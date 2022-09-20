ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

The Spun

Pistons, Jazz Reportedly Finalizing Significant Trade

The Utah Jazz continue to part ways with veteran players on their roster. According to ESPN insider Adrian Wojnarowski, the Jazz are finalizing a trade with the Pistons. They're sending forward Bojan Bogdanovic to Detroit for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee. Bogdanovic, 33, is coming off one of the best...
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

The Suns current stance on Jae Crowder trade

The Phoenix Suns are hoping to bounce back in the 2022-23 season after a rough end to their 2021-22 campaign. The Suns fell apart in the playoffs against the Dallas Mavericks, and ended up getting embarrassed in Game 7 of the Western Conference semifinals. Despite the rough end to the season and an occasionally rocky offseason, the Suns are in line to be one of the top teams in the NBA heading into the upcoming season.
PHOENIX, AZ
ClutchPoints

Pistons acquiring Bojan Bogdanovic from Jazz

The Utah Jazz are pivoting to a full-scale rebuild after trading away former franchise cornerstones Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell. Conventional wisdom suggests that a fire sale would come soon thereafter, with veterans such as Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, and Jordan Clarkson next to go. Surely enough, another domino has fallen.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Golden Knights' Reilly Smith: Ready for camp

Smith (knee) is not listed with an injury for the Golden Knights' first day of on-ice activities Thursday. Smith was nearly able to return from a knee injury last season, as it was expected he would play had Vegas made the playoffs. The 31-year-old should be good for a top-six role and second-unit power-play time this year.
NHL
CBS Sports

Texans' Justin Britt: Moves to reserve list

The Texans placed Britt (personal) on their reserve/non-football illness list Tuesday, Field Yates of ESPN reports. Britt is scheduled to be away from the team indefinitely for personal reasons after he also missed Sunday's contest against the Broncos. The 31-year-old center's placement on the Texans' reserve/non-football illness list gives him time to work through his individual situation, per Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com. In the meantime, Scott Quessenberry, who started at center and played 100 percent of the team's snaps in Week 2, is expected to continue handling starting duties while Britt remains absent.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

San Antonio Spurs Are Still Interested In Russell Westbrook

The options for the Los Angeles Lakers making a trade for Russell Westbrook have dwindled drastically since the Utah Jazz traded away Bojan Bogdanovic to the Detroit Pistons for Kelly Olynyk and Saben Lee. The Lakers were expected to pay a two-pick premium for Bogdanovic, who was ultimately traded for very little by the Jazz.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Chris Taylor: Retreats to bench

Taylor isn't in the lineup Thursday against the Diamondbacks, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports. Taylor is getting a breather after he went 0-for-11 with four strikeouts over the last three games. Trayce Thompson will take his place in left field and bat eighth Thursday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Bears' Jaylon Johnson: Picks up injury

Johnson (quadriceps) was listed as a limited participant on the Bears' injury report Thursday. Johnson popped up on Chicago's practice report for the first time Thursday, though the nature and severity of this issue are still unclear. The starting cornerback has played all but one of the Bears' defensive snaps over the first two weeks of the season, so it will be worth monitoring his status heading into Sunday's game against the Texans.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Bills' Jordan Poyer: Limited Wednesday

Poyer (foot) was limited during Wednesday's walk-through practice, Chris Brown of the Bills' official site reports. Poyer recorded four tackles and an interception during Monday's blowout win over the Titans, but he presumably picked up a foot injury as well. The extent of the issue remains unclear, but Thursday and Friday's practice report figures to provide more clarify on the star safety's availability for Week 3.
NFL
CBS Sports

Panthers' Frankie Luvu: Limited Thursday

Luvu (shoulder) was a limited participant in practice Thursday, Darin Gantt of the Panthers' official site reports. Luvu is a new addition to the injury report Thursday, as he was a full participant Wednesday. A late week appearance on the injury report could be troubling, but he was also limited in practice last week for the same reason and still played Sunday against the Giants. If Luvu is unable to go in Week 3 against the Saints it'd certainly be a blow to the team's defense, while also leading to extra opportunity for Brandon Smith.
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Sports

Cowboys' Micah Parsons: Dealing with illness

Parsons will not practice Thursday due to an illness, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports. Coach Mike McCarthy said Parsons is dealing with a cold, so it seems like the star linebacker could still have a chance to suit up versus the Giants on Monday. The 2021 first-round pick has four sacks through two games, and it would be a huge blow to Dallas' defense if he were to sit out Week 3.
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Dodgers' Trea Turner: Exits game early

Turner left the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader against Arizona early after being hit in the back by a throw from Miguel Vargas in the fifth inning, Eric Stephen of SBNation.com reports. Turner initially stayed in the game after being struck by the throw, but eventually Hanser Alberto had to...
LOS ANGELES, CA

