years-old. And now, we can add some playful banter and splitting parental duties to the list of why the celeb couple is so easy to admire.
Shania Twain Offers a Shot of Caffeinated Bliss in New Song ‘Waking Up Dreaming’

Shania Twain wants to embrace the thrill of being in love in her new song “Waking Up Dreaming,” which was released on Friday. It’s the country-pop icon’s first new music since 2017 and first under a recording agreement with Republic Nashville. “Do you know I adore you?/A million ways to show you, I do,” Twain sings at the top of “Waking Up Dreaming,” propelled by a hydraulic “Mickey”-style drum beat and subtle washes of synth. It gradually builds to a Shania-worthy maximalist sound, a dance party of gleaming guitars and unfettered bliss. “Let’s start waking up dreaming/And dress up crazy...
Kanye West reveals Kim Kardashian raises their children ‘80 per cent’ of the time

Kanye West has opened up about co-parenting with ex-wife Kim Kardashian while revealing how often he spends time with their children.The 45-year-old rapper, who goes by the name Ye, discussed his and the reality star’s four children, North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, during a recent appearance on the Alo Mind Full podcast. During the conversation, West addressed the importance of communicating with Kardashian and the impact it has on his family.“I’ll still give Kim advice on things that can help,” he told hosts Alyson Wilson and Danny Harris. “Because that’s going to go to the...
Kim Kardashian Announced As Latest Brand Ambassador For Stuart Weitzman's 'Iconic & Timeless' Fall Campaign — Shop Now

To no one's surprise, Kim Kardashian has launched another iconic partnership. On Tuesday, September 20, luxury shoe brand Stuart Weitzman announced The Kardashians star as the latest brand ambassador for their Fall 2022 Campaign, Stand Strong.SHOP THE CAMPAIGNThe entire campaign focuses on celebrating women who do just that — and who better to represent females who stand strong than Kardashian herself?The brunette bombshell has not only been a shining spotlight in the reality show scene for decades but has founded a multi-brand empire while simultaneously becoming a fashion inspiration for both her generation and ones to come.KIM KARDASHIAN'S BEATS FIT...
Why Maren Morris Doesn't 'Feel Comfortable' Attending the CMA Awards

Maren Morris might be opting out of the upcoming Country Music Association Awards as a result of her feud with Jason Aldean's wife Brittany, new reports reveal. The trouble started after Brittany, 33, shared a seemingly transphobic Instagram post, prompting Morris, 32, to clap back and ignite a heated back-and-forth on social media.
Kanye West blasts Kim Kardashian for having ‘say’ in where their children go to school

Kanye West has taken to Instagram to share his co-parenting struggles with ex-wife Kim Kardashian.Kardashian, 41, filed for divorce from the rapper, 45, in February last year. She was declared “legally single” in March this year.Now West has shared messages reportedly exchanged between himself and Kardashian in a series of since-deleted images.The argument appears to be centred on which school their four children should attend. West would like North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, to attend the school he founded, Donda Academy.West founded the school named after his late mother Donda West in October 2021. Applications...
