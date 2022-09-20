Read full article on original website
Lakers fans react to Pistons swooping in on Bojan Bogdanovic trade with Jazz
The Los Angeles Lakers had been constantly linked to a trade for Utah Jazz veteran Bojan Bogdanovic, who would’ve brought much-needed wing shooting to the team. But, the possibility of the Croatian landing in Southern California went out the window on Thursday as the Detroit Pistons swung a trade for him, sending Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee back to Utah in return.
CBS Sports
Celtics' Ime Udoka facing yearlong suspension for improper relationship with female staff member, per reports
The Boston Celtics will likely suspend coach Ime Udoka for the entirety of the 2022-23 season, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Udoka had an "improper, intimate and consensual relationship" with a female staff member that violated the team's code of conduct, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported late Wednesday. Assistant coach...
Pistons, Jazz Reportedly Finalizing Significant Trade
The Utah Jazz continue to part ways with veteran players on their roster. According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Jazz are finalizing a trade with the Pistons. They're sending forward Bojan Bogdanovic to Detroit for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee. Bogdanovic, 33, is coming off one of the best...
The Suns current stance on Jae Crowder trade
The Phoenix Suns are hoping to bounce back in the 2022-23 season after a rough end to their 2021-22 campaign. The Suns fell apart in the playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks, and ended up getting embarrassed in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals. Despite the rough end to the season and an occasionally rocky offseason, the Suns are in line to be one of the top teams in the NBA heading into the upcoming season.
Pistons acquiring Bojan Bogdanovic from Jazz
The Utah Jazz are pivoting to a full-scale rebuild after trading away former franchise cornerstones Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. Conventional wisdom suggests that a fire sale would come soon thereafter, with veterans such as Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, and Jordan Clarkson next to go. Surely enough, another domino has fallen.
Utah Jazz Sign Former Hornets And Trail Blazers Center
The Utah Jazz and 2013 No. 4 overall pick Cody Zeller have agreed to a contract, according to The Athletic’s Shams Charania.
Dallas Mavericks Sign New Player
The Dallas Mavericks have added D.J. Stewart Jr. to their training camp roster.
Mock Blockbuster Trade Sends Suns C Deandre Ayton to Bulls
In this mock trade done by Bleacher Report, the Phoenix Suns land quite a haul in exchange for Deandre Ayton.
NBA Scout Speaks On Bojan Bogdanovic’s Detroit Pistons Fit
The Detroit Pistons pulled off a surprising trade Thursday, as they were the winners of the NBA veteran Bojan Bogdanovic sweepstakes. Detroit acquired him from the Utah Jazz in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee. The Pistons came out of nowhere to land the sharpshooting forward, as he was...
CBS Sports
Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Ready for camp
Smith (knee) is not listed with an injury for the Golden Knights' first day of on-ice activities Thursday. Smith was nearly able to return from a knee injury last season, as it was expected he would play had Vegas made the playoffs. The 31-year-old should be good for a top-six role and second-unit power-play time this year.
NHL・
Yardbarker
Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic on Need for Co-Star: 'We Have Great Players'
The Dallas Mavericks are coming off an impressive run to the 2022 Western Conference Finals. The excellence of Luka Doncic played an integral role in setting the tone, but he did so without having an established All-Star alongside him. Jalen Brunson was the closest Mavericks player to a co-star in...
Clippers President Gives Update on Kawhi Leonard’s Recovery
He hasn’t played in an NBA game since the 2021 playoffs.
CBS Sports
Texans' Justin Britt: Moves to reserve list
The Texans placed Britt (personal) on their reserve/non-football illness list Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Britt is scheduled to be away from the team indefinitely for personal reasons after he also missed Sunday's contest against the Broncos. The 31-year-old center's placement on the Texans' reserve/non-football illness list gives him time to work through his individual situation, per Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com. In the meantime, Scott Quessenberry, who started at center and played 100 percent of the team's snaps in Week 2, is expected to continue handling starting duties while Britt remains absent.
Yardbarker
San Antonio Spurs Are Still Interested In Russell Westbrook
The options for the Los Angeles Lakers making a trade for Russell Westbrook have dwindled drastically since the Utah Jazz traded away Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee. The Lakers were expected to pay a two-pick premium for Bogdanovic, who was ultimately traded for very little by the Jazz.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Retreats to bench
Taylor isn't in the lineup Thursday against the Diamondbacks, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Taylor is getting a breather after he went 0-for-11 with four strikeouts over the last three games. Trayce Thompson will take his place in left field and bat eighth Thursday.
CBS Sports
Bears' Jaylon Johnson: Picks up injury
Johnson (quadriceps) was listed as a limited participant on the Bears' injury report Thursday. Johnson popped up on Chicago's practice report for the first time Thursday, though the nature and severity of this issue are still unclear. The starting cornerback has played all but one of the Bears' defensive snaps over the first two weeks of the season, so it will be worth monitoring his status heading into Sunday's game against the Texans.
CBS Sports
Bills' Jordan Poyer: Limited Wednesday
Poyer (foot) was limited during Wednesday's walk-through practice, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. Poyer recorded four tackles and an interception during Monday's blowout win over the Titans, but he presumably picked up a foot injury as well. The extent of the issue remains unclear, but Thursday and Friday's practice report figures to provide more clarify on the star safety's availability for Week 3.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Limited Thursday
Luvu (shoulder) was a limited participant in practice Thursday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports. Luvu is a new addition to the injury report Thursday, as he was a full participant Wednesday. A late week appearance on the injury report could be troubling, but he was also limited in practice last week for the same reason and still played Sunday against the Giants. If Luvu is unable to go in Week 3 against the Saints it'd certainly be a blow to the team's defense, while also leading to extra opportunity for Brandon Smith.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Micah Parsons: Dealing with illness
Parsons will not practice Thursday due to an illness, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Coach Mike McCarthy said Parsons is dealing with a cold, so it seems like the star linebacker could still have a chance to suit up versus the Giants on Monday. The 2021 first-round pick has four sacks through two games, and it would be a huge blow to Dallas' defense if he were to sit out Week 3.
CBS Sports
Dodgers' Trea Turner: Exits game early
Turner left the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against Arizona early after being hit in the back by a throw from Miguel Vargas in the fifth inning, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports. Turner initially stayed in the game after being struck by the throw, but eventually Hanser Alberto had to...
