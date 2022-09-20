After breakout performance, are big things in store for Michigan State tight end Daniel Barker?

EAST LANSING – Time and again since joining Michigan State's program in May as a transfer from Illinois, Daniel Barker has cited one reason for picking the Spartans. Watching last season's Peach Bowl, he noticed how MSU used its tight ends. He wanted to be part of the team's multi-faceted offense.

On Tuesday, Barker finally revealed another factor behind his decision − the man throwing the ball to those tight ends in the Peach Bowl.

"The first time I watched him, I (saw) something in Payton that I didn't think nobody in the world sees," said Barker, referring to quarterback Payton Thorne. "I see a big X-factor in Payton, man, since Day 1."

Day 1 was MSU's bowl victory over Pittsburgh.

But watching Thorne wasn't enough for Barker. He did a deep dive into Thorne's past, looking at the quarterback's high school career and charting his journey to eventually becoming the Spartans' starter.

"You see right away that he's a shooting star," Barker said, "so I followed behind him."

After his play in last week's loss at Washington, one might say Barker's star is ascending as well.

The 6-foot-4, 250-pound native of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, caught seven passes for 69 yards — a breakout performance. Entering last week's contest, Barker had just one catch for 13 yards, which came in the opener versus Western Michigan.

Despite his slow start through the Spartans' first two games, Barker never worried.

"We're always going over our work, so I didn't have any doubts about what they're calling or what position I'm in," he said. "I just go out there and trust the process and give it my all."

Thorne said he and Barker had a "good feel going" against the Huskies, but it went into overdrive after halftime.

"In the second half, we got rolling," Thorne said. "That was good to get connected with him and get on the same page. He’s an asset we can use. He’s a really good player. We’ll be looking to build on that moving forward."

And it might not just be in the passing game. Barker has lined up in the backfield on a handful of occasions this fall, tallying two carries for a yard in the opener.

"He's shown really good physicality in the run (game)," offensive coordinator Jay Johnson said. "That's got to be important for us in our tight end room in how we approach that.

From Barker's size to his agility, Johnson said the fifth-year senior owns every attribute a coach could want.

"Last week, we moved him to a bunch of different places and did different things," Johnson said, "and he made plays when the ball came his way. … I think he's been growing every week and I think that's going to continue. So we're excited about his future."

His on-field ability isn't the only thing Barker brings to the table, however. Safety Kendell Brooks, a transfer himself, said teammates can count on Barker to be a bright spot because of his outgoing personality and propensity for cracking jokes.

"Always smiling, always laughing, a funny guy from Florida," Brooks said. "I like DJ a lot."

At the same time, Barker knows how to keep his emotions in check, regardless of the result.

"I think I've got a love for the game, so (it's not about) a loss or a win. Even though a loss is real bad, those are steppingstones," he said. "I get anxious any time I'm out there on the field."

His next opportunity will arrive at 3:30 p.m. Saturday, when MSU begins Big Ten play against Minnesota at Spartan Stadium. Barker has positive memories playing the Golden Gophers − the first touchdown reception of his college career came at Minnesota's expense in 2018.

Nothing the visitors throw at him will catch him off guard.

"If you watch film, you truly know what you're going to get. You're going to get the true, traditional Minnesota defense," he said. "So we're going to attack and go out there and play Michigan State football. It's not about Minnesota. It's about Michigan State."

Coming off their first loss of the season, the Spartans will look to quickly bounce back. But Barker said he and his teammates haven't lost any confidence.

"We kind of fell short (last) week, but every day you've got to raise the intensity," he said, "so we're going raise it even more this week."

Barker vows that's the last problem he'll ever have, saying his "intensity for the game" is his defining personality trait.

On a scale of 1 to 10, Barker's always redlining.

"I'm into the game (for) 60 minutes," he said. "Sixty minutes, you're going to see me out there attacking. … Everybody has to be on 10 to play this game of football. I want everybody to be on 10 with me."

