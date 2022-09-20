Steve Perry Sues Ex-Journey Bandmates

Yet another legal battle is brewing among the members of Journey. Former singer Steve Perry is suing to cancel trademark registrations filed by Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain for 20 Journey songs – including some of the band’s biggest hits, like “Separate Ways” and “Any Way You Want It”. Perry says the trademarks – filed to use for “hats, T-shirts, athletic jackets and other paraphernalia” – violate an earlier agreement that requires consent from “all partners”.

Journey is no stranger to legal strife – in 2019, members Ross Vallory and Steve Smith were kicked out of the band after attempting a ‘coup’ to secure the rights to the Journey name.

Why does Journey, of all bands, find itself at the center of so many legal battles?

