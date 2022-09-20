ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Phoenix Suns Sign Former Detroit Pistons Player

 2 days ago

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, the Phoenix Suns are signing Frank Jackson. He previously played for the Detroit Pistons.

The Phoenix Suns will begin their 2022-23 regular season when they host the Dallas Mavericks on October 19.

This will be a rematch of their second-round playoff series, which the Suns lost in Game 7 on their home floor.

Therefore, they will have an opportunity to get revenge very early.

The Suns will also play their first preseason game on October 5 in Los Angeles against the Lakers and open up training camp in eight days.

On Tuesday night, Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reports that the Suns have signed Frank Jackson.

Charania: "The Phoenix Suns are signing guard Frank Jackson to a non-guaranteed deal, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium ."

Jackson has played in the NBA for the Detroit Pistons and New Orleans Pelicans over the last four seasons.

This past season, he averaged 10.6 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest in 53 regular season games for the Pistons.

The 10.6 points per contest were a career-high.

In 213 regular season games, he has career averages of 8.5 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.0 assists per contest.

His numbers are very solid, but he is not an efficient shooter.

Last season, he shot 40.2% from the field, while he is a career 42.2% shooter from the field.

He was the 31st overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft out of Duke but missed his rookie season due to injury.

At Duke, he played just one season and averaged 10.9 points, 2.5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest in 36 games for the Blue Devils.

