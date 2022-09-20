ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

NYC sushi bar worker Damian Baeza Rendon indicted over series of sexual assaults

By Elizabeth Rosner
New York Post
New York Post
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t7d6Y_0i3XDKCR00

The sushi bar worker who allegedly roamed Manhattan sexually assaulting women was indicted Tuesday over three late-night attacks on city streets, prosecutors said.

Damian Baeza Rendon , 20, was remanded into custody at his arraignment in Manhattan Supreme Court, where he pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree rape, two counts of forcible touching and one count of sexual abuse.

Prosecutors said Rendon, who came to America from Mexico a year ago, lifted a young woman’s skirt and groped her near East 89th Street and First Avenue at around 11:45 p.m. on June 28 after following her for several blocks from a nearby subway.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qAyEf_0i3XDKCR00
Sushi bar employee Damian Baeza Rendon was indicted over three sexual assaults in Manhattan.
Seth Gottfried
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1v6sOH_0i3XDKCR00
Rendon pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree rape, two counts of forcible touching and one count of sexual abuse.
NYPD

The sicko allegedly struck again on August 7, tailing a 30-year-old woman down the street and into the subway station at Broadway and Houston Street before reaching under her dress and grabbing her from behind.

The fiend resurfaced on August 20 on the Upper East Side, where he followed a 33-year-old woman from the No. 6 train shortly before 2 a.m., grabbed her and attempted to rape her before a good Samaritan heard her screams and intervened, prosecutors alleged.

“All New Yorkers have the unequivocal right to travel through our City’s subways and streets, ” said Manhattan District Attorney Bragg in a statement. “As alleged, Damian Baeza Rendon followed and attacked multiple women as they walked along the street in a pattern of late-night attacks.”

Rendon was also suspected in a July 31 incident where a 33-year-old woman walking on Greene Street in Soho around 2:21 a.m. who was accosted by a creep who grabbed her pelvis. The DA’s Office said the investigation into that case is ongoing.

Police arrested Rendon of Harlem around 1:20 a.m. early this month on East 104th Street — just as he was allegedly going to grope another woman, according to sources. Police had released a surveillance photo and video of the 6-feet-tall suspect taken from the 89th Street location just a day prior.

Prosecutors encouraged anyone who believes they have been a victim or witness to a sex crime to call the office’s hotline at 212-335-9373.

