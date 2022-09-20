ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Steve Perry Sues Ex-Journey Bandmates

By Holly Haze
MIX 107.9
MIX 107.9
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dp2lH_0i3XDIQz00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HD3nU_0i3XDIQz00

Source: Icon and Image / Getty

Yet another legal battle is brewing among the members of Journey. Former singer Steve Perry is suing to cancel trademark registrations filed by Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain for 20 Journey songs – including some of the band’s biggest hits, like “Separate Ways” and “Any Way You Want It”. Perry says the trademarks – filed to use for “hats, T-shirts, athletic jackets and other paraphernalia” – violate an earlier agreement that requires consent from “all partners”.

Journey is no stranger to legal strife – in 2019, members Ross Vallory and Steve Smith were kicked out of the band after attempting a ‘coup’ to secure the rights to the Journey name.

Why does Journey, of all bands, find itself at the center of so many legal battles?

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Journey (@journeymusicofficial)

Comments / 0

Related
Ultimate Classic Rock

Steve Perry Sues Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain Over Journey Songs

Steve Perry has filed a petition to cancel trademark registrations for 20 Journey songs filed by former bandmates Jonathan Cain and Neal Schon. The motion involves some of the group's best-known radio favorites, including "Separate Ways," "Open Arms," "Anyway You Want It," "Who's Crying Now," "When You Love a Woman" and others. Perry's petition says Cain and Schon filed to register the songs in 2020 through Freedom JN LLC for use on hats, T-shirts, athletic jackets and other paraphernalia.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jonathan Ross
Person
Steve Smith
Person
Neal Schon
Person
Steve Perry
Person
Jonathan Cain
Daily Mail

First it was 'the sound', then it 'was the water feature' and now Adele claims her canceled Caesar's Palace residency in Vegas 'lacked intimacy'... so, when WILL she get her story straight?

It was supposed to mark the next glorious chapter in a story that had already taken a working class girl from urban London to Los Angeles and riches beyond most people's wildest dreams. But Adele insists she had no alternative but to scrap her highly lucrative Las Vegas residency -...
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Journey
TheStreet

Las Vegas Strip Brings Back Huge Rock Legend

The Las Vegas Strip has historically hosted the biggest stars in music since the early 1960s, with residencies by Frank Sinatra and the Rat Pack and Elvis Presley in the '60s, to more recent performers, including Celine Dion, Elton John, Britney Spears, Jennifer Lopez, Cher and Bette Midler. Residencies by...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Trademarks
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Beloved Pop Band Announces Breakup

Israeli pop stars Static and Ben El are calling it quits after seven years together. The split also comes after the duo signed a deal with Saban Music Group (via Virgin). Both group members, Liraz Russo, aka Static, and Ben-El Tavori, announced on Aug. 25 in a joint statement that they have decided to split, officially disbanding the popular pop group in order to focus on their "separate journeys."
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Behind the Meaning of Wayne Newton’s German-Inspired Hit “Danke Schoen”

German big band leader, multi-instrumentalist, music producer, arranger, Bert Kaempfert composed the music for a number of well-known songs, including “Strangers in the Night,” and “Moon Over Naples,” and “Danke Schoen,” the latter he originally recorded as an instrumental in 1959 and later released, with lyrics by Kurt Schwaback and Milt Gaber under the title “Candlelight Cafe” for his album Living It Up! In 1962.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Barbra Streisand Unearths ‘Live at Bon Soir’ Nightclub Recordings That Were Supposed to Be Her First Album

Barbra Streisand’s fabled run of 1962 shows at the Greenwich Village nightclub, Bon Soir, will be released as a new live album, Live at Bon Soir, on Nov. 4 via Columbia Records/Legacy Recordings. To tease the release, Streisand shared a powerhouse rendition of the Arthur Hamilton-penned song, “Cry Me a River.”  Live at Bon Soir was recorded over three nights, Nov. 4 through Nov. 6, 1962: Streisand was just 20 years old, and she’d signed her first record deal with Columbia only a month earlier. The recordings were originally supposed to become Streisand’s debut album, but the tapes were ultimately...
MUSIC
Taste of Country

Lauren Reno’s ‘Gold Rush’ Video Is ‘Close to Home’ [Exclusive Premiere]

Lauren Reno is releasing a brand-new video for her new song, "Gold Rush," and she's letting Taste of Country readers see it before anyone else. The country singer co-wrote "Gold Rush" with her husband, Ben Reno, and Matt Borders, and the song — which is the title track of her new album — leans into the kind of rootsy country music that's helped her build a devoted fan base.
MUSIC
MIX 107.9

MIX 107.9

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
247K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 107.9 Charlotte’s Best Mix!

 https://mix1079.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy